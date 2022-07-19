 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Check out this little chestnut   (zillow.com) divider line
21
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's a little weird. But I still like it.

The carpet and decorating need to go though.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not too sure about the Playmobil kitchen, but the rest of it is pretty kewl.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least your house would be considered unique.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It could use some superficial updating - carpets and paint mostly - but I kinda love it.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why the hell would you go to the trouble of building a unique house like that and then fill it with farking drywall?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

neongoats: It's a little weird. But I still like it.

The carpet and decorating need to go though.


What, you don't like the Peas 'n Carrots color scheme in the bathroom? That's a classic!

It's not all that far from me. I'm tempted to go have a look.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It looks like the 1960s version of when the Enterprise separates the saucer section.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ever-so pissed at the lack of real chestnuts.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Quirky, but I kinda like it.
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Client: "Build me a modernist home... so I can fill it with traditional furniture."

Cool place, but the interior decor needs a big update.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Where's the bottom half of it?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 365x138]


holy shiat, dude, I came in to make that EXACT reference.  You rule.
 
fat boy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Honey, its your turn to chase the deer off the roof
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Xythero: It looks like the 1960s version of when the Enterprise separates the saucer section.


I was thinking more Nostromo.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I like the big carport in the middle. Never having to dash through the rain get to the car must be nice.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Renowned YALE architect....

I never considered Yale for architecture, and after seeing this, I'll be sure to consider them even less in the future.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder how sturdy they built that roof. Sledding off of it in the winter might be fun.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I kind of like it.  Good location (private in a state park, but within commuting distance to NYC), very unique design.  Much better than the random tear downs normally posted on Fark.  Only real negative is lots and lots of stairs.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's like Frank Lloyd Wright meets the Brady Bunch.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bloobeary: I like the big carport in the middle. Never having to dash through the rain get to the car must be nice.


Yeah that's a neat idea. Plus no clearing snow off the car in winter. (CT)
 
