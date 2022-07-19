 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   What's happening to Russian gold? Well, for one thing, it seems Vladimir Putin has lost his genitalia in an unfortunate smelting accident
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's probably coming in with little stamps that say "Turkey"...
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy Dutch bastard.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't worry, the Swiss will help them with that pesky ban.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Vladimir is Goldmember?

That explains a lot.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Russians are probably selling their gold at 20 times the price as .9999, that's FOUR NINES, gold leaf coins from Trump Bald Eagle America Patriots LLC.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
how is the answer not, take his gold and deliver bunk goods in return?

if you fook him out of his war chest and don't arm him/support him in return, why would we not consider that a  solid?
I mean what court is he taking you to for defrauding him on an illegal arms deal for gold payment anyway?
 
fat boy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
yourprops.comView Full Size

Prop gold for the rubes
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What's stopping them from melting it down and selling it for auto and computer components?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What is going to happen to the rappers and hip hop crowd.

ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm certain the oligarchs have no possible way to sell a meltable commodity.
 
oldfool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The only thing unfortunate is that it wasn't a fatal accident.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Don't worry, the Swiss will help them with that pesky ban.


mmm maybe. Much less likely than India. India is still openly traitoring trading with Russia openly.
India has a lot of gold in private hands. The demand there is always high. It is cultural, I think.
And we are just hitting peak Indian wedding season, the whole last quarter of the year.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Folks might be willing to help Russia move gold for hard currency.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Most of Indian gold is held by wives and just circulated in a closed loop between moms to their daughters.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bughunter: Vladimir is Goldmember?



In a sense. He has some wasting disease and is eating the skin that is molting off of him as he too slowly perishes.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Russian Gold? I'm not familiar with that strain.
 
fat boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I thought Indians were poor

Significance of Gold in Indian Culture
Gold has a deep rooted significance in Indian history, alluring people from different parts of the world with its beauty and charm. Its golden glow was visible across seas and borders, evoking emotions from millions of hearts.

Over the years India's infatuation with gold has grown stronger and stronger, with Indians accounting for most of the gold consumed globally. Gold, in Indian history is more than an investment, it is a culturally significant metal which has found a place in Indian hearts and homes alike.

It is true that a vast majority of the Indian population survives on meagre resources, but despite this they find ways to buy gold and make it an integral part of their lives, irrespective of gold rates in their city/town.

Gold has takers across the length and breadth of our nation, right from Delhi to Chennai and Ahmedabad to Kolkata. There are a few reasons which have propelled gold to a pedestal in India, a spot which it is likely to hold on to for a long time.
 
