Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been to that event, it's fun. The volunteers are good-natured about the alternate meaning to the event title, which they say wasn't the case when the event first started.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Everett sausage?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So they won't be declaring any wieners?
 
Veloram
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They're taking the funds meant to hold the event and are diverting it to other things.

... Isn't this event a fundraiser? Doesn't this seem counterintuitive?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
sausage.mp4
Youtube E5qlyhURfmA
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Veloram: They're taking the funds meant to hold the event and are diverting it to other things.

... Isn't this event a fundraiser? Doesn't this seem counterintuitive?


They're playing an elaborate game of hide the salami.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So they won't be declaring any wieners?


GetOut.gif ;-)
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Anyone else get the impression that the article was either written by AI or went through a language translation program?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The Sausage Fest this year has always been cancelled due to COVID"

Always? So 10 years ago, this year's Fest was already cancelled?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sausage Party
Youtube Xc1Zip9Z-pc
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Personally, I prefer a Mukilteo clam bake.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: "The Sausage Fest this year has always been cancelled due to COVID"

Always? So 10 years ago, this year's Fest was already cancelled?


One of the real three secrets of Fátima.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
