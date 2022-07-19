 Skip to content
(Boing Boing) Weeners Hostage-taker Rotundo appeased by the delivery of hot wieners
    Rhode Island, police standoff, Gino Rotundo, Rachel Lombardi, North Providence  
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They didn't ask for coffee milk as well?

Too bad. This story was so close to being peak Rhode Island.

Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colonel Sanders Thighs
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I am assuming mental illness is the prime cause? DNRTFA
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STEAMED? I'm throwing out dead hostages.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three Hot Weiners and a Pizza is the name of my Village People tribute band.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then some...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if you can get high wieners in prison?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: I wonder if you can get high wieners in prison?


Hot ones too...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No nominative determination here.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rotundo took out an AR-15 and shot a single bullet at him. No person or object was hit by the bullet,

That is physically impossible. Unless he shot it into space.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Rotundo from Rhode Island might look like:

Brainsick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a coincidence. "Hot Weiners" is the name of my ketchup-friendly sandwich bistro.

/try the Sriracha ketchup
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oldfarthenry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At least he had the foresight to come up with a super-villain name before the criminality started.
Wait - that's his REAL  name?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Automated hot dog robot can't serve mustard properly!
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: [Fark user image image 498x287]


😊 🙏 thanks 😊 🙏
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He really was just uptight until he got some weiner in him? Way to validate a favorite line of chauvinist creeps, dude.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

at least it won't spit in your food
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gino Rotundo? No way this guy isn't in the mob.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why are they not called hot dogs?

Is this a Rhode Island thing?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So what was needed was a good guy with a sausage gun.

exqqqme
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ignatius Rielly must have finally gone off the deep end.
 
