(NYPost)   Finally some, um, hard hitting journalism from the NY Post: "The 32-year-old media manager had big plans: She'd taken the day off from work and intended to stay off email and on her husband, Kurt"   (nypost.com) divider line
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This "story" sponsored by the American Summer-camp Syndicate, whose mission statement is: "send those little jerks away and get f*uckin'"
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty sure this was written by someone who was hoping her husband would get the hint.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd hate to be her kids who one day wonder what would happen if they type their mother's name into Google and come upon this.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kristjana Hillberg

That's a fairly unique name. Gonna be kinda awkward when the kids start googling names and come across this article that their parents came across, many times.

"Get those little shiats to camp so I can piledrive you like Bret Hart!"
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Inside the A.S.S. board room:

"COVID hit the summer camp industry hard, we need to engage in some PR to help parents understand the many benefits of sending the kids away. Anyone have a thought? Yes, Johnson, go ahead."

"Sir I was just thinking that the NY Post will say pretty much anything. How about we get them to pretend that camp = porking?"

"Genius."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Better velcro that "Welcome to Poundtown" sign to the wall...Just to be safe..
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My wife always insists that I go on a two week fishing trip that coincides with sending the kids to camp.

No sex for her, I guess!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thoreny: I'd hate to be her kids who one day wonder what would happen if they type their mother's name into Google and come upon this.


Especially if the yard ape is born about 9 months from now.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: My wife always insists that I go on a two week fishing trip that coincides with sending the kids to camp.

No sex for her, I guess!


quickanddirtytips.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"We finally got the kids dumped off, so now we're going to spend a lot of money on stupid shiat and say that we deserved it.  And we do too.  How are people supposed to raise two children without a nanny and tons of disposable income?  I feel so cheated.  I never grew up either, and now I'm supposed to end my life to take care of kids?"

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


"I know, right?"
 
PvtStash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
there is something key to the new era to understand going on in this image:
nypost.comView Full Size


If you are at a party where it's totally kosher to be having your cell phone out and taking pictures of what you're doing and who all is here.
then that's the level of party you are at, which is not the actual level of it being "a party" yet.


See that's the new line to "now it's a party."
And that is, the fook you ain't busting out your phone and taking pictures of anything or anyone here.
 
