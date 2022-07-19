 Skip to content
(Guardian)   At least 10 attacks by a wild monkey on Japan. A giant, radioactive flying monkey. Should we call Godzilla? No, just a regular monkey, apparently   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Japan, Prefectures of Japan, Honshū, Attack, local media, Attack!, northernmost main island of Hokkaido, wild monkey  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Korea had a similar problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Hunt for Wild Monkey.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You've lost another monkey?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thanks Fukoshima
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Encroach on their habitats, get the teeth.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meh...This doesn't even rate an Aquaman call...
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jeez, even The Guardian can't bother to post relevant images in articles. They post a photo of some species of capuchin monkey (from South America, in a zoo in Japan) when a wild monkey in Japan would be a Japanese macaque. Let me help.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Suck macaque
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Meh...This doesn't even rate an Aquaman call...


Aquaman can command all undersea creatures.

i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Alright, people; who left Dexter in charge of the Tablet?
 
