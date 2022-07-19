 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN debunks 8 popular myths about diet and exercise, if by "popular myths" you mean "strawmen we created out of thin air and then knocked the hell out of, go us"
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Myth number 9: 
"It's okay to eat that stick of butter as a snack"

Not so fast, porkchop! A stick of butter contains as much as 810 calories! Try a healthier snack like iceberg lettuce.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. These are accurate. Good job CNN.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9. You're just big-boned. That Ham Cannon you bought at surplus from the "Designing Women" craft services table isn't the problem.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Myth No. 3 Social media can inspire you to diet and exercise

Research shows young people believe turning to fitness and diet videos on TikTok, Facebook or other social media will inspire them to be a better version of themselves, Taylor said.

"They believe that will motivate them to work out or diet," Taylor said. "However, what that can lead to is body dissatisfaction -- social comparison and a lot of concerns about body and weight. Those are all risk factors for eating disorder development."

-------

Um, CNN? How is that a myth? You just addressed a side effect, not the actual claim.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just cut all the carbs from your diet and watch yourself melt.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: 9. You're just big-boned. That Ham Cannon you bought at surplus from the "Designing Women" craft services table isn't the problem.


Ham cannon, LOL.

Seriously people, first law of thermodynamics. Losing/gaining weight is basic math.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9. The best way to lose weight is to send topless photos to old retired male nurses.

As if anyone would believe that! Science has shown you need to be completely nude in the photograph to make it work.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tentacle: Just cut all the carbs from your diet and watch yourself melt.


Quitter.

Take up meth. Then you can enjoy all the pasta alfredo you want!
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keto is bad for you? No wai??!
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna be real, I have thought it was best to lay in bed with my eyes closed even if I couldn't sleep, for some sort of rest.  A lot of this is dumb but then again most of us know farkall about actual sleep science.  It wasn't the worst article I've ever read.

/shrugs
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lost about 18 pounds in the last 5 weeks going the old fashioned route: finding out my blood sugar was hovering in the 240s and then pulling my head out of my ass about my food choices/portion sizes/lack of exercise.
I was career military, so I'm accustomed to dieting for one month out of every six.

/this article was not relevant to my interests
//blood sugar is normal now, thank you
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Mr. Coffee Nerves: 9. You're just big-boned. That Ham Cannon you bought at surplus from the "Designing Women" craft services table isn't the problem.

Ham cannon, LOL.

Seriously people, first law of thermodynamics. Losing/gaining weight is basic math.


You spelled meth wrong.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tentacle: Just cut all the carbs from your diet and watch yourself melt.


Just eat less.
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

undernova: I lost about 18 pounds in the last 5 weeks going the old fashioned route: finding out my blood sugar was hovering in the 240s and then pulling my head out of my ass about my food choices/portion sizes/lack of exercise.
I was career military, so I'm accustomed to dieting for one month out of every six.

/this article was not relevant to my interests
//blood sugar is normal now, thank you


Blood sugar levels? fark that shiat, man. The real question is how high were you able to get your blood alcohol level, baby!  Gotta get that new high score!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I live under a rock, I have heard none of those.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Myth No. 8: Bodybuilding supplements advertised on social media really work

This one is a thing.  The belief in this garbage is mind blowing.  Not to mention the meathead hormone optimizing crowd.  You're the product of billions of years of evolution...you're optimized.
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Tentacle: Just cut all the carbs from your diet and watch yourself melt.

Just eat less.


Fewer dumb carbs did it for me.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tentacle: Just cut all the carbs from your diet and watch yourself melt.


It's 108 degrees out today.  I could eat 3000 calories and still melt.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat right, exercise, die anyway.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Tentacle: Just cut all the carbs from your diet and watch yourself melt.

Quitter.

Take up meth. Then you can enjoy all the pasta alfredo you want!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost 120 lbs of excess weight. Got divorced.

My wife is a light eater. As soon as it's light she starts to eat. 

You can't lose weight by talking about it. You need to keep your mouth shut.

What do you call a fascist vegan? Lactose intolerant.

What does a bulimic have for dessert? Two fingers. 

What do you call a Vegetarian with diarrhea? A Salad Shooter

I decided that becoming a vegetarian was a missed steak.

Diets are for people that are thick and tired of it.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Myth No. 6: It's best to stay in bed with eyes closed when you can't sleep

Staying in bed more than 20 minutes if you can't sleep is one of the worst things you can do, according to sleep experts, because it trains your brain to associate the bed with a lack of sleep. Doing so can lead to chronic insomnia.

"It's counterintuitive, but spending time in bed awake turns the bed into the dentist's chair," Michael Grandner, a clinical psychologist and sleep expert, told CNN previously.

Instead, get up and do something boring, such as folding laundry, until you're sleepy. Make sure you keep the lights dim, and don't check your smartphone or laptop.

So, mother, after all these decades you were WRONG!!!

"The insomnia is all in your head, Gunga. Just lie in bed and you'll go to sleep, Gunga. If you get up, you only make yourself more awake, Gunga."

That NEVER worked, and now I KNOW WHY!!!

YOU LIED TO ME!!!

Back in the fruit cellar you go, mother. You've been bad and now it's time to take your medicine. I don't want to do this. I have to do this.

/I'm just kidding
//it's more of a basement than a fruit cellar
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Myth No. 3 Social media can inspire you to diet and exercise

Research shows young people believe turning to fitness and diet videos on TikTok, Facebook or other social media will inspire them to be a better version of themselves, Taylor said.

"They believe that will motivate them to work out or diet," Taylor said. "However, what that can lead to is body dissatisfaction -- social comparison and a lot of concerns about body and weight. Those are all risk factors for eating disorder development."

-------

Um, CNN? How is that a myth? You just addressed a side effect, not the actual claim.


Well, instead of working out and eating better they got all anxious and developed an eating disorder instead .
 
p51d007
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I started doing that decades ago.  Otherwise I would hit the snooze button forever.
I think the reason it is only 9 minutes long, is because the snooze button kind of goes
back to these alarm clocks from the 60's. When it went off, it only had a rotating number
of clicks before the number came back around.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Myth No. 4: Hitting the snooze button helps you get more sleep
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fano: Martian_Astronomer: Myth No. 3 Social media can inspire you to diet and exercise

Research shows young people believe turning to fitness and diet videos on TikTok, Facebook or other social media will inspire them to be a better version of themselves, Taylor said.

"They believe that will motivate them to work out or diet," Taylor said. "However, what that can lead to is body dissatisfaction -- social comparison and a lot of concerns about body and weight. Those are all risk factors for eating disorder development."

-------

Um, CNN? How is that a myth? You just addressed a side effect, not the actual claim.

Well, instead of working out and eating better they got all anxious and developed an eating disorder instead .


No, I mean I get that that happens for some people. But I'm also sure that some people are motivated to work out by seeing or being around people who are into fitness.

The form of their argument is literally "People think that fitness-based social media will inspire them, but it doesn't work for some people so it's a myth."

And don't get me wrong, fitness influencer TikTok sounds like a new circle of hell, but the bullet point doesn't make sense as written.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Myth No. 10 I'm being paid by the word and needed to get my count up to 1250 words but nobody will read this far anyway. Oh shiat you did.
 
ryant123
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Right on. Usually I go for a drive with my eyes closed.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abox: Myth No. 8: Bodybuilding supplements advertised on social media really work

This one is a thing.  The belief in this garbage is mind blowing.  Not to mention the meathead hormone optimizing crowd.  You're the product of billions of years of evolution...you're optimized.


ALL of them, are actually a thing. Subby is just a farking moron.
 
chawco
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Seriously people, first law of thermodynamics. Losing/gaining weight is basic math.


Tell me you don't understand basic biology without telling me you don't understand basic biology

There's more to weight gain or weight loss than absolute values of calories. Once someone hits a set point even at normal caloric intakes they may drift to that point, and the bodies burning of calories and depositing or removal.of fat is a.complex process that's a lot more than how much you intake.

Yes overeating with generally increase weight and undereating will decrease weight, but the devil is in the details and it's not nearly as simple as these sorts of "it's just math" comments want to acknowledge

Biology is complicated dude!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Eddie Izzard famously became an addict of running marathons. It didn't exactly turn him into a whippet. If you don't change your diet all the exercise in the world wont change your body type.

I don't know if it's a myth that exercise alone will help you lose weight, but it's close.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So basically the same way they "report" on everything else?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Mr. Coffee Nerves: 9. You're just big-boned. That Ham Cannon you bought at surplus from the "Designing Women" craft services table isn't the problem.

Ham cannon, LOL.

Seriously people, first law of thermodynamics. Losing/gaining weight is basic math.


You forgot the slight clarification to head off criticism.
Each person is unique and processes food differently.  This means that a given food can have different caloric values for different people.  It also means that a given activity will burn a different amount of calories for each person.  It's all in vs out, but each person has different in and out values.

As a tangible example, when a lactose tolerant person drinks milk their body breaks the lactose into glucose and galactose and it turns into calories.  A lactose intolerant person lacks the enzyme to break down lactose, so they shiat it out without gaining any calories.  This sort of thing happens to varying degrees with all foods where your unique body is able to break down use things differently.

On the flip side, muscle uses energy and fat doesn't.  Overly simplified, a person with 150lb muscle might burn 3x more calories at rest than a person of the same weight with 50lb muscle and 100lb fat.
 
chawco
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: undernova: I lost about 18 pounds in the last 5 weeks going the old fashioned route: finding out my blood sugar was hovering in the 240s and then pulling my head out of my ass about my food choices/portion sizes/lack of exercise.
I was career military, so I'm accustomed to dieting for one month out of every six.

/this article was not relevant to my interests
//blood sugar is normal now, thank you

Blood sugar levels? fark that shiat, man. The real question is how high were you able to get your blood alcohol level, baby!  Gotta get that new high score!


Quoth you liver: ouch. Please stop. It burns.

:p
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How much to you think CNN pays to churn out content comprised of obvious information? I could do that job...
 
Robinfro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The biggest issue I have with my patients is supplements," Xerogeanes said. "Some influencer is marketing something that's complete garbage, and suddenly the kid says, 'Hey, I can take this supplement, and it's gonna give me abs.'"

Dunno if I would listen to a Sports Medicine doctor named Zero Gains...
 
IronMensan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: 9. The best way to lose weight is to send topless photos to old retired male nurses.

As if anyone would believe that! Science has shown you need to be completely nude in the photograph to make it work.


How many dick pics do I have to send you to lose 10 pounds?
 
rustypouch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chawco: REDARMYVODKA: Seriously people, first law of thermodynamics. Losing/gaining weight is basic math.

Tell me you don't understand basic biology without telling me you don't understand basic biology

There's more to weight gain or weight loss than absolute values of calories. Once someone hits a set point even at normal caloric intakes they may drift to that point, and the bodies burning of calories and depositing or removal.of fat is a.complex process that's a lot more than how much you intake.

Yes overeating with generally increase weight and undereating will decrease weight, but the devil is in the details and it's not nearly as simple as these sorts of "it's just math" comments want to acknowledge

Biology is complicated dude!


You sound fat.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tentacle: Just cut all the carbs from your diet and watch yourself melt.


Cut food from your diet and you'll lose weight even faster!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Want help controlling your appetite? Keep a picture of Harvey Weinstein with you at all times (on your phone or in your wallet) and look at it whenever you feel hungry
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chawco: REDARMYVODKA: Seriously people, first law of thermodynamics. Losing/gaining weight is basic math.

Tell me you don't understand basic biology without telling me you don't understand basic biology

There's more to weight gain or weight loss than absolute values of calories. Once someone hits a set point even at normal caloric intakes they may drift to that point, and the bodies burning of calories and depositing or removal.of fat is a.complex process that's a lot more than how much you intake.

Yes overeating with generally increase weight and undereating will decrease weight, but the devil is in the details and it's not nearly as simple as these sorts of "it's just math" comments want to acknowledge

Biology is complicated dude!


It is a good first order approximation though, is to get all those little nibbles and bites and empty calories that "don't count" under control. A lot of people think their awful quantity of food is normal and correct for them.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A: Calories in v. Calories out + intractable genetics.

/Your mileage WILL vary
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

undernova: I lost about 18 pounds in the last 5 weeks going the old fashioned route: finding out my blood sugar was hovering in the 240s and then pulling my head out of my ass about my food choices/portion sizes/lack of exercise.
I was career military, so I'm accustomed to dieting for one month out of every six.

/this article was not relevant to my interests
//blood sugar is normal now, thank you


That was like my wake up call 5 years ago, after a physical and my numbers came back pre-diabetic.

More exercise, smaller portions, no more "boredom snacking." I still eat what I enjoy, just less of it. Dropped 45 lbs in 3 months, and kept it off. Keeping the beetus away.

Good on you for dropping the 18. Glad your blood sugars are back to normal.
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Eddie Izzard famously became an addict of running marathons. It didn't exactly turn him into a whippet. If you don't change your diet all the exercise in the world wont change your body type.

I don't know if it's a myth that exercise alone will help you lose weight, but it's close.


That one there is a fact: you can't outrun a bad diet.

Also: diet is not a sometimes thing, it's a permanent change for the rest of your life, so no weird restriction diets.
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Another vote for the accuracy of number 6 here. And yes, it was my mother who forced me to go to bed, and claimed it was good for me.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nothing about alcohol being bad for you. I'm good.
 
chawco
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rustypouch: chawco: REDARMYVODKA: Seriously people, first law of thermodynamics. Losing/gaining weight is basic math.

Tell me you don't understand basic biology without telling me you don't understand basic biology

There's more to weight gain or weight loss than absolute values of calories. Once someone hits a set point even at normal caloric intakes they may drift to that point, and the bodies burning of calories and depositing or removal.of fat is a.complex process that's a lot more than how much you intake.

Yes overeating with generally increase weight and undereating will decrease weight, but the devil is in the details and it's not nearly as simple as these sorts of "it's just math" comments want to acknowledge

Biology is complicated dude!

You sound fat.


I am. And I know a lot of the blame is on my bad eating habits. On the flip side I went on a diet dropped 40 lbs and removed several unhealthy things from my diet and bike an hour a day but when I stopped tracking drifted right back to where I started even though I eat better than I did and I get a fair amount if exercise.

Because it's not black and white.

Also prednisone is a he'll of a drug.

/better to sound fat than to sound like you with this quality of comment
//better to be fat than like you, methinks.
///I may be fat but at least I'm jolly. Well, jolly-ish these days.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I listened to a guy on NPR talking about how our relationship with food has been sabotaged.  He was some brainiac from Yale, and he had all these ideas about how our ideas about how and what food means to us and how we don't have correct information anymore about what will actually give us nutrition, or what the hell
"food" is supposed to be.
so he goes on and on about how we get the wrong messages about food, and he never once mentions the commercial aspect of it.  How most of this distortion is from advertising, not because our brains suddenly and mysteriously became  broken from some unknown actor, but it's usually blamed on "the internet."  NOT MARKETING. Just "the internet."  Because all those hours and years of advertising about food and food-like crap has not changed us at all.  All that advertising about something that we spend a large portion of our income on hasn't changed our minds--no no.  It must be something else.  WHY have we become broken?

We sent this quack to Yale and this is all he can come up with?  Is it that advertising is such a big part of our lives that we don't even see it anymore?  OR do all these authors that I keep reading, the ones who say that we are becoming sick and broken, manage to get their subject across without mentioning anything commercial, or they will never, ever see their name on a book?

I seriously wonder.  And these are supposed to be the SMART people.  Like ........like Fark.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fano: chawco: REDARMYVODKA: Seriously people, first law of thermodynamics. Losing/gaining weight is basic math.

Tell me you don't understand basic biology without telling me you don't understand basic biology

There's more to weight gain or weight loss than absolute values of calories. Once someone hits a set point even at normal caloric intakes they may drift to that point, and the bodies burning of calories and depositing or removal.of fat is a.complex process that's a lot more than how much you intake.

Yes overeating with generally increase weight and undereating will decrease weight, but the devil is in the details and it's not nearly as simple as these sorts of "it's just math" comments want to acknowledge

Biology is complicated dude!

It is a good first order approximation though, is to get all those little nibbles and bites and empty calories that "don't count" under control. A lot of people think their awful quantity of food is normal and correct for them.


This is a fair point. Especially that a lot of.over eating is the little bits here and there and people saying "a little treat is ok". We all make our choices.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Theeng: I'm gonna be real, I have thought it was best to lay in bed with my eyes closed even if I couldn't sleep, for some sort of rest.  A lot of this is dumb but then again most of us know farkall about actual sleep science.  It wasn't the worst article I've ever read.

/shrugs


I think if you're laying in bed, tossing and turning because of the heat and with your brain running wild with the thousands of concerns you have, it's probably not a good idea to stay in bed.

On the other hand if you can close your eyes and just be restful for 20 minutes or half an hour, even if you don't fall asleep, there's probably nothing wrong with that.
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I listened to a guy on NPR talking about how our relationship with food has been sabotaged.  He was some brainiac from Yale, and he had all these ideas about how our ideas about how and what food means to us and how we don't have correct information anymore about what will actually give us nutrition, or what the hell
"food" is supposed to be.
so he goes on and on about how we get the wrong messages about food, and he never once mentions the commercial aspect of it.  How most of this distortion is from advertising, not because our brains suddenly and mysteriously became  broken from some unknown actor, but it's usually blamed on "the internet."  NOT MARKETING. Just "the internet."  Because all those hours and years of advertising about food and food-like crap has not changed us at all.  All that advertising about something that we spend a large portion of our income on hasn't changed our minds--no no.  It must be something else.  WHY have we become broken?

We sent this quack to Yale and this is all he can come up with?  Is it that advertising is such a big part of our lives that we don't even see it anymore?  OR do all these authors that I keep reading, the ones who say that we are becoming sick and broken, manage to get their subject across without mentioning anything commercial, or they will never, ever see their name on a book?

I seriously wonder.  And these are supposed to be the SMART people.  Like ........like Fark.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 411x204]

[Fark user image image 398x348]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 258x258]


Yeah it's really weird talking about how seeing fit people causes unrealistic body images and yet ignoring the fact that we let scientists and marketers hijack and subvert primal systems in order to sell more stuff. Claiming we should be at any body type or weight that "we want" when our wants were programmed into our heads by people that just want us to give them more money. And I say this for the diet folks too. There is no magic food. You DONT have to eat only expensive organic. Just a varied diets of fruits and vegetables, lots of veggies, is healthy for all of us and it doesn't have to cost a lot.
 
