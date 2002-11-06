 Skip to content
(NPR)   Good news, everybody. The Dallas school system has solved the problem of gun violence in schools by requiring that all students can now only wear clear backpacks. Wouldn't it be even safer if they were just locked into windowless cells for the day?   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Stupid, High school, Dallas Independent School District, school year, clear backpack, external safety task forces, aftermath of the Uvalde school, students' bags, students  
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't getting locked in a cell all day basically what school is already, subby?

//And anybody who ever had to have class in a portable classroom can attest, they even have the windowless part covered too.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For your entertainment and consideration I have listed all of the shootings where the shooter smuggled in the weapon in his backpack.

1. nuttin' here
2. still nuttin'

Want me to put those in chronical order?
 
k4mi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Houston schools have been doing this for years for grades above elementary.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There goes my bulletproof backpack biz for the Dallas Fort Worth region.  I gotta call the Yacht factory and downgrade to a 90 footer.   Gonna get laughed out of the marina,
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because am AR-15 is easily smuggled into schools in a backpack.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're still trying to find the lowest bidder for that contract.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lucasfilm.comView Full Size
 
King Keepo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jul/17/bulletproof-steel-shelters-sold-as-solution-to-school-shootings
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The school to Dallas Cowboys pipeline at work.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If they made them come to school naked, the guys only have one place to hide a gun.  Of course the girls would have two places, but they pose less risk.
 
Northern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: There goes my bulletproof backpack biz for the Dallas Fort Worth region.  I gotta call the Yacht factory and downgrade to a 90 footer.   Gonna get laughed out of the marina,


Maybe the backpack could be made of 4" thick plexiglass?  That would be clear and likely stop a 9mm round.  Or maybe the back part of the backpack could be 2" steel plates with a ceramic layer in the center, with 2" plexiglass on the back so it's mostly clear as a sort of personal Sheffield armor?  Even better the backpack could have a reactive explosive to repel incoming bullets like an Israeli tank.
Ok, hear me out, battle mech suits for students and school moats with alligators and automated chain guns like on aircraft carriers to down airborne threats to the schools.
Wow, I went a little overboard there.
/Like and subscribe.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Or we could just, y'know, stop selling guns.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: If they made them come to school naked, the guys only have one place to hide a gun.  Of course the girls would have two places, but they pose less risk.


Idunno, is it better to be faced with a cooter-shooter or a cock-glock?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, I predict they'll just stuff their pistols into their waistbands??
 
kukukupo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Students weren't even allowed to have backpacks at the school I worked at.

/Not because of guns
//Because of drugs
 
The Duck of Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This addresses the problem about as well as going to a tattoo shop when you're having a heart attack.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well.

I can't help but think this is the solution Texass deserves. Clear backpacks. Steel doom vaults in the classroom. Good good. What a shiathole.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Because we can't act like grown ups and have gun control and we've never been able to control teenage kids, we've shifted the goal to backpack control.  After all guns don't kill people, bullets don't kill people.  It's all those evil backpacks fault.  Not only can you hide weapons in them but they also cause unwanted teen pregnancies to be aborted.

Clearly the conservatives needed to take action.   Just think of the children while your rights are stripped away in the name of some imaginary deity.  Bible is literal word people, get that through your heads.  Guns have more rights than you do because some guys who'd never seen an automatic weapon didn't specify the right to bear arms only covered muzzle loaders and flintlocks.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
School shootings aren't really a big component of gun violence in general.

They are just more news worthy, and people are still heavily influenced by the news.
 
The Duck of Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: There goes my bulletproof backpack biz for the Dallas Fort Worth region.  I gotta call the Yacht factory and downgrade to a 90 footer.   Gonna get laughed out of the marina,


Don't give up on your dreams, yet - you can just build on the technology that these good folks were working on:

https://m.fark.com/comments/12469550?from_page=main
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Republicans want everyone who's not white, rich, and straight to be in jail.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the media is just pushing the Uvalde angle as best they can as this policy would have not made any difference to someone who comes into the school from the outside with an AR-15.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Northern: Harry Freakstorm: There goes my bulletproof backpack biz for the Dallas Fort Worth region.  I gotta call the Yacht factory and downgrade to a 90 footer.   Gonna get laughed out of the marina,

Maybe the backpack could be made of 4" thick plexiglass?  That would be clear and likely stop a 9mm round.  Or maybe the back part of the backpack could be 2" steel plates with a ceramic layer in the center, with 2" plexiglass on the back so it's mostly clear as a sort of personal Sheffield armor?  Even better the backpack could have a reactive explosive to repel incoming bullets like an Israeli tank.
Ok, hear me out, battle mech suits for students and school moats with alligators and automated chain guns like on aircraft carriers to down airborne threats to the schools.
Wow, I went a little overboard there.
/Like and subscribe.


Its been done.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's some internet explorer meme ahit right there...
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Or we could just, y'know, stop selling guns.


But then we wouldn't be free!

\free to be afraid of all the people with guns, that is
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

King Keepo: [Fark user image 620x549]

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jul/17/bulletproof-steel-shelters-sold-as-solution-to-school-shootings


That is some next-level Ray Bradbury "All Summer in a Day" shiat right there. Lock the unpopular kid in there.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did anyone ask the guns what they want?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This seems like a good solution to the problem of kids shooting up schools with guns--just provide them with see-through containers so if they try to bring a gun to school, they won't have anywhere to hide a gun, and the gun will be visible and someone can confiscate the gun before they shoot the gun and more kids die from gun violence. I literally can't think of any other solution to this problem involving guns.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They did this in my school. Over 20 farking years ago. Guess it didn't quite do the trick.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Next: Clear binders, then clear books.
 
k00k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Or we could just, y'know, stop selling guns.


How can we get all the existing guns out of circulation?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Or we could just, y'know, stop selling guns.


what about 3D printers, should we stop selling those?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They did this in my school. Over 20 farking years ago. Guess it didn't quite do the trick.


Well, duh. Because every other school didn't follow suit. If they had, perhaps we wouldn't be having these difficult conversations right now. Until every school has adopted a clear backpack policy, how can we ever know for sure that it isn't the one strategy that might have actually made a difference? It's so sad that these massacres keep happening just because some irresponsible school districts aren't stepping up to the plate.
 
wademh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He ladies, don't you think your 12 year old self would feel great about having to use a clear backpack to haul around your hygiene supplies?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Has anybody checked to see if the school board has recently made a large purchase of stock in backpack manufacturers?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They did this in my school. Over 20 farking years ago. Guess it didn't quite do the trick.


I can't find a screencap of the metal detector showing up in My So Called Life - but let's just say that it's a problem far more than 20 years in the making.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

k00k: Dr. Nick Riviera: Or we could just, y'know, stop selling guns.

How can we get all the existing guns out of circulation?


Australia figured that out in 1996.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Republicans want everyone who's not white, rich, and straight to be in jail.


so you are saying the 25% of Hispanics in the US who are Republican are racists?
 
Gough [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Northern: Harry Freakstorm: There goes my bulletproof backpack biz for the Dallas Fort Worth region.  I gotta call the Yacht factory and downgrade to a 90 footer.   Gonna get laughed out of the marina,

Maybe the backpack could be made of 4" thick plexiglass?  That would be clear and likely stop a 9mm round.  Or maybe the back part of the backpack could be 2" steel plates with a ceramic layer in the center, with 2" plexiglass on the back so it's mostly clear as a sort of personal Sheffield armor?  Even better the backpack could have a reactive explosive to repel incoming bullets like an Israeli tank.
Ok, hear me out, battle mech suits for students and school moats with alligators and automated chain guns like on aircraft carriers to down airborne threats to the schools.
Wow, I went a little overboard there.
/Like and subscribe.


Polycarbonate would be a better choice than acrylic for the kids, you can use thinner panels.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No this is what they think:

Fark user imageView Full Size


OMG let kids play outside? THERE MIGHT BE A SNIPER YOU FOOL!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Pretty sure the media is just pushing the Uvalde angle as best they can as this policy would have not made any difference to someone who comes into the school from the outside with an AR-15.


you might want to look at the stats on guns in schools - you might be shocked.

https://nces.ed.gov/programs/coe/indicator/a13/student-weapons-firearms
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Has nothing to do with guns.
Had everything to do with invasion of privacy.
You have none
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Tyrone Slothrop: Republicans want everyone who's not white, rich, and straight to be in jail.

so you are saying the 25% of Hispanics in the US who are Republican are racists?


Correction.
If they are Hispanic and Republican, 100%
 
rewind2846
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's the kids fault that their parents think this state is still the f'king wild west. Their parents Rambo fantasies are what are at fault here, and it wouldn't surprise if these kids have full blown PTSD by the time they graduate from high school.

Let's make the kids suffer for adults stupidity and gun fetishes. Great f'king idea.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Tyrone Slothrop: Republicans want everyone who's not white, rich, and straight to be in jail.

so you are saying the 25% of Hispanics in the US who are Republican are racists?


Por supuesto, cabrón

¡Vayate!
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cripes, we had that rule when I was in school back in... errr well *very* many years ago.

Then again, there were no school shootings back then. And lots of Trapper Keepers. So *shrug*?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They did this in my school. Over 20 farking years ago. Guess it didn't quite do the trick.


https://www.nytimes.com/2002/11/06/nyregion/metal-detectors-making-students-late-if-not-safer.html
 
wademh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

k00k: Dr. Nick Riviera: Or we could just, y'know, stop selling guns.

How can we get all the existing guns out of circulation?


authorbeckyjohnen.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


... so the US is screwed.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Imagine being that f*cking stupid that you really thought this solved the problem of gun violence in schools?

I can't imagine being that absolutely f*cking idiotic.
 
