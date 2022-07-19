 Skip to content
(Guardian)   How would someone delete their scathing review of their incompetent and idiotic former employer on Glassdoor? Asking for a friend   (theguardian.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their reviews page must be a warzone by now.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Smells like retaliation.  That place must be ULTRA toxic.  Do they have discovery in New Zealand?  Because that sounds like fun.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How about revealing why that place sucks so much to work at?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If that's all they said, and the company is coming after them that hard ... f@k that company.

It literally makes the person's claims look 100% accurate.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds like Zuru needs a little bit of FAFO by way of the Streisand effect.  Maybe enough to bankrupt them.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How to prove your critics right, by Zuru.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That company is about to experience the Streisand Effect.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And for a US court to go ahead and expose everyone ... hey, what a great precedent to set!  I bet China and Russia will be really interested in this.

Russia to Fark:  "We need everyone's information.  They have said many bad things about us."
California Judge:  "Sure, give Russia everyone's contact information.  That's a court order."

China to Fark:  "We need everyone's information.  They broke our laws."
California Judge:  "Sure, give China everyone's contact information.  That's a court order."

Everyone to the California Judge:  "Shut up you F@king traitor."
 
wademh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Has anyone mentioned the Streisand Effect yet?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How about revealing why that place sucks so much to work at?


From TFA:
the reviews refer to Zuru as a "urn out factory" with a "toxic culture," where an "incompetent" management team "consistently talk[s] down" to employees and treats them like "dirt".

Honestly if that is the people's opinion of the company and its lower to middle management the company may be wasting their money to bring suit against them but Im not sure what New Zeeland's defamation statutes look like. That said the simplest way for the owners to take care of this is to actually make sure that workers aren't shiat upon by mini dictators in the workplace.
I've worked for such a person recently that was brought in and made the job I loved doing a toxic shiatshow within months of arriving and caused me to leave a previously wonderful job I loved. Took a lower paying job that is awesome and isn't always "on call" so its all good but I do miss the salary. It does go without saying though that there are some things money cant buy and not dreading the phone ringing is one of them.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Zuru's legal counsel
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
WTF happened to the text in my post ?
 
WaitForIt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Time to double down and go public and ask for re-enforcement
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You heard 'em boys. Time to go Anon and f**kl the shiat out of Glassdoor.
Let Yelp be a Boot of the People, grinding into a fat capitalist pig face, forever.
 
Pert
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't think it's unreasonable that a business should have a claim against someone who makes damaging comments about that business. For all we know, it could have been posted by a rival company.

If the comments are true then they are not defamatory.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How about revealing why that place sucks so much to work at?


I think they did by way of this lawsuit. Sounds like extremely toxic leadership, filled with petty authoritarians with NPD.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you use a million dollar team of corporate lawyers to attack leaving employees who left bad reviews about you being toxic? No need for a court case, you've just proved those reviews are 100% correct.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pert: I don't think it's unreasonable that a business should have a claim against someone who makes damaging comments about that business. For all we know, it could have been posted by a rival company.

If the comments are true then they are not defamatory.


Legal fees and lawyers are expensive - and parties with "deep pockets" can use those costs to bully people who have said or done nothing wrong into silence and submission, is allowed to.
That's why civilized societies are careful about who and about what they allow the wealthy and powerful to sue anybody who annoys them.
The fact that you or your institution are rich and powerful shouldn't enable you to batter anyone who says anything you don't like into silence.
The judges erred, here, and has allowed what is essentially a harrassment lawsuit.
Fortunately, it looks like the chowderheads at the company are realizing their self-f**king tactic was not a good idea.
What is and isn't "true" is a subjective matter, and big people can exhaust and bankrupt little people just arguing about what is true or false, with little or no merit.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Netrngr: MythDragon: How about revealing why that place sucks so much to work at?

From TFA:
the reviews refer to Zuru as a "urn out factory" with a "toxic culture," where an "incompetent" management team "consistently talk[s] down" to employees and treats them like "dirt".

Honestly if that is the people's opinion of the company and its lower to middle management the company may be wasting their money to bring suit against them but Im not sure what New Zeeland's defamation statutes look like. That said the simplest way for the owners to take care of this is to actually make sure that workers aren't shiat upon by mini dictators in the workplace.
I've worked for such a person recently that was brought in and made the job I loved doing a toxic shiatshow within months of arriving and caused me to leave a previously wonderful job I loved. Took a lower paying job that is awesome and isn't always "on call" so its all good but I do miss the salary. It does go without saying though that there are some things money cant buy and not dreading the phone ringing is one of them.


What a bold opinion.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: What a bold opinion.


lol
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
China. It's China, ya dumbshiats.

Those who give crowdsourced reviews any more credence than they deserve (which is not much) need to learn that there are well-funded bad actors out there using that system to do real damage to the market.

It's China.
 
mjbok
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can opinion be defamatory?
 
