(Guardian)   Don't you hate it when you try to move the Picasso you just bought in Switzerland to your summer house in Ibiza and the Spanish customs stop you and want you to pay pesky customs and duties?   (theguardian.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He should have stuck to smuggling watches.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought all the artwork in the world was just sitting in those swiss bonded warehouses and never moving an inch as they're sold over and over for ever increasing prices.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the weird thing about the rich. This guy can afford to pay half a million dollars for a Picasso sketch, but rather than pay a fraction of that in import duties, he risks losing it entirely - and possibly jail time for lying about it and falsifying the paperwork.

And it's not like this is an isolated incident. Think about people who have billions yet still evade taxes because more money. Or people with many millions who break insider trading laws to avoid losing what, to them, is a trivial amount of money. (Martha Stewart is the most obvious example.) Or people who are already wealthy getting sucked into scams and Ponzi schemes because they want to be even more wealthy.

The rich really are not like us: they are mentally and emotionally broken people (minus a very small handful of exceptions).


(CSB: when I retired early, I told my surprised colleagues, many of them my age or older, that I had enough money so I didn't see the point of continuing to endure the misery of corporate life at a large company. Most people looked at me like I was speaking a foreign language, unable to even process what "enough money" meant. For them the game was to get to retirement age - probably when Medicare and SS both kick in - with "as much money as possible". Many of them remain convinced that it was a "tactical retirement" and that any day now I'm going to pop up in some other equally soul-killing corporate job.)
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: CSB: when I retired early, I told my surprised colleagues, many of them my age or older, that I had enough money so I didn't see the point of continuing to endure the misery of corporate life at a large company. Most people looked at me like I was speaking a foreign language, unable to even process what "enough money" meant. For them the game was to get to retirement age - probably when Medicare and SS both kick in - with "as much money as possible". Many of them remain convinced that it was a "tactical retirement" and that any day now I'm going to pop up in some other equally soul-killing corporate job.


Username checks out.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's something you could have easily smuggled through with a diplomatic courier, dumbass. Money can't afford sense.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: ...The rich really are not like us: they are mentally and emotionally broken people (minus a very small handful of exceptions)...


Know a multi-millionaire, can confirm. He steals postal buckets and shopping baskets for personal use. Retirement would literally kill him. Complete farking loonybin, that one.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: That's something you could have easily smuggled through with a diplomatic courier, dumbass. Money can't afford sense.


Or "loan" it to a local museum. Or wtf drive it to France or Italy then fly to Spain...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use a freeport. Just watch out for time travellers and runaway 747s.
 
mossberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be given two options:
1) pay 2x full customs duties plus massive penalties, smuggling conviction, and banned from Spain, and keep the sketch
2) surrender the sketch for its declared value of 1500 EUROS and it is sent to El Prado
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the F should you have to pay one red cent to a country you are moving a piece of art into?  The guy didn't buy it there, so Spain can F right the F off as far as getting any money for nothing.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: And here I thought all the artwork in the world was just sitting in those swiss bonded warehouses and never moving an inch as they're sold over and over for ever increasing prices.


Sometimes someone wants to move a few hundred grand from Switzerland to Spain without the kind of digital paper trail you get with banks. I suspect they usually remember to hide the actual paper trail a bit better.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: This is the weird thing about the rich. This guy can afford to pay half a million dollars for a Picasso sketch, but rather than pay a fraction of that in import duties, he risks losing it entirely - and possibly jail time for lying about it and falsifying the paperwork.

And it's not like this is an isolated incident. Think about people who have billions yet still evade taxes because more money. Or people with many millions who break insider trading laws to avoid losing what, to them, is a trivial amount of money. (Martha Stewart is the most obvious example.) Or people who are already wealthy getting sucked into scams and Ponzi schemes because they want to be even more wealthy.

The rich really are not like us: they are mentally and emotionally broken people (minus a very small handful of exceptions).


(CSB: when I retired early, I told my surprised colleagues, many of them my age or older, that I had enough money so I didn't see the point of continuing to endure the misery of corporate life at a large company. Most people looked at me like I was speaking a foreign language, unable to even process what "enough money" meant. For them the game was to get to retirement age - probably when Medicare and SS both kick in - with "as much money as possible". Many of them remain convinced that it was a "tactical retirement" and that any day now I'm going to pop up in some other equally soul-killing corporate job.)


Greed is a helluva drug.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich people problems
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: And here I thought all the artwork in the world was just sitting in those swiss bonded warehouses and never moving an inch as they're sold over and over for ever increasing prices.


I mean....then you don't have to declare or pay taxes on shiat....
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Customs fraud: it's a thing.

If you ever sell something on eBay to someone in Canada or another country, and they want you to describe the thing as a gift and / or declare its value at $0, congratulations you're being asked to commit customs fraud.

Ever fly back into the US and fill out the blue form asking what you bought abroad?  Ever fudged the numbers to stay under the duty free limits?  Congratulations, you've committed customs fraud.
 
2KanZam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HugeMistake:

(CSB: when I retired early, I told my surprised colleagues, many of them my age or older, that I had enough money so I didn't see the point of continuing to endure the misery of corporate life at a large company. Most people looked at me like I was speaking a foreign language, unable to even process what "enough money" meant. For them the game was to get to retirement age - probably when Medicare and SS both kick in - with "as much money as possible". Many of them remain convinced that it was a "tactical retirement" and that any day now I'm going to pop up in some other equally soul-killing corporate job.)


I feel like a majority of people are like that... they hold out on retirement so long to get as much $$ as they can only to retire too old to really enjoy any of it.  That and I think a lot of people's entire life ends up being their job, so they have nothing to retire to.

My dad was exactly like that even though he had the means. I kept telling him he's waiting too long to retire... then he had a debilitating stroke within 6 months of retiring and spent his last few years bedridden.

I'm retiring as soon as I can barely afford it.
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Customs fraud: it's a thing.

If you ever sell something on eBay to someone in Canada or another country, and they want you to describe the thing as a gift and / or declare its value at $0, congratulations you're being asked to commit customs fraud.

Ever fly back into the US and fill out the blue form asking what you bought abroad?  Ever fudged the numbers to stay under the duty free limits?  Congratulations, you've committed customs fraud.


oh no anyway. jpg
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How about making a corporation to own the item from a Free Trade warehouse and lease it for €1000 a month so you can declare it as an expense, but the corporation is covering the insurance expense. Thus you haven't bought or imported the object, but have it on loan from the corporation.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Toxophil: HugeMistake: ...The rich really are not like us: they are mentally and emotionally broken people (minus a very small handful of exceptions)...

Know a multi-millionaire, can confirm. He steals postal buckets and shopping baskets for personal use. Retirement would literally kill him. Complete farking loonybin, that one.


I've met some inheitance monkey types that were chill about it, but they had enough that they could very nearly literally do whatever they wanted to already, Not Bezos maybe but still more than wealthy enough to do anything rational and quite a few irrational things.  Since they weren't managing the money, and they were so used to having it around, it really wasn't a big deal to get more to them.  They'd never really experienced a situation where they didn't have enough, and were unlikely to do so in the future

/doesn't make them all lovely people, just some are less obsessed with more more
//in my case out of 3 people, 2 were pretty decent and not assholes, and one was your typical moneyed jackhole
///1 of the 2 above was actually very nice, gave most of her money to various causes that needed it, lived mostly like a standard upper middle class type
////her one real exception was a very nice vacation to somewhere seriously exotic and high end every year - seemed fair enough
 
kb7rky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Why the F should you have to pay one red cent to a country you are moving a piece of art into?  The guy didn't buy it there, so Spain can F right the F off as far as getting any money for nothing.


Please...tell us how you really feel...
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Warthog: Ever fly back into the US and fill out the blue form asking what you bought abroad?


Btw, these are over now. I assume you need to declare, but they stopped having all passengers fill them
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: This is the weird thing about the rich. This guy can afford to pay half a million dollars for a Picasso sketch, but rather than pay a fraction of that in import duties, he risks losing it entirely - and possibly jail time for lying about it and falsifying the paperwork.



You don't get rich by writing checks.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Why the F should you have to pay one red cent to a country you are moving a piece of art into?  The guy didn't buy it there, so Spain can F right the F off as far as getting any money for nothing.


Ahh how I love the EU. Where this logic would actually be entirely correct.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But customs agents found another receipt in the bottom of his suitcase from a Zurich art gallery for 450,000 Swiss francs (€454,000) with a reference to a work by Pablo Picasso called Trois personnages.

C'mon bro, you deserved this.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: (CSB: when I retired early, I told my surprised colleagues, many of them my age or older, that I had enough money so I didn't see the point of continuing to endure the misery of corporate life at a large company. Most people looked at me like I was speaking a foreign language, unable to even process what "enough money" meant. For them the game was to get to retirement age - probably when Medicare and SS both kick in - with "as much money as possible".


I hope you calculated "enough money" correctly - there is what mathematician would call an "asymmetric loss function" involved here.  I know a couple people who retired early for similar reasons, thinking they had enough to make it through the rest of their lives at their desired standard of living.

/ spoiler: they did not
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: HugeMistake: This is the weird thing about the rich. This guy can afford to pay half a million dollars for a Picasso sketch, but rather than pay a fraction of that in import duties, he risks losing it entirely - and possibly jail time for lying about it and falsifying the paperwork.


You don't get rich by writing checks.


Then how do you pay your bills, Randy?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who knew that Swiss customs would tip off Spanish customs?  Imagine two countries (inside and outside the EU) cooperating.  And you were just worried about the airline misplacing your luggage.
 
cranked
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Warthog: Ever fudged the numbers to stay under the duty free limits?  Congratulations, you've committed customs fraud.


Don't care, had fudge.
 
thornhill
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA:

The passenger said the artwork was a simple copy and presented the agents with a handwritten receipt of 1,500 Swiss francs (£1280), which he said he had paid for the sketch.

But customs agents found another receipt in the bottom of his suitcase from a Zurich art gallery for 450,000 Swiss francs (€454,000) with a reference to a work by Pablo Picasso called Trois personnages.

There it is, the stupidest person EVAR.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now, some people try to pick up girls
And get called an asshole
This never happened to
Pablo Picasso
He could walk down your street and girls could not resist his stare
Pablo Picasso was never called an asshole
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Warthog: Customs fraud: it's a thing.

If you ever sell something on eBay to someone in Canada or another country, and they want you to describe the thing as a gift and / or declare its value at $0, congratulations you're being asked to commit customs fraud.

Ever fly back into the US and fill out the blue form asking what you bought abroad?  Ever fudged the numbers to stay under the duty free limits?  Congratulations, you've committed customs fraud.


I prefer to think of it as smuggling.

Makes me feel much more piratey
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: How about making a corporation to own the item from a Free Trade warehouse and lease it for €1000 a month so you can declare it as an expense, but the corporation is covering the insurance expense. Thus you haven't bought or imported the object, but have it on loan from the corporation.


So.. When can we expect your run for congress?

Granted, you're already overqualified...
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: But customs agents found another receipt in the bottom of his suitcase from a Zurich art gallery for 450,000 Swiss francs (€454,000) with a reference to a work by Pablo Picasso called Trois personnages.

C'mon bro, you deserved this.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: BunchaRubes: HugeMistake: This is the weird thing about the rich. This guy can afford to pay half a million dollars for a Picasso sketch, but rather than pay a fraction of that in import duties, he risks losing it entirely - and possibly jail time for lying about it and falsifying the paperwork.


You don't get rich by writing checks.

Then how do you pay your bills, Randy?


When you are rich, people are proud to have you owe them money
 
noitsnot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: Now, some people try to pick up girls
And get called an asshole
This never happened to
Pablo Picasso
He could walk down your street and girls could not resist his stare
Pablo Picasso was never called an asshole


Not in New York
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: The rich really are not like us: they are mentally and emotionally broken people (minus a very small handful of exceptions).


It tends to be self-selecting.

At a certain point, one gains enough wealth to retire early and do what they want.  Therefore, when we reach the megawealthy, we find weird, unstable people.

It's basically like being a hoarder, but society finds it far more socially acceptable.  If you have so many canned beans that you couldn't eat them all before you die, you are considered nuts.  If you have enough money that you couldn't spend it all if you lived a thousand years, society deems you a success.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Why the F should you have to pay one red cent to a country you are moving a piece of art into?  The guy didn't buy it there, so Spain can F right the F off as far as getting any money for nothing.


Defending money-laundering?
Gosh, nothing to see here, folks.

/the whole money laundering with art thing is a heck of a way to tumble down a rabbit hole for a day.
 
