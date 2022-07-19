 Skip to content
(Metro)   Man so drunk he doth protest too much, stages laydown protest at not being let into room outside wrong hotel   (metro.co.uk) divider line
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Primary Responding Officer: "Get the pokin' stick."
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 425x223]
Primary Responding Officer: "Get the pokin' stick."


qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image image 425x223]
Primary Responding Officer: "Get the pokin' stick."


"I'm so drunk that everything is just kind of a blur."
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody see any yellow, slab-like ships that hang in the air exactly the same way that bricks don't?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I thought I was dancing 'til someone stepped on my neck.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Police stopped the one-man protest and took him to the correct hotel."

- obviously not the U.S.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
