(Metro)   Cor blimey, that's bleedin' hot   (metro.co.uk)
15
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tiga - Hot In Here [Official Video]
Youtube mha7pAOfqt4
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's from all that boiling they do to their food.
 
comrade
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hit 40c (104F) here in Zürich today. Thankfully we have in-floor groundwater cooling so our apartment stays nice and cool but we are becoming shut-ins.

I guess we should start going on evening walks like those people south of the alps.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Until Kate goes topless in public, it isn't hot enough.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image 850x364]



I like Tom Hanks from the movie Volunteers after he exits the plane in SE Asia.

"Jesus H. Christ we must be a mile from the sun."

76 Degrees, 97% Humidity here in NC this morning at 5am, you could have sucked the moisture out of the air with a straw.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Buster Poindexter - Hot Hot Hot
Youtube EhZba-P7R18
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thousands could die, but even the article still blathers about the politics involved. Soon, someone's gonna figure out that this is beyond politics, or social considerations, or anything but the actual survival of the species.

Likely, when the next 40C+ day is hit. Like, tomorrow.

Here's hoping that blinding flash of the obvious happens before we cook off.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bikerdiva
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Fast Show - Scorchio!!!
Youtube kZMUAd7OJc8
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
15 years ago I moved, loading everything I owned into a 24-foot truck in a 105F heatwave in South Florida.  Two days of heavy labor, guzzling water and Whateverade.  That was 105F with 99% humidity.

Humidity in the UK is like 20%.  Air that dry would make my nose bleed.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

comrade: Hit 40c (104F) here in Zürich today. Thankfully we have in-floor groundwater cooling so our apartment stays nice and cool but we are becoming shut-ins.

I guess we should start going on evening walks like those people south of the alps.


I remember swimming in the Vier Waldstätter See about this time of year.  Freezing.  Then there's taking a shower with water from the glacier in the Berner Oberland.  Extra freezing.

Now that glacier has almost melted.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's only going up to a mere 31C here in Bumf**k Canucklestan
- but I'm nationalistically obliged to tell Britain that it's being "adorable" weather-wise.

In six months we'll have a similar thread with minus signs in front of the temps.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's only supposed to hit 96 F here in St Louis today, not expected to hit 104 F until Saturday.
 
