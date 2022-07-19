 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Hot air balloons that go up must come down eventually, usually faster when they collide with other hot air balloons   (thesun.ie) divider line
RealityChuck
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hot air balloons collide all the time.  They usually just bounce off each other.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Where's the boing? I was expecting an Earth-shattering boing!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A newborn puppy has more control over its bladder than a balloon pilot has over the balloon.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why anyone would get into one of those things is beyond me.

"Hey, let's take this thrust-less, rudder-less, floating bomb into an environment completely beholden to a dozen directional variables. We'll be fine!"
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There were 28 people in that farking  thing???

nope.jpg
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Why anyone would get into one of those things is beyond me.

"Hey, let's take this thrust-less, rudder-less, floating bomb into an environment completely beholden to a dozen directional variables. We'll be fine!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Why anyone would get into one of those things is beyond me.

"Hey, let's take this thrust-less, rudder-less, floating bomb into an environment completely beholden to a dozen directional variables. We'll be fine!"


The company's claims of safety were just a bunch of hot air.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It sounds like the Sun was not only not there but had nothing to do with it.  I am disappoint.
 
