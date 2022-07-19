 Skip to content
(MSN)   Commentary: Stop liking what I don't like   (msn.com) divider line
50
    More: Stupid, MSN  
•       •       •

1390 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure how TFA got written. It must have been incredibly hard to type with such a big stick up her ass.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Besides, if you really piss off your pet, they'll get even.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Opinion by Ashley Frohnert, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals"
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PETA article about hating pet owners. How original.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Opinion by Ashley Frohnert, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals"


The same morons that push for crap like this

Fark user imageView Full Size


/The concept of being ethical in our treatment of animals is sound but the group that's running with the banners are a bunch of insane ideologists with no grounds in reality
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying I should take down my "Cat Trebuchet" videos from YouTube?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now you have to do those same videos with a song that is trending.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I honestly wonder if PETA is a false flag group set up by the meat industry to discredit actual environmentalists and nutritionists who point out how terrible factory meat farming is for people and the planet.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Martian_Astronomer: "Opinion by Ashley Frohnert, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals"

The same morons that push for crap like this

[Fark user image image 600x710]

/The concept of being ethical in our treatment of animals is sound but the group that's running with the banners are a bunch of insane ideologists with no grounds in reality


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I'm not sure how TFA got written. It must have been incredibly hard to type with such a big stick up her ass.


The stick up her ass has a stick up its ass.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ADAM WEST AND THE CAT LAUNCHER
Youtube uW7c6ls6y5w
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Sometimes I honestly wonder if PETA is a false flag group set up by the meat industry to discredit actual environmentalists and nutritionists who point out how terrible factory meat farming is for people and the planet.


The FBI as well, to attract and surveil people who fit their ecoterrorist model.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: So you're saying I should take down my "Cat Trebuchet" videos from YouTube?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Sometimes I honestly wonder if PETA is a false flag group set up by the meat industry to discredit actual environmentalists and nutritionists who point out how terrible factory meat farming is for people and the planet.


Could be.  More likely they just found them and kept giving them more and more publicity to make sure a more sane animal group doesn't take that position in the public "mind".
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
These two are Buzz Killington and Debbie Downer, but in real life.

https://www.pittsburghmagazine.com/l-a-love-tony-safran-ashley-frohnert/
"Their entire wedding, in both Los Angeles and Pittsburgh, was completely vegan. They served vegan tacos, macaroni and cheese, and cake as well as strawberry salad and chips and guacamole.
"It was really important that we didn't have any meat or cheese or eggs ... and also no leather shoes [and] no beeswax candles," she says."
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Most animal videos involve some degree of anthropomorphism. And the weird role -- to the animal -- of the cameraman must confuse/distress the animal.

The indifference, bordering on sadism, mutes the humor for me. And so many of the people filming these things are looking for that 10,000,000 view monetization.

You can talk about the role of greed, narcosis, and bigotry in destroying civilization, but the well-nigh universal camera hasn't helped.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Look if our pets were mad about it they would have rebelled or eaten us by now.  Everybody calm down.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tell ya what, Ashley.

Go to Ukraine with those crazy guys I admire so much and start rescuing terrified doggos and kitties hiding under abandoned Russian tanks, and then MAYBE I'll take you seriously about lavishing our pets with the love and kindness they deserve.

Till then, you can go lick a dog clean with your tongue.
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't care what they say I thought this bird was hilarious and the orca thought he was delicious.

Orca lures in Birds with dead Fish
Youtube 2nRBMNwRqZQ
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Social media has conditioned people to believe every thought or idea that pops into their heads should be shared with the world. We have a dog and a cat, and I'd never force them into uncomfortable situations because someone else might see it and laugh. I'd certainly never pretend to die in front of our dog, who already follows me around like the sun shines out of the crack of my ass. He'd probably curl up next to my "dead" body and actually die. Are some pet videos funny? Sure. Are some of them incredibly stupid, in the sense that they're dangerous for the animal? Yeah.

So, I get what she was trying to say, but she could stand to phrase it less like she's a killjoy.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let me translate.

Stop finding a brief respite from your mind numbingly dull life and get back to productive value generation for your masters.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When people orchestrate stunts that frighten their animal companions, it can leave animals feeling fearful and anxious

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Martian_Astronomer: "Opinion by Ashley Frohnert, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals"

The same morons that push for crap like this

[Fark user image image 600x710]

/The concept of being ethical in our treatment of animals is sound but the group that's running with the banners are a bunch of insane ideologists with no grounds in reality


It is exceptionally unethical to feed a carnivore nothing but vegan food.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EwoksSuck: I don't care what they say I thought this bird was hilarious and the orca thought he was delicious.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/2nRBMNwRqZQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That is crazy... Thanks for sharing.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Martian_Astronomer: "Opinion by Ashley Frohnert, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals"

The same morons that push for crap like this

[Fark user image 600x710]

/The concept of being ethical in our treatment of animals is sound but the group that's running with the banners are a bunch of insane ideologists with no grounds in reality


Tony Clifton smells a phony baloney
Soundstage: Featuring Andy Kaufman & Little Tony Clifton
Youtube lMOVXVE3uYw
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I could never bring myself to try that cucumber thing with my cat but don't begrudge those people.  If we're being honest, I kind of understand them.  Maybe I even envy them.
 
ryant123
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't do that! Don't do that! Hey don't DO THAT!!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

meat0918: Let me translate.

Stop finding a brief respite from your mind numbingly dull life and get back to productive value generation for your masters.


No, that's not a translation of TFA.

TFA is simply an appeal to folks to not freak their pets out just to get some likes on Youtube or TikTok. Reminding people that those dogs and cats are thinking creatures with feelings, and that freaking them out is mean, so we should have some empathy.

"Have a little empathy for the creature who depends wholly on you" is a perfectly reasonable thing to say, even if they don't leave any also reasonable wiggle room for un-staged or un-harmful pet pranks/videos.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: So you're saying I should take down my "Cat Trebuchet" videos from YouTube?


Wouldn't that be a catapult?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Screw Peta!
I am not giving up my bonsai kitten!
snopes.comView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Tell ya what, Ashley.

Go to Ukraine with those crazy guys I admire so much and start rescuing terrified doggos and kitties hiding under abandoned Russian tanks, and then MAYBE I'll take you seriously about lavishing our pets with the love and kindness they deserve.

Till then, you can go lick a dog clean with your tongue.


That's my fetish!!!
(The last part, not the risking my life in Ukraine)
 
robodog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I'm not sure how TFA got written. It must have been incredibly hard to type with such a big stick up her ass.


Much like subby's mom she's used to her ass being full =)
 
ryant123
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Screw Peta!
I am not giving up my bonsai kitten!
[snopes.com image 400x306]


Now that takes me back.
 
fzumrk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Next you're going to tell me I should stop enjoying cat juggling.
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The article is written by a lady named Ashley Frohnert. Here is a photograph of Ashley. Ashley is getting married. Notice Ashley put bowties on her dog. Ashley can kiss my ass.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Most animal videos involve some degree of anthropomorphism. And the weird role -- to the animal -- of the cameraman must confuse/distress the animal.

The indifference, bordering on sadism, mutes the humor for me. And so many of the people filming these things are looking for that 10,000,000 view monetization.

You can talk about the role of greed, narcosis, and bigotry in destroying civilization, but the well-nigh universal camera hasn't helped.


Your first sentence probably illustrates why I don't find these things very cute or funny. I just don't relate to thinking of pets as being human or thinking as we do. I do quite like animals in general, and would like them to have good safe happy times.

I love greeting our very old dog when I visit my son's apartment, and will mourn when his life ends. But he's in a great dog-friendly home and neighborhood for his waning times. It's just that while he has a good passive understanding of our communication with him, he's not a human, and it seems dishonorable to think of or treat him otherwise.

Watching turtles try to eat large things is kind of sweet.
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Top-notch choice of ad there, MSN
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Top-notch choice of ad there, MSN
[Fark user image 850x403]


That's Awesome.
 
drayno76
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ryant123: SpectroBoy: Screw Peta!
I am not giving up my bonsai kitten!
[snopes.com image 400x306]

Now that takes me back.


No shiat! I hadn't thought of Bonsai Kitten for damned near 20 years. One of the girls I worked with in college could NOT be convinced it was a hoax. She started a school petition to have it shut down, ran around campus and tried to get the school to block the website from being visited from the school network. Even after I showed her it was a hoax, she continued on her crusade to have the website shut down or blocked somehow. 

One of the best internet hoaxes of the early web. 

.... and she would have written this article if given the chance. That girl was100% "stahp liking what I don't like!" Hair pulling, hand wringing and all.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: The article is written by a lady named Ashley Frohnert. Here is a photograph of Ashley. Ashley is getting married. Notice Ashley put bowties on her dog. Ashley can kiss my ass.
[Fark user image image 425x283]


Which one is Ashley?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Martian_Astronomer: "Opinion by Ashley Frohnert, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals"

The same morons that push for crap like this

[Fark user image 600x710]

/The concept of being ethical in our treatment of animals is sound but the group that's running with the banners are a bunch of insane ideologists with no grounds in reality


That stuff is great if you want your cat to starve to death.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: We have a dog and a cat, and I'd never force them into uncomfortable situations because someone else might see it and laugh.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So I guess this photo I took of my dog in a wig must have cause some serious trauma to her:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Animals are the best thing about this farked up planet
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Somewhat tangentially related, my dog had eight puppies last night, and I have no idea what to do with them.
Soup?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

One Size Fits Some: Somewhat tangentially related, my dog had eight puppies last night, and I have no idea what to do with them.
Soup?


Race them!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A real PSA would have warned about the dangers of Nip:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Funny animal meme thread!!
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lilistonic: I just don't relate to thinking of pets as being human or thinking as we do.  our very old dog [...] he's not a human, and it seems dishonorable to think of or treat him otherwise.


While it's not correct to anthropomorphize animals, it's easy to do.  So people do it.  Also domestic dogs have lived with humans for tens of thousands of years, and they may understand people more fully than you may think.  Cats, though, they're totally different.  Probably because they're not nearly as social as dogs.

Watching turtles try to eat large things is kind of sweet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fzumrk: Next you're going to tell me I should stop enjoying cat juggling.
[64.media.tumblr.com image 352x372] [View Full Size image _x_]


Monty Python - Mouse Organ
Youtube tPg6lnYtTRQ
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hooferatheart: WhippingBoi: So you're saying I should take down my "Cat Trebuchet" videos from YouTube?

Wouldn't that be a catapult?


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
