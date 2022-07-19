 Skip to content
Day 146 of WW3: UKR says Western weapons shifting battlefield balance. At least 9 orcs hurt in incident at nuclear power plant in central Ukraine. Zelensky suspends prosecutor general and SBU head. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion
    News, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Russian forces, Ukrainian defenses, Kiev, Putin visits Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Today is shaping up to be interesting.

https://twitter.com/KyleJGlen/status/1549332651898806274?t=p0CwPCcF6wT2jabXSt0J8g&s=19

That's a very important bridge that just had its air defences all blowed up.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My main electric circuit is still out. Landlord tried to blame me for the complex's problems. Maintenance guy was here most of yesterday. Nothing wrong in my unit. The new wave oven (the landlord cited) plugged into a non-gfi is less wattage than the room heater I had prior. Cat is getting by on chicken mixed with mashed potatoes / tuna. Meals on wheels should be getting back to me. I'm heading to the SSI office this am to try to get my life rolling. Pick up some kind of employment. I'd like to work from my laptop. I'm a quick hunt and peck typer but not up to skill. I had a 90% call resolution rate when I did helpdesk. They weren't concerned about my documentation skills. Places I've contacted just want housewives to quickly write it up so a tech can go out. Enough personal for the day.

Operational information as of 06.00 on July 19 regarding the Russian invasion from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the rotation of units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus continues, air reconnaissance of the UAV is underway. The threat of missile and air strikes remains.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy fired mortars and artillery at the areas of mykolaivka settlements of Chernihiv region and settlements of Zarutskoye, Zhuravka, Bilopillya, Iskryskivshchyna of Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is fighting to keep the occupied borders. The enemy carried out shelling near Russian and Cherkasy Tyshkiv, Pytomnyk, Borshcheva, Ruska Lozova, Chuguev.

In the Slavic direction, the enemy is trying to create conditions for the resumption of the offensive in the direction of Slovyansk.

Ukrainian soldiers met the enemy with dense fire and threw back near Husarivka, where the invaders tried to go on the offensive.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out shelling with barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Belogorivka, Bohorodychne, Kramatorsk, Raygorodok, Donetsk, Verkhnokamenske, Disputed, Starodubivka, Seversk, Dronivka and Ivano-Darivka. He carried out an airstrike near Verkhnomakye.

The enemy led assault actions near Disputed, did not succeed, withdrew. Trying to conduct an offensive in the direction of Grigorovka, the fighting continues.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Novoluhanske, Pokrovske, Vuhlehirskaya TPP, Vershyna, Vesela Dolyna, Yakovlivka, Berestovo and Zaitseve. Air strikes were recorded near Vuhlehirska TPP, Maiorsk, Toretsk, Berestovo, Soledar, Vershyna, Shumiv and Pokrovsky.

All attempts of assault actions in the directions of settlements of Semihirya, Vershtyna, Pokrovske and the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP were successfully repelled by Ukrainian soldiers.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy from afar conducts shelling from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of the morning:

At
night in Odessa region, the enemy fired 7 kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea. 1 shot down by air defense forces. 6 hit a peaceful village. As a result of the impact, there was a destruction and fire of 3 private houses and 2 outbuildings. Several more private estates, cars, a school, a house of culture were damaged.
Six people were injured, including one child.

📍Dnipropetrovsk region On the morning of July 19,

Russian troops covered the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts with fire.
Up to 40 rockets were fired at Nikopol. There is destruction in two industrial enterprises. Explosions caused fires there.
Several private homes and power grids were damaged in the city. Electricians are in place. People were not touched.

In Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy struck the Zelenodolsk hromada with artillery. Fortunately, no injuries.

On July 18, at about 23:50, the Shyrokyivska hromada was shelled. Hits were outside settlements.

Approximately at 06:50 and now the shelling of the village of Shyroke continues. Information on injuries and injuries is being clarified.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Baykar Makina will not sell its Bayraktar

drones to Russia, the company's CEO Halyuk Bayraktar said on CNN International.

"We would never do anything like that. Because we support Ukraine's resistance, sovereignty and independence," Bayraktar said.

He also called the Bayraktar drones one of the symbols of the war and noted the role he plays in confronting Russia.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
🇮🇪🇺🇦Ireland suspends visa-free travel for refugees from 20 European countries to make way for Ukrainians

According to The European Truth, this decision was made by the Irish government on Monday evening after the country ran out of places intended for newly arrived Ukrainians, because they were occupied by refugees from other countries.

As a result, hundreds of Ukrainians, mostly women and children who arrived in the country last week, were forced to spend the night on the floor of an abandoned dublin airport building.

From today, all Ukrainians will be temporarily placed in a tent city, north of the Irish capital.

To date, Ireland has already received more than 43,000 Ukrainians.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzian F-35 | Will it be a long War?
Youtube GnpjrAWUQpw
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia's Putin arrives in Iran for talks on Syrian conflict, Ukraine grain • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube YgjbU9bS70A
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it's rather long, I won't paste the entire weekend summary I posted in the last two threads.

For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing WW3 threads for July 9-July 15. Even shorter TLDR is that HIMARS works well. Ukraine has blown up an awful lot of ammo dumps and officers with the units we sent, and you can see the dramatic reduction in Russian shelling in the NASA fire data.

For thread regulars, if you can tag me on Saturdays with things I missed in the first update, I'll include them in the Sunday ones.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I wait for the day of the TLDR "Putin Dead"
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
3h
#Boeing has ruled out #Russia as a buyer of its aircraft for the next 20 years. Before the war, the company was going to transfer some 1,500 aircraft to Russia.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
17m
⚡Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Kherson.
According to Suspilne media, explosions were heard in Kherson on the morning of July 19. Russian state-controlled media reported that Ukraine fired 6 missiles at Kherson, hitting the Antonivskyi Bridge. Ukraine hasn't confirmed.
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread

This post is for strangers and occasional visitors. We may seem a little prickly around here. There's a reason. Mods clean the trolls out of the thread about once a day. You don't see them but they were there.

what a shill does and why?

By notmyjab

What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.

Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly! (A Jay Ward Production)

While reviewing the state of the nuclear arsenal Boris and Natasha learn that they can have nuclear or missiles but not both. Which will they choose? Find out in today's decisive episode:

My Half-Life Belongs to You or Send Self-addressed Stamped Gyroscope

Have a great day!

Slava Ukraini!
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I completely missed the thread this morning. Hoping today's is the start of the last push to retaking Kherson by Ukraine!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian statements:
* Russian Cosmonauts have not made it to the International Space Station by riding on a T-72 turret.
* Contrary to recent reports, the Glorious Revolutionary Forces of Russia did not accidently shoot down their own Su-34 over Ukraine. The target was correctly chosen as an enemy of the People of Russia, which includes any targets which Russian missiles choose to attack. Actual Russian air force pilots know to stay the fark away from their own unreliable air defenses, so logically, this was Venusian swamp gas reflected by the light of Mars. Or something. *Smokebomb*
* There are currently no plans underway to launch a second Ukraine front from secret tunnels under Walmart.
* Fox News' Tucker Carlson cannot be credited with "Putting the GOP in gopnik."
* Yesterday's "Very Special Episode" of the lighthearted children's show Blyaat the Caat, in which the hilariously drunk cab driver Jon was send to the gulag for transporting a live bomb on Moscow streets along with his foul-mouthed cat, was not a coded message to The Resistance.
* Vodka when drunk to excess is not a cure for dysentery, scurvy, radiation sickness, gunshot wounds, amputation, or lazy eye. This is also true for wood alcohol, gasoline, diesel, and water from the Chernobyl reactor cooling tanks.
* Steak-Ums are not a cult in the USA. Additionally, visions of Wendy from the US hamburger chain Wendys are almost certainly not a sign of divine providence, and should not be taken as tactical or strategic military advice.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: I completely missed the thread this morning. Hoping today's is the start of the last push to retaking Kherson by Ukraine!


Don't know if it's starting today, but the first Twitter link ITT indicates that the Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson sustained some damage. How much? Special Kherson Cat posted a video in showing a few holes in the road bed. Don't think this is gonna buff out. I think that's a pretty good indicator that something is coming soon.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cargo-200🇺🇦
@RF200_NOW
Unit of 98th #Azov Battalion Dnipro using drone dropped munition against #Russian dug in troops.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hah, I thought it was just a cool name for a drone but the dude actually named it after himself?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, shiFting
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Your move, Airbus.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

It's probably like how Henry Ford named Ford Motor Company after himself, and with a similar 'A Russian destroying drone in every garage' ethos.

Also Henry Ford supported fascism but every analogy breaks down at some point.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

How come not +1 planes, is that because the Russians shot down their own SU-34 and it doesn't count?
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Article about Ukraine wheat getting artisanal roasting


In Photos: A summer heatwave and the possible deliberate targeting of Ukraine's farmland have added a frightening new element to the Russian invasion as swathes of wheat are destroyed by fire.

https://t.co/iycXkVi14O
- Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) July 19, 2022
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Euromaidan Press
@EuromaidanPress
Ukrainian Army in the south regions once again destroy ammunition depot of Russian troops - Grouping of troops Kakhovka.

There are booms in this.  But I've skipped it from 3 different people hoping there are better booms because honestly the way they did this one sucks...but there is a lack of booms this morning...so

boom lol
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
⚡ Parliament creates commission to monitor movement of Western weapons in Ukraine.

The initiative comes as a response to fears among some EU politicians of Western weapons ending up in the hands of third parties.

The commission will monitor the receipt and use of weapons.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 19, 2022
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A huge amount of Russian equipment, which the occupiers had accumulated in the village of Sulyhivka near Izyum, was successfully turned into scrap metal. pic.twitter.com/xNaATyDht3
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) July 19, 2022
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
BREAKING: The EU will add Sberbank and the head of zinc and copper giant UMMC to its blacklist of Russian entities
- Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) July 19, 2022
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
harunsiljak.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Agree on your editorial review of the content. You are the Queen of the Booms for good reason.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hitting the outcrops again for a good long day now that it's not 105+ degrees. Hopefully some dinosaur will show its face. Bring on the booms while I'm gone. I'm not spurge what direction the thread was headed at the end of the last one but it was nice.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Looks like the incoming round punched through the bridge deck and exploded on the ground beneath the bridge. Not sure if that's sufficient to prevent armored vehicles from crossing. Putting a few more good-sized holes there would probably get the orcs west of the river a bit panicky. The next river crossing is up near Nova Kakhova, and I'm not sure what shape that span might be in.

If the bridge is sufficiently damaged, the orcs might be forced to abandon their heavy equipment on the west side of the river when UAF forces them out of Kherson.
 
