(KTTC Minnesota)   A Minnesota company has launched a campaign that not only supports dogs, but local breweries too. The brewery pass benefits the American Humane Society as well with 5% of the proceeds going to them. Have a drink with your pup on Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (kttc.com) divider line
66
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
1dkpox2x79277ohvm1um4njx-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Hi evurbodyI I promised mtpalms from Caturday that I would post this here for her today as she is on the road. Let's help this Veteran help her partner! She served to protect her (my!) country, let's dig in and thank her!

: mtpalms: Someone in my neighborhood had her dog hurt by a hit and run and he needs hip surgery. Is it okay to share a gofundme link on the fb caturday page? I am afraid it would be a herculean task for her to raise the money in our small community here irl.

Also, if I share the link here, would someone share it in the Woofsday thread on Tuesday? I am going to be on the road early that day

I don't do fb but if you post it here, I can kick in 20. (Just got 2-day cat sit.) Also, will try to remember to re-post on Woofsday.

Fang Q!
https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-dog-liam-get-hip-surgery

She is a veteran btw, if that might add extra encouragement to anyone else here to help out a total stranger. 🙏🏼

Thanks!
Skybird
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
With bacon! (BACON!!!)

ecx.images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

skybird659: With bacon! (BACON!!!)

[ecx.images-amazon.com image 251x300]


1989 - Beggin' Strips - It's Bacon Commercial
Youtube 2vnit_xL1hE
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 700x687]


Pouch packing a pile of precociously precious puppers peering playfully past package perimeter.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 700x687]

Pouch packing a pile of precociously precious puppers peering playfully past package perimeter.


👍
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x700]


When you step on your wife's foot, huh whatever
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 384x514]


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

skybird659: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 384x514]

[img.ifunny.co image 463x466]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 552x538]


Ron Perlman?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 552x538]

Ron Perlman?


Get it?  Perlman?  'Cause he's using Perl Script?

Sorry, I'll try to keep the computer jokes moar basic next time.
🤓
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 552x538]

Ron Perlman?


yeah
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Barney with his half baked impression of a bat
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Have a few Zekes of the Week.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
