(Yahoo)   Bad: A Child and Family Services caseworker is caught faking notes of contact with a mother and her children that depicted them all happy and thriving. You're farked: because the notes are dated the day after mom was arrested for murdering the kids   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Florida, Child welfare, child welfare investigator, case of Miami mother Odette Joassaint, Police, Florida Department of Children, Jim Sewell  
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pope in canada would've adopted her.
Lol
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now with Roe being overturned, if I were a juror in a future child murder case, I would consider finding the mom not guilty.
 
me.theuser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did you even read TFA??

'The visit with Joassaint's two younger children, which reportedly occurred on April 2, was at the home of Laura and Jeffry's father, 45-year-old Frantzy Belval, who had consistently cooperated with investigators and had sought custody of his children - an effort DCF failed to support.

Child protection experts say that the practice of waiting days, or weeks, to document events invites confusion - if not fraud. '

clickbait subby
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Still, pope in canada.
 
Dog Man
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I went to this scene. None of this is funny.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Now with Roe being overturned, if I were a juror in a future child murder case, I would consider finding the mom not guilty.


"Actually, as of the day before, Joassaint had been in the Miami-Dade County Jail and Laura and Jeffry were in the morgue. Police had arrived at the mother's home on Northeast 75th Street to find the children hogtied and strangled. Their mother told officers the children were better off that way."

I hope to God you don't have Children.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Referring to Jeffry's older sister, 6-year-old Laura, the narrative read: "She is a quiet child [who] is well-behaved."''

Especially after, well, you know.


(Getting a middle seat for sure)
 
dmacaroon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There is just nothing redeeming in this story at all. So sad for the kids and the Father. Hopefully the next time good old Dad fires up his dutch rudder it takes him to a better result in baby mama without the trauma. If this had happened to me I might've paid ol one eye some retribution by never letting him swim in the pool again.
 
