(AP News)   Texas State Police launch investigation to cover up what other Texas investigations have covered up about the Uvalde massacre   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Police, Texas, fallout of a damning 80-page report, Texas state police, Uvalde school massacre, Texas Ranger Division, Uvalde officers, U.S. Customs and Border Protection  
"to determine if any violations of policy, law, or doctrine occurred."

No, there were not. But legal doesn't mean ethical or moral.  So at 400 cops at say $50/hr that's very conservatively $20,000/hr to do nothing helpful.
 
376.

If they can't act in that situation,  why have them at all?
 
Texas cops are cowards. That's the take away from all of this. Texas cops will run if they believe that an opposing force can hurt them.
 
"Mistakes were made" isn't an adequate assessment?
 
Weaver95: Texas cops are cowards. That's the take away from all of this. Texas cops will run if they believe that an opposing force can hurt them.


Which pretty much makes them the same as most other Texans.
 
Weaver95: Texas cops are cowards. That's the take away from all of this. Texas cops will run if they believe that an opposing force can hurt them.


Most of them are cowards at heart, not just the Texas ones.
They thought they could have a cushy life of harassing minorities and getting blowjobs from the hookers they rough up. Nobody told them they might have to actually be public servants.
 
Weaver95: Texas cops are cowards. That's the take away from all of this. Texas cops will run if they believe that an opposing force can hurt them.


simple minds speak in absolutes.
 
Are they gonna cover up how the guv'nah just missed all the funerals?
 
Most cops are cowards.
Most cops are racist.
Most cops are panicky and frightened and make bad decisions.
Inviting cops to any situation usually makes it worse.
No cops have any legal obligation to help or save people, despite their PR branding.
 
The police are investigating the police.  That's hilarious.  Commendations and a raise for everyone!
 
Investigation? I thought they already investigated and found the root cause was "40% city budget go for cop not enough need more money for more cop".
 
Texas State Police findings:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated: Most cops are cowards.
Most cops are racist.
Most cops are panicky and frightened and make bad decisions.
Inviting cops to any situation usually makes it worse.
No cops have any legal obligation to help or save people, despite their PR branding.


username checks out.

most of Fark is racist.
most of Fark is panicky and frightened and make bad decisisons
inviting a Farker to any situation usually makes it worse
No Farkers have a legal obligation to help or save people, despite their internet puffery.
 
You know what would be useful here? A civilian oversight board for transparent public scrutiny. Hey! Stop laughing!
 
Ragin' Asian: You know what would be useful here? A civilian oversight board for transparent public scrutiny. Hey! Stop laughing!


The fact that only cops can hold other cops accountable is a big problem.
 
EvilEgg: "to determine if any violations of policy, law, or doctrine occurred."

No, there were not. But legal doesn't mean ethical or moral.  So at 400 cops at say $50/hr that's very conservatively $20,000/hr to do nothing helpful.


Thing is, we know for a fact they failed to follow their own policy and doctrine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron: erewhon the opinionated: Most cops are cowards.
Most cops are racist.
Most cops are panicky and frightened and make bad decisions.
Inviting cops to any situation usually makes it worse.
No cops have any legal obligation to help or save people, despite their PR branding.

username checks out.

most of Fark is racist.
most of Fark is panicky and frightened and make bad decisisons
inviting a Farker to any situation usually makes it worse
No Farkers have a legal obligation to help or save people, despite their internet puffery.


Are you suggesting that if I had more internet puffery I would suddenly have a legal obligation to help or save people?
 
asciibaron: erewhon the opinionated: Most cops are cowards.
Most cops are racist.
Most cops are panicky and frightened and make bad decisions.
Inviting cops to any situation usually makes it worse.
No cops have any legal obligation to help or save people, despite their PR branding.

username checks out.

most of Fark is racist.
most of Fark is panicky and frightened and make bad decisisons
inviting a Farker to any situation usually makes it worse
No Farkers have a legal obligation to help or save people, despite their internet puffery.


not sure what your point is, if anything.   None of us were there in an official capacity.   none of us were paid to police the place.   None of us were called to respond there specifically to deal with the threat.  None of us stood aroudn with our thumbs up our asses while one punk wasted a bunch of schoolkids.   None of us covered up the whole mess.

So what is your point again, exactly?
 
Ragin' Asian: You know what would be useful here? A civilian oversight board for transparent public scrutiny. Hey! Stop laughing!


It's a good idea. https://cprbpgh.org/
Not a panacea but a good idea. Certainly the kind of thing that should go statewide and national.
 
Why are we giving these doughy pantloads military equipment if they refuse to use it when it actually be a good idea to?
 
The police response was horrible, and they should be held accountable for their negligence.

But whether they'd breached the door in 7 minutes or 77......I'm afraid most of those victims were already dead.
 
asciibaron: erewhon the opinionated: Most cops are cowards.
Most cops are racist.
Most cops are panicky and frightened and make bad decisions.
Inviting cops to any situation usually makes it worse.
No cops have any legal obligation to help or save people, despite their PR branding.

username checks out.

most of Fark is racist.
most of Fark is panicky and frightened and make bad decisisons
inviting a Farker to any situation usually makes it worse
No Farkers have a legal obligation to help or save people, despite their internet puffery.


Welcome to Fark!
 
asciibaron: Weaver95: Texas cops are cowards. That's the take away from all of this. Texas cops will run if they believe that an opposing force can hurt them.

simple minds speak in absolutes.


ALWAYS.
 
Incog_Neeto: asciibaron: erewhon the opinionated: Most cops are cowards.
Most cops are racist.
Most cops are panicky and frightened and make bad decisions.
Inviting cops to any situation usually makes it worse.
No cops have any legal obligation to help or save people, despite their PR branding.

username checks out.

most of Fark is racist.
most of Fark is panicky and frightened and make bad decisisons
inviting a Farker to any situation usually makes it worse
No Farkers have a legal obligation to help or save people, despite their internet puffery.

Are you suggesting that if I had more internet puffery I would suddenly have a legal obligation to help or save people?


Why would you? Cops don't have a legal obligation to save people either.

Just ignore the bootlickers.
 
der Sittenstrolch: Ragin' Asian: You know what would be useful here? A civilian oversight board for transparent public scrutiny. Hey! Stop laughing!

The fact that only cops can hold other cops accountable is a big problem.


Yup, and that's why they're fighting so hard to keep it that way and pushing this back the blue narrative.  If we were smarter we'd know to run anyone who wants power without oversight out of town on a rail.
 
asciibaron: erewhon the opinionated: Most cops are cowards.
Most cops are racist.
Most cops are panicky and frightened and make bad decisions.
Inviting cops to any situation usually makes it worse.
No cops have any legal obligation to help or save people, despite their PR branding.

username checks out.

most of Fark is racist.
most of Fark is panicky and frightened and make bad decisisons
inviting a Farker to any situation usually makes it worse
No Farkers have a legal obligation to help or save people, despite their internet puffery.


oink oink
 
Stud Gerbil: asciibaron: erewhon the opinionated: Most cops are cowards.
Most cops are racist.
Most cops are panicky and frightened and make bad decisions.
Inviting cops to any situation usually makes it worse.
No cops have any legal obligation to help or save people, despite their PR branding.

username checks out.

most of Fark is racist.
most of Fark is panicky and frightened and make bad decisisons
inviting a Farker to any situation usually makes it worse
No Farkers have a legal obligation to help or save people, despite their internet puffery.

not sure what your point is, if anything.   None of us were there in an official capacity.   none of us were paid to police the place.   None of us were called to respond there specifically to deal with the threat.  None of us stood aroudn with our thumbs up our asses while one punk wasted a bunch of schoolkids.   None of us covered up the whole mess.

So what is your point again, exactly?


He wants you to tomgue-polish those boots just as hard as he does or he can't cum.
 
