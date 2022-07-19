 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Naval Academy midshipman should have stuck to the rivers and the lakes that he was used to   (nbcnews.com) divider line
9
•       •       •

9 Comments     (+0 »)
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"unfathomably smart"
Well played.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he's...he's, ah...probably pining for the fjords
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He "reportedly" stumbled

Not

He reportedly "stumbled"

So they're not sure if somebody told them but they are sure he stumbled.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: So they're not sure if somebody told them but they are sure he stumbled.


It may be that the Naval Academy's report uses the word "reportedly" alongside a longer description of someone losing their footing (so that the word stumbled is not a direct quote from the report, so not in quotation marks).
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: He "reportedly" stumbled

Not

He reportedly "stumbled"

So they're not sure if somebody told them but they are sure he stumbled.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Luke Gabriel Bird

Can you fly, Bobby?
Youtube QqQEXp5dPrg
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wasn't aware the US Naval Academy had a study abroad program.
 
