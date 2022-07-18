 Skip to content
A Farker's guide to lovemaking
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
JOKES ON YOU

WE DONT EVEN HAVE SEX!
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
c.tenor.com
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Harry Enfield - The Conjugal Rights Guide
Youtube 5Ivsb79-h90
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
cdn.holyclip.net
 
Creoena
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Step 1:

Fark user image
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FEBRUARY 13, 2019
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: FEBRUARY 13, 2019


Man you've had a hell of a dry spell.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Ragin' Asian: FEBRUARY 13, 2019

Man you've had a hell of a dry spell.


Not if you count mollusks, which is why this is old news to me.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thankfully human males don't follow the octopus and break off their sex organ to hand over to a female.  Otherwise I am afraid certain celebrity females would really grow to dread receiving the mail, so to speak.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Latching on and dissolving, is that where we got the concept of marriage from?
 
rhodabear
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Thankfully human males don't follow the octopus and break off their sex organ to hand over to a female.


Well, not literally.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rhodabear: [Fark user image image 425x212]


And there it is...leaving satisfied.


/phrasing!
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

