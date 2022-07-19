 Skip to content
(Connecticut Post)   Newton's Fifth Law: If two bodies exert bullets at one another, they will cancel each other out   (ctpost.com)
19
    NEW BRITAIN, Constable, House, 33-year-old Rocky Hill man, men shot  
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be completely honest, I'd be if this happened every time a fire was fired.  Full stop. Period.  Yea. I said it. And mean it. Every time.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: To be completely honest, I'd be if this happened every time a fire was fired.  Full stop. Period.  Yea. I said it. And mean it. Every time.


Just go beat a woman, you'll be fine.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: To be completely honest, I'd be if this happened every time a fire was fired.  Full stop. Period.  Yea. I said it. And mean it. Every time.


Did you the whole thing too?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An active dispute, you say?

How about that.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: An active dispute, you say?

How about that.


Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Turns out you can't even bring a gun to a gunfight.
 
IDisME
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Were both guns legally owned?  That's important.  Which one was the good guy with a gun?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
U !!!
NO U !!!
*blam*
*blam*
zzz
zzz

BoneSmuggler [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm just thinking about all of the movies I've seen where the sneaky spy kills someone and uses the victim's gun to make it look like a shootout.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was told that an armed society is a polite society.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IDisME: Were both guns legally owned?  That's important.  Which one was the good guy with a gun?


They both got stopped, so both?  Neither.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is how gun fights end. See also: knife fights.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: To be completely honest, I'd be if this happened every time a fire was fired.  Full stop. Period.  Yea. I said it. And mean it. Every time.


To be completely honest,  I'd be *HAPPY if this happened every time a firearm was fired.  Full stop. Period.  Yea. I said it. And mean it. Every time.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was expecting this to be another thread about Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff F. Newton testifying before congress.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: To be completely honest, I'd be if this happened every time a fire was fired.  Full stop. Period.  Yea. I said it. And mean it. Every time.

To be completely honest,  I'd be *HAPPY if this happened every time a firearm was fired.  Full stop. Period.  Yea. I said it. And mean it. Every time.


I'm sure you would. Just like all the other times you smack people for deserving their punishment.
 
Theeng
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: waxbeans: waxbeans: To be completely honest, I'd be if this happened every time a fire was fired.  Full stop. Period.  Yea. I said it. And mean it. Every time.

To be completely honest,  I'd be *HAPPY if this happened every time a firearm was fired.  Full stop. Period.  Yea. I said it. And mean it. Every time.

I'm sure you would. Just like all the other times you smack people for deserving their punishment.


Did I miss something? Wtf
 
chatoyance
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So which one was the good guy with a gun?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I sorry did the situation escalate?
 
