(East Idaho News)   Mynd you, møøse fires Kan be pretti nasti   (eastidahonews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Idaho, 1,000-acre Moose Fire, Idaho County, Idaho, Snake River, U.S. Forest Service, Salmon River, Private landowners, Salmon, Idaho  
273 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2022 at 12:29 AM (1 hour ago)



8 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Slap that moose with a fish, they're near Salmon.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Møøse trifecta now in play!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seem to remember the initial thread for the guy that killed all those kids at that camp had a headline something like this regarding the diversionary bomb he set.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1000 acre møòsë fire? How big is that thing?
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Moose Fire near Salmon

That's what passes for surf and turf in the inland Pacific Northwest.

//have some Rocky Mountain Oysters as an appetizer
 
DavidSamMike1999
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Headline Winnarrr
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You gotta rake them forests.

Moose on fire shoulda told ya.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Here in AK we had a Troublesome fire and a Pretty Rocks landslide.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

