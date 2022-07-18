 Skip to content
(Fark)   How do you do, fellow Farkers - it's time to talk about what we're growing in your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday July 19, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
So, I even farked up the joke.  Should have been, How do you do, fellow gardeners... since I am not growing Diddly SQUAT this year.  I planted some potatoes in planters, and they are slow as molasses in December.  Days are already starting to get cooler. I am not hopeful at all for any kind of harvest.  Ugh.

Of course, I also have some cat grass in a little planter on the windowsill and the kittyboi hasn't managed to kill it yet, so maybe that counts.

I think I just need to give up on outdoor gardening in this climate and get serious about starting up my little indoor hydroponic operation.

How is everyone else doing?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So, I even farked up the joke.  Should have been, How do you do, fellow gardeners... since I am not growing Diddly SQUAT this year.  I planted some potatoes in planters, and they are slow as molasses in December.  Days are already starting to get cooler. I am not hopeful at all for any kind of harvest.  Ugh.

Of course, I also have some cat grass in a little planter on the windowsill and the kittyboi hasn't managed to kill it yet, so maybe that counts.

I think I just need to give up on outdoor gardening in this climate and get serious about starting up my little indoor hydroponic operation.

How is everyone else doing?


MC Esher redid my trellis.  I'll post photos when my phone is charged.
HOWEVER!! I wanna see a photo of Kittyboi with his catgrass!!

*Total sucker for cats
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I transferred the morning glory vine to a different spot in the garden.  So naturally it died.  Oh well, at least the herbs will be safe.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
It's shishito eatin' time
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
shishito
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Marigolds are thriving, as are the sunflowers. I planted them late, so it is likely they'll bloom just in time for them to die off when the cold hits.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
And one of the datura is getting ready to put out more flowers.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
shishiato

(I love the filter, sometimes)
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: shishiato

(I love the filter, sometimes)


I thought about using up my swear jar credits so I can say shishito
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Things are finally picking up now that it's actually warm.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Everything is about a week or two behind If not more.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Harvested a few beets this weekend after a big mid-season cleanup. Now to think about late summer crops.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Oh boy has this been a great weekend.

Got the automated drip irrigation system working, mounted on the wall in the garage.  Every 15 minutes the relays go clickety-clack.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It handles a single water barrel and 10 zones in the large bed.  Next year I'll extend it to the other beds, with additional water tanks, including backups.

EIP if anybody wants the link to the github repository.

Here's the main bed.  The white pieces of PVC are used to cover the moisture sensors, and to make it obvious where the wiring is so I don't trip over it.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've been squash and greens like mad.  I blanched about 5 pounds of greens, grilled a couple big vidalia onions, and grilled 3 nice yellow squashes.  Then pureed it all up with some turkey stock.  I've got 6 nearly-full quart containers in the freezer with healthy soup base.  In the winter I just thaw one out, add some potatoes, carrots, peas, whatever, and some extra water.  Cook it for 30 minutes and you've got a great healthy pot of soup.

Here's my squash bed (I'm also co-cropping some eggplant in there):

Fark user imageView Full Size


I've got a lot of nice fennel going, and I plan to harvest in about a month and turn into homemade pastis.

Fark user imageView Full Size


San Marzano tomatoes are coming along.  And I have my first eggplant - I've had no luck the last two summers since moving into my new place, but it's looking good this year!
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


And last but not least, I'm getting crazy amounts of green beans.  I plan on picking a bunch Tuesday, blanching, and freezing them, so I can have them in salade niçoise during the winter.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
 I have peppers and tomatoes coming is.  Okra was a disaster this year.  I actually had a good batch of strawberries going until the chipmunks mauled them.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Just about ready for harvest.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
what's this about already getting cooler?!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My dad isnan idiot. He didn't plant the pumpkin start I gave him so now a giant pumpkin variety has flowered in a 4" pot.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

libranoelrose: Just about ready for harvest.

[i.imgur.com image 850x850]


How you doin
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

puffy999: libranoelrose: Just about ready for harvest.

[i.imgur.com image 850x850]

How you doin


Higher than an eagle's dick.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


...with peppers from the garden in it for me.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The weeds are out of control and taking over.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This year I appear to be growing deer food, mostly.
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bog is doing well.
Fark user imageView Full Size

It is the filter for the 70's era on ground pool we turned into a fish pond. Haven't added any fish yet except minnows from the swamp. Going to try and catch a couple of bluegill or other panfish this morning to add to the mix.
 
minorshan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can potting soil "go bad"?

I've been sharing  potting soil with my dad, but the bags are few (2-4 years old at purchase, I'm not certain when he opened them) Since we're in southern Arizona we always keep on top of watering.

I've been having a hard time getting anything to thrive, but it could be the heat. They stay inside on any hot dry day 95°F, but are kept air conditioned, watered, and within 1 ft of a window.
 
jd99 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm growing deer. And rabbits.
They've eaten the marshmallow, glads and anemone. They've eaten the summer savory, and iris, and my rhubarb. I thought the rhubarb would be too poisonous, but no, if I grow it, they will eat.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: This year I appear to be growing deer food, mostly.


This year I've had a lot of luck using cayenne pepper water in a spray bottle... just mist it over the plants every couple of days and it seems to keep away deer AND rabbits.
 
soy chai latte
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Florida here. Since our seasons are ass-backwards compared to everyone else in the country, I'm getting everything prepped for the fall growing season and will start seeds in August.  Had a bumper crop of these this spring, though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Blueberry 🫐. That's about a 40 gram bud before drying. Perfect for beginners  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Quinces - If I catch the SOB who stole all of them last year I will commit a violent crime
Saffron
Mint
Lavender (for the bees)
Sage
Thyme
Mother of Thyme
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
got my first tomato the other day. it's actually about a week later than usual, but it's been a weird growing season here in PA. in about 10 days or so I'll have so many that I'll just sit in the garden at lunch with a salt shaker and just go to town

I do have to go after work and buy a trap. the fat groundhog that's taken up residence under my neighbor's shed is doing a number on some of my plants. I put in four cauliflower plants and they came up beautifully. so beautiful in fact it was the first thing that fat bastard ate when he dug under the fence. he's now picking off the baby zucchini and nibbling on the beet shoots in the same area. I accepted the cauliflower because I don't like them and was only growing them for my wife, but I'll be damned if I give up the zucchini and beets.

anyway - if anyone wants a free groundhog and is local to the area - hit me up
 
minorshan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

woodjf: Blueberry 🫐. That's about a 40 gram bud before drying. Perfect for beginners  [Fark user image image 425x566]


Does it require the Crankshaft vibe or is that an add to taste ingredient?
 
