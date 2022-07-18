 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   "To all who enter this happy place... open your wallets." - Anaheim City Council (whose mayor resigned a month ago due to a Federal bribery investigation)   (abc7.com) divider line
NevynFox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What about your prison wallet?

Oh, it's Disney. Yup, spread 'em.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Doesn't Florida have a 10% lodging tax so visitors essentially fund the state? If anything, this doesn't even seem ambitious in comparison.
 
invictus2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On top of transient occupancy/hotel tax of 15% and 8.75% sales tax?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Knock it off with the taxes already.  Tax the people, give the rich tax breaks.  The government always wants it's cut from the working man.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Doesn't Florida have a 10% lodging tax so visitors essentially fund the state? If anything, this doesn't even seem ambitious in comparison.


Pretty much every city in every state has a lodging tax. I don't recall ever *not* having my hotel bill be subject to a force multiplyer.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As if Disney isn't expensive enough.
 
