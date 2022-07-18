 Skip to content
(Patch) Hero Duck Duck No-Go   (patch.com) divider line
8
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lol, and cows just closed a highway in Florida.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Washington should be used to Ducks bringing them to a standstill by now.
 
face90
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Marx Bros. Why a Duck?
Youtube kHMrLpDHXc0
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, f**k a duck!
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
just run them down. natural selection
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MightyMerkin: Well, f**k a duck!


Like so https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwjEeI2SmiU
 
genner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At first, the angry drivers honked.  Upon taking a gander, they realized they were in a fowl mood, and quickly remedied their mistork.
 
