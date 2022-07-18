 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   NYC/NYS leaders agree that the best way to pay for Penn Station redevelopment is to kick the can down the road for 80 years   (gothamist.com) divider line
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
80 years? The original Penn lasted a little over 50 years. The current subway station on steroids, with an expanded exception or two, is about years old. Assuming midtown isn't under water by then, been blown up etc., the New Yorkers of 2200 are going to be pissed when they realize they are still paying for Penn III. But, unless average lifespans are close to 100 by then, that will be my elderly so far nonexistent grandchildren problem.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A recent study by the good government group Reinvent Albany found the company could get more than $1 billion in tax breaks with this deal.

Stupid red states giving tax breaks to the rich.  And some of you wonder why people don't give a shiat about voting.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just about when working from home is the new norm and office spaces all over the city have started getting empty these guys want to build 10 new commercial skyscrapers.

Genius.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They're pretty inexpensive. Why all the fuss?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Still looking for my stapler.
 
Valter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ahh, my favorite plan. Do nothing and let people who aren't yet born do the dirty work for problems caused by people today. Good plan.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This development should be mostly residential and hotels.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As long as the plan includes kicking out the now permanent homeless population, I'm fine with it.
 
