(NBC News)   NBCNews offers a handy guide on how to steal gas at your local station   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you need a guide for handies to pay for gas, you might try to cut down on your use instead.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not news: poorly secured embedded systems are at risk of being compromised

Also not news: mechanical systems can be manipulated
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: If you need a guide for handies to pay for gas, you might try to cut down on your use instead.


fark you commie! It's my god given right to blow my inheritance on a f350 dually and it's Brandon's fault I can't afford to fill it up for my 100 mile daily round trip commute to the bait and tackle shop where I sell trump memerobilia!
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was hoping it was going to be a how-to like grape crushing journalist

Grape Lady falls (Original)
Youtube STbhaqsBJB0
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to go downtown today and parked at an Impark lot. When I got to the machine to pay it was asking for the service mode password. I assume someone had just got their daily free parking by knowing the default password.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
many Wayne fuel dispensers have a remote control option to allow station owners and fuel inspectors to easily access them

Dammit, Wayne!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seems like a good idea to commit a felony (in a lot of places) at a merchant with a shiat ton of cameras and a vehicle.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Damn, Farkers can be harsh. When an article is lazily written and has almost no details, the author gets slammed, but when an article like this is researched and actually dives into what's going on, the author gets slammed for being a narc.  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
TerrorTony
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA: "But it was only after Hurricane Katrina, where a drastic price increase led to more thefts, that most American stations began requiring customers to prepay for gas."
Meanwhile, way off in the distant land of Indiana, prepay has been in place since the 2000s gas price spike, with stern warning that leaving without paying will result in your license being taken away.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's an inside job. Thieves are installing a device inside the pump to circumvent the pulser that is supposed to measure flow.  I think Gilbarco, one the pump makers has a pulser that is supposed to detect tampering by also measuring the work done by the coil driving the pulser. If the work done doesn't match the metered amount, there's a problem. So thieves are shotgunning hoping for a score or are going where they know what to expect.


Is the default password the same as my fark code, 000000?

Oops, better change that to 123456.

If you get access to an employee's id # and know their birthday and phone, you can reset their password for the POS terminal. I think confirmation goes to the screen, not the phone. Not sure if you can change price.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*opens up eBay*
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TerrorTony: FTFA: "But it was only after Hurricane Katrina, where a drastic price increase led to more thefts, that most American stations began requiring customers to prepay for gas."
Meanwhile, way off in the distant land of Indiana, prepay has been in place since the 2000s gas price spike, with stern warning that leaving without paying will result in your license being taken away.


Katrina was in 2005, was this "2000's gas price spike" before that?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: Damn, Farkers can be harsh. When an article is lazily written and has almost no details, the author gets slammed, but when an article like this is researched and actually dives into what's going on, the author gets slammed for being a narc.  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Funny part is; these aren't the kinds of tips that are actually going to result in new thefts. The kind of people doing this shiat already know where to go to research this stuff... I thought it was gong to be tips for people like us. Like I saw a video where someone swapped the pump handle from one side to another so you'd be filling the wrong car.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
10 words too many
 
