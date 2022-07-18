 Skip to content
(Derby Evening Telegraph)   Gingers offered free movie tickets to escape the heat. Mary Annes left to swelter outside   (derbytelegraph.co.uk) divider line
45
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't that some kind of discrimination?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Isn't that some kind of discrimination?


Depends on the local laws.

Anyway, I'm off to start my new business with a policy of "naked hot nympho women get in free".  Not sure what I'm going to sell yet.  Maybe condoms, lube, and bottled water - all conveniently cracked open for you by the server, of course.

There has to be something to this business model.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come see me, Mary Annes. I'm your ice cream man...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Isn't that some kind of discrimination?


Probably not officially, since hair color isn't a protected class, but realistically, yes, it's favoring one group over another.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Isn't that some kind of discrimination?


"Soulless" isn't a protected class.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be a lot ginger enthusiasts at that company.


Is there any proof required? A lot of people dye their hair so lets see the color of those carpets.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Isn't that some kind of discrimination?


It's price discrimination, which is generally legal. It's like when pubs and clubs offer discounted drinks and cover for women on a ladies' night.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Auditoriums at Showcase Cinemas across the country are kept cool thanks to the cinemas' state-of-the-art air conditioning system, which offers all guests a welcome reprieve from the heat when the sun gets just that little bit too much.

LOL, something that's been common here for decades. I've never had to worry about whether or not the place I was going had A/C.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it count for those who might be going gray? They can likely prove that some of their hair is still ginger, but it might get them kicked out of the theater.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On OldFark this thread would have so much potential...
 
one of Ripley's Bad Guys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it'satrap.jpg
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in B4 Carrot Top roidrage
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mary Ann's revenge:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Mugato: Isn't that some kind of discrimination?

It's price discrimination, which is generally legal. It's like when pubs and clubs offer discounted drinks and cover for women on a ladies' night.


Oh, for an edit function. I should have added that it's also used commonly by businesses to offer discounts or concessions to students, the elderly or veterans. Yes, it is discriminatory. It's also perfectly legal.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't they afraid they might spread gingervitis?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ginger Hair Safe House | Catherine Tate | BBC Studios
Youtube F_DVHUEjnuU


Did they run out of Ginger Safe Houses?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmmmm...sweaty Mary Anne.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: On OldFark this thread would have so much potential...


Go be old somewhere else, here for instance NSFW

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who get in free:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wow, who knew we had UK legal experts on this site?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Aunt Esther or Aunt Bee?
 
hammettman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sure, they can come in free... to escape the heat.  Let me know if that works out.  I mean, specifically, how many redheads you were able to get inside, how fast.  Cost/benefit ratio.  Amortized over time, how many free redhead admissions before you start losing money.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jtown: Mmmmmmm...sweaty Mary Anne.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The free tickets for red heads are available from the box office of their local Showcase Cinema on Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19, only, for films showing on those days.

I guess they can tunnel into a bank vault much more quickly these days.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: GoldSpider: On OldFark this thread would have so much potential...

Go be old somewhere else, here for instance NSFW

[Fark user image 850x623]


I accept your proposal!
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
MASHUP - Tear You Apart + Bela Lugosi's Dead - DJ ALANT Mix - She wants revenge / Bauhaus Re-Upload
Youtube dkF0kwP_DsI
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Wow, who knew we had UK legal experts on this site?



'most everyone on FARK is a self-proclained expert on everything.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Go be old somewhere else, here for instance NSFW


Alyson Hannigan...well, those are new.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Prejudice by Tim Minchin
Youtube KVN_0qvuhhw
I forget if it's NSFW. Definitely maybe.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd still forego free movies for life if it meant having to be a ginger haired male.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: GoldSpider: On OldFark this thread would have so much potential...

Go be old somewhere else, here for instance NSFW

[Fark user image 850x623]


😳😍
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well she's not English but I'd offer her shelter from the hot, HAWT Sun.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I'd still forego free movies for life if it meant having to be a ginger haired male.


Well, look who'se a ginger-phobe.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Well she's not English but I'd offer her shelter from the hot, HAWT Sun.
[Fark user image 425x640]


Username does NOT check out!
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
crow202.comView Full Size


More redheads are always available at the image archive's redhead page, which is PNSFW. Excelsior!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: Subtonic: I'd still forego free movies for life if it meant having to be a ginger haired male.

Well, look who'se a ginger-phobe.


Oh, would you take that deal?
 
face90
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Footloose: Ren MacCormack talks about Ginger - funny
Youtube 2ImPMxOj9VQ
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ice cold movie theater, buttery popcorn, surrounded by gingers - absolute genius.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gingers from lame cop procedural shows

Fark user imageView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: Well, look who'se a ginger-phobe.


I mean.  Kiiiiiiiiiiinda get it.

They can't ALL be Prince Harry.
 
keldaria
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mugato: Isn't that some kind of discrimination?


So go and say your a "natural" red head but your hair is just died. When they ask you to prove it, ask them how they prove that red heads they are letting in didnt just dye their hair.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why can't they just go to the beach?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
