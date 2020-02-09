 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   EMS declines to show up at shooting due to being invited to more popular shooting   (cnn.com) divider line
33
    More: Murica, Police, Law enforcement agency, scene of a shooting, Law enforcement, string of high-profile mass shootings, law enforcement agencies, Beech Grove, emergency responders  
•       •       •

1178 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2022 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about burying the lede.

When police arrived at the park they found multiple gunshot victims. At least one person was killed and three people were injured in the Sunday night shooting, Hurrle said.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is EMS mutual aid and regional disaster plans are built for.

There was an EMS unit responding - but just not from the overwhelmed department.

Major casualty incidents can drain any department - even stress larger ones.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If you have been shot, please wait to be called...
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frenchtoast Mafia: [Fark user image 152x331]
If you have been shot, please wait to be called...


See, we should be making the shooters take a number and wait.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: Talk about burying the lede.

When police arrived at the park they found multiple gunshot victims. At least one person was killed and three people were injured in the Sunday night shooting, Hurrle said.


Also:
An unidentified gunman killed three people and injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. An armed witness shot and killed the assailant in that shooting, police said.Wannabe cop?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ftfa: "An unidentified gunman killed three peopleand injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. An armed witness shot and killed the assailant in that shooting, police said."

But I heard on fark a good guy with a gun never stops mass shootings!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Ftfa: "An unidentified gunman killed three peopleand injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. An armed witness shot and killed the assailant in that shooting, police said."

But I heard on fark a good guy with a gun never stops mass shootings!


No, you didn't, because no one said that. What people DID say is that it's very rare, which is true.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Ftfa: "An unidentified gunman killed three peopleand injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. An armed witness shot and killed the assailant in that shooting, police said."

But I heard on fark a good guy with a gun never stops mass shootings!


You know there's a way to stop this. So bear with me because this is complicated, if you prevent the killer from getting a gun in the first place, you don't need someone else with a gun. Crazy idea, I know.

Too bad no one has ever tried that....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Ftfa: "An unidentified gunman killed three peopleand injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. An armed witness shot and killed the assailant in that shooting, police said."

But I heard on fark a good guy with a gun never stops mass shootings!


Okay so you got one. I mean there's hundred dollars where they didn't, and if you thousand answers of people being shot in the last oh two weeks or so due to the easy access of gun. But hey, you get this one. Congratulations, do you want a cookie?
 
Your_Midnight_Man
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is America.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: RandomInternetComment: Ftfa: "An unidentified gunman killed three peopleand injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. An armed witness shot and killed the assailant in that shooting, police said."

But I heard on fark a good guy with a gun never stops mass shootings!

No, you didn't, because no one said that. What people DID say is that it's very rare, which is true.


Random can even ask the Dallas gun club how rare it is...

www.texasmonthly.com/the-daily-post/a-gun-rights-organization-staged-a-re-enactment-of-the-charlie-hebdo-shooting/amp/
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"If we hurry, we can still make it to the other shooting!"

content.internetvideoarchive.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mock26: [i.pinimg.com image 736x919]


I don't care that this is in the wrong thread.
 
chewd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If its any consolation, the victims probably couldnt have afforded to pay for the ambulance ride anyway.

'murica
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Ftfa: "An unidentified gunman killed three peopleand injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. An armed witness shot and killed the assailant in that shooting, police said."

But I heard on fark a good guy with a gun never stops mass shootings!


Three people died and that's a success for you?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Ftfa: "An unidentified gunman killed three peopleand injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. An armed witness shot and killed the assailant in that shooting, police said."

But I heard on fark a good guy with a gun never stops mass shootings!


The gunman shot 5 people. The good guy didnt "stop" anything.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ZMugg: DoctorCal: Talk about burying the lede.

When police arrived at the park they found multiple gunshot victims. At least one person was killed and three people were injured in the Sunday night shooting, Hurrle said.

Also:
An unidentified gunman killed three people and injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. An armed witness shot and killed the assailant in that shooting, police said.Wannabe cop?


In any case, 100% guaranteed that THIS will be the one case out of all the hundreds that every gun humper will be dry humping 'till it bleeds. Forget all the others that it didn't happen, THIS is the one that proves the solution to guns killing people is more guns.

I would say "inb4..." but it started in literally the post after yours.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Mock26: [i.pinimg.com image 736x919]

I don't care that this is in the wrong thread.


assume nothing !
we needed that  !.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Need to use what we've learned from America's other pastime and have EMS teams train like they do for NASCAR.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: RandomInternetComment: Ftfa: "An unidentified gunman killed three peopleand injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. An armed witness shot and killed the assailant in that shooting, police said."

But I heard on fark a good guy with a gun never stops mass shootings!

You know there's a way to stop this. So bear with me because this is complicated, if you prevent the killer from getting a gun in the first place, you don't need someone else with a gun. Crazy idea, I know.

Too bad no one has ever tried that....

[Fark user image 425x352]


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_massacres_in_Australia
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If they can't do their job, then take away their money. How obvious can the problem be?
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: Peter von Nostrand: RandomInternetComment: Ftfa: "An unidentified gunman killed three peopleand injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. An armed witness shot and killed the assailant in that shooting, police said."

But I heard on fark a good guy with a gun never stops mass shootings!

You know there's a way to stop this. So bear with me because this is complicated, if you prevent the killer from getting a gun in the first place, you don't need someone else with a gun. Crazy idea, I know.

Too bad no one has ever tried that....

[Fark user image 425x352]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_massacres_in_Australia


But I thought they banned guns in 1996.  Why are there shootings after the ban went into effect?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So what about all those other calls that needed to be addressed?
EMS doesn't sit around waiting for shootings.
How many other people died from:
myocardial infractions
seizures
blunt trauma
anaphylactic shock
overdoses
etc...

it sounds like they need to fund more EMS people and equipment
because I know for a fact the average police officer has about 20 hrs of first aid and they hardly
ever have a basic first aid kit in a patrol car.

/works in EMS
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: RandomInternetComment: Ftfa: "An unidentified gunman killed three peopleand injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. An armed witness shot and killed the assailant in that shooting, police said."

But I heard on fark a good guy with a gun never stops mass shootings!

No, you didn't, because no one said that. What people DID say is that it's very rare, which is true.


Plenty here say that.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: [Fark user image image 646x464, a graphic showing that the average salary for an EMS technician in the US is a little over $35k ]


The fact that I make at least twice that much as a pizza delivery driver for a sh*tty major chain should tell you everything you need to know about how mind-numbingly screwed up the priorities are here in 'Murica. "First Aid in 30 minutes or less, or your funeral is free!"

HAHA no, it's not.

F*ck this place so goddamned hard.

/not saying I should make less, THEY should make more
//and most corporate executives should just be converted into biofuel, with their so-called 'wealth' redistributed to the masses
///slashies for slashing our military budget also
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: sugar_fetus: Peter von Nostrand: RandomInternetComment: Ftfa: "An unidentified gunman killed three peopleand injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. An armed witness shot and killed the assailant in that shooting, police said."

But I heard on fark a good guy with a gun never stops mass shootings!

You know there's a way to stop this. So bear with me because this is complicated, if you prevent the killer from getting a gun in the first place, you don't need someone else with a gun. Crazy idea, I know.

Too bad no one has ever tried that....

[Fark user image 425x352]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_massacres_in_Australia

But I thought they banned guns in 1996.  Why are there shootings after the ban went into effect?


Guns aren't banned in Australia.  Where are you getting that information?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: sugar_fetus: Peter von Nostrand: RandomInternetComment: Ftfa: "An unidentified gunman killed three peopleand injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. An armed witness shot and killed the assailant in that shooting, police said."

But I heard on fark a good guy with a gun never stops mass shootings!

You know there's a way to stop this. So bear with me because this is complicated, if you prevent the killer from getting a gun in the first place, you don't need someone else with a gun. Crazy idea, I know.

Too bad no one has ever tried that....

[Fark user image 425x352]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_massacres_in_Australia

But I thought they banned guns in 1996.  Why are there shootings after the ban went into effect?


2020 - 2

2021 - 1

2022 - 2

Maybe you two should take a few plays off. Come back when you've got a valid point because this one proves that gun bans work.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: BigGrnEggGriller: sugar_fetus: Peter von Nostrand: RandomInternetComment: Ftfa: "An unidentified gunman killed three peopleand injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. An armed witness shot and killed the assailant in that shooting, police said."

But I heard on fark a good guy with a gun never stops mass shootings!

You know there's a way to stop this. So bear with me because this is complicated, if you prevent the killer from getting a gun in the first place, you don't need someone else with a gun. Crazy idea, I know.

Too bad no one has ever tried that....

[Fark user image 425x352]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_massacres_in_Australia

But I thought they banned guns in 1996.  Why are there shootings after the ban went into effect?

2020 - 2

2021 - 1

2022 - 2

Maybe you two should take a few plays off. Come back when you've got a valid point because this one proves that gun bans work.


Let's expand on that. In 2020 alone, 521 dead and over 2,500 wounded
 
tasteme
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just yesterday, I was internet shopping for a new pocket knife to take camping, when I came across sites that were selling 80% of a single handgun. On other affiliate sites you could buy small individual parts to complete your 80% gun. All parts you are able to purchase without a background check or any other look into who you are. It's farked up how easy it is to get a deadly weapon that can kill an indefinite amout of people so easily.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.