All of this bullshiat started with the Brady Bunch
posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2022 at 5:30 PM



WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, cave art.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sexy cave art? NSFWish
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was that farkin' Cousin Oliver, wasn't it???
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vegas_greaser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Jan. Knock it off
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Sexy cave art? NSFWish


Apparently scrambled porn was a thing in cave man times.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screeching Weasel - Murder In The Brady House
Youtube pO4qd1Ciqac
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Brady Bunch is a shocking vision of the future where nature has been eliminated and replaced with plastic astroturf.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super Bowl 2015: Snickers Ad
Youtube 3UO2A2p-19A


MARCIA  MARCIA  MARCIA!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tripping With The Bradys
Youtube eV03KqoPC64
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I saw the greenlit thread in Poltab (mine, btw), and then the greenlit thread in TFD and was very confused for a few seconds.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Uh oh
 
SuperTramp [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [i.kym-cdn.com image 824x960]


Priceless ❤
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OneFretAway: leeksfromchichis: Sexy cave art? NSFWish

Apparently scrambled porn was a thing in cave man times.


That's obviously Japanese cave art.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's not easy being greened.
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sam the butcher, ever the progressive, shows Mike his meat.

bradybunchreviewed.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pork Chops & Apple Sauce.mp4
Youtube 8wgDdgXjjN0
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.imgflip.com image 600x450]


I think Sam was delivering 5lbs of Ground Beef for the Brady's, but Alice was getting fresh Tube Steak on the side.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Per Wikipedia:

How Carol's previous marriage ended (i.e., due to a death or divorce) is not mentioned. Creator and Executive Producer Sherwood Schwartz had originally intended for Carol to be a divorcee; however, ABC refused to allow the fate of her first marriage to be revealed on the show. Sherwood Schwartz later wished to use her divorce to his advantage, and wanted to use Carol's previous husband as a mechanism to replace Robert Reed on the show should the show enter its sixth season. The show was canceled before Schwartz could execute his plan.

So... Plan was to remove Mike from the picture somehow (by like, offscreen death Like Valerie Harper, presumably) and replace him with Carol's ex-husband, and then what? Would he bring a new set of children into the show? Blending blended families?

Or maybe Carol and Mike divorce and Mile marries Carol's ex and we end up with some psychotically large blended family bordering on cult.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dont blame me, I voted for the Partridge Family
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Brady's Sing 'Time To Change' | The Brady Bunch | TV Land
Youtube IFzyk0h0Jyk
 
SuperTramp [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: [YouTube video: Pork Chops & Apple Sauce.mp4]


🤣🤣🤣👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Now that this is green, we should talk about sparking fart soup. And possibly squirt.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ooohhhhh, a green.

Drew is drunk!!!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Everyone with a brain said it was a big mistake not to go in and arrest them (after a siege to weaken them). That it was going to empower them.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shostie: Or maybe Carol and Mike divorce and Mile marries Carol's ex and we end up with some psychotically large blended family bordering on cult.


Well they are Mormons.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I begged them [the producers] to give Carol Brady a job. They wouldn't do that. I mean, those clothes, for God's sake, take a look at them! I didn't choose those, please...But I said, "Can I just hit the kids every now and then? I mean, real life!" They wouldn't let me." - Florence Henderson

Man she was a cool chick.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: It's not easy being greened.


It was a struggle to convince people that America was not built by people raising cattle in the desert on federal land and evading the fees and taxes. I think I got one or two.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Everyone with a brain said it was a big mistake not to go in and arrest them (after a siege to weaken them). That it was going to empower them.


That was my favorite episode.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Combustion: It was that farkin' Cousin Oliver, wasn't it???


Cousin Oliver, 1973:
Fark user imageView Full Size


2022:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
NVM, Fark up to its usual tricks, I see.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All aboard the Brady express...

The braddy bunch go to king island-3
Youtube uscifHyyCx4
 
yellowjester
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
it started with.....
facts of life - Gloria Loring - Full Song
Youtube Sd6wEeKjbqg
 
Dodo David
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Ooohhhhh, a green.

Drew is drunk!!!


Also, water is wet.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Bathia_Mapes: [i.imgflip.com image 600x450]

I think Sam was delivering 5lbs of Ground Beef for the Brady's, but Alice was getting fresh Tube Steak on the side.


From "A Very Brady Sequel"

That Sam is so thoughtful. He promised to slip me an extra tube steak.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: NVM, Fark up to its usual tricks, I see.


You'd think it would have been the Pee or Not.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Kitty2.0: NVM, Fark up to its usual tricks, I see.

You'd think it would have been the Pee or Not.


Oh, its pee
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Kitty2.0: NVM, Fark up to its usual tricks, I see.

You'd think it would have been the Pee or Not.


A little too much hissing and clawing going on there, I think.
 
SuperTramp [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: WickerNipple: Kitty2.0: NVM, Fark up to its usual tricks, I see.

You'd think it would have been the Pee or Not.

Oh, its pee


....sigh....
 
It's Just Pee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have been waiting years for this moment.
 
SuperTramp [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

It's Just Pee: I have been waiting years for this moment.


I'm ded.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

It's Just Pee: I have been waiting years for this moment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SuperTramp: Ass_Master_Flash: WickerNipple: Kitty2.0: NVM, Fark up to its usual tricks, I see.

You'd think it would have been the Pee or Not.

Oh, its pee

....sigh....


Dont get mad at us, Drew greened it, were just doing TFd things
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

It's Just Pee: I have been waiting years for this moment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SuperTramp: It's Just Pee: I have been waiting years for this moment.

I'm ded.


Just dehydrated.
 
SuperTramp [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

raerae1980: It's Just Pee: I have been waiting years for this moment.

[Fark user image image 400x226]


Gurl.
 
