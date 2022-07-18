 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder)   Meanwhile in Ukraine: Russia Accidentally Shoots Down Their Own $36M Su-34 Bomber   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
45
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, World War II, Russia, Russian Su-34 bomber, Ukrainian media outlets, Russian invaders, Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber, Belarus  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In some games, that gets you a timeout.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lsherm: In some games, that gets you a timeout.


Conversely, never interrupt your enemy when they're making a mistake.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RatBomb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TiredWings
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Done in 2!
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.pinimg.com image 558x411]


Boo
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
maybe they should have spent more than $36 million.
Then it could have been invisible, with super duper missiles.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There is no D'Oh! in the universe big enough.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Zelinsky should send the Russians a medal and a bottle of vodka.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I need a "you played yourself" meme without Khaled in it.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Friendly fire happens in war.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In Russia, Russian plane gets shot down by YOU.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm amazed they hit an aircraft in flight.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Did somebody Fark Around?"
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I'm amazed they hit an aircraft in flight.


They do have prior experience shooting down planes over Ukraine
 
Mouser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maxim 15: Only You Can Prevent Friendly Fire.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
5: Close air support and friendly fire should be easier to tell apart.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
 I guess the pilot should've spent more time playing the Ace Combat flight simulators.

If Russia keeps doing Ukraine these kinds of favors, maybe the war won't last through the end of the year.

/Hopefully
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nyet, comrade!  The Air Force pilots were promoted to glorious Russian Army infantry to fight the Western fascists!
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What did they think it was, an airliner?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'I am surrounded by frickin' idiots!'
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good thing europe will more than give them that and more for their gas supplies. Since they shut their nuclear power plants like a bunch of idiots..Or..... go without power.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

desertfool: Friendly fire happens in war.


And when your communications gear sucks so bad that the guys on the ground have no idea what the air force guys are doing, it happens more often.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Whoopsie
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does Southwest still make those "Wanna get away?" commercials? If so, this seems like a great premise.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: Nyet, comrade!  The Air Force pilots were promoted to glorious Russian Army infantry to fight the Western fascists!


During the Great Patriotic War, if their tank was damaged beyond the ability to continue fighting, Soviet tank crews were expected to remain and fight as infantry (assuming they didn't die in a fireball when their tank was hit).  Perhaps the Russian Air Force is taking that to the next level.
 
Vern
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 425x283]
'I am surrounded by frickin' idiots!'


When you surround yourself with idiots, appointed many of them, and keep them around, well...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Any chance this was a Valkyrie type thing?
 
gaspode
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lsherm: In some games, that gets you a timeout.


lol at some russian AA pleb walking around with a blue name tag for a week
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I gotta be honest, when this war was still a future hypothetical, I was genuinely worried about Ukraine, after seeing the brutality of Russian forces in Syria, I'd just assumed that they'd be bringing a modern, maintained military to bear, executing the same kind of brutal warfare tactics. They've still got the terroristic mindset, instead of operational military goals, but it's hard to think of a military less intimidating than the clown car cavalcade the Russians have proffered instead of a legitimate organized armed force.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They need to update that infographic to include assets accidentally destroyed or friendly fire deaths by Russia against itself. Gotta give credit where credit is due.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What if it's not friendly fire, but a renegade faction with a SAM battery? There's word of groups who are ready to quit and defect to the west.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They Tillmanned themselves.
/too soon?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: What if it's not friendly fire, but a renegade faction with a SAM battery? There's word of groups who are ready to quit and defect to the west.


Too early to know that, but I'll watch for updates.
brainyquote.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: [Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


There is no D'Oh! in the universe big enough.
oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 425x283]
'I am surrounded by frickin' idiots!'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bunny_of_chaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: wildcardjack: What if it's not friendly fire, but a renegade faction with a SAM battery? There's word of groups who are ready to quit and defect to the west.

Too early to know that, but I'll watch for updates.
[brainyquote.com image 425x223]


My favorite Ian Fleming quote!
 
anfrind
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Vern: oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 425x283]
'I am surrounded by frickin' idiots!'

When you surround yourself with idiots, appointed many of them, and keep them around, well...


In a power-oriented organization like Putin's regime, loyalty is more important than intelligence.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

firefly212: I gotta be honest, when this war was still a future hypothetical, I was genuinely worried about Ukraine, after seeing the brutality of Russian forces in Syria, I'd just assumed that they'd be bringing a modern, maintained military to bear, executing the same kind of brutal warfare tactics. They've still got the terroristic mindset, instead of operational military goals, but it's hard to think of a military less intimidating than the clown car cavalcade the Russians have proffered instead of a legitimate organized armed force.


My thought too. This is the fearsome mighty army we've been living in fear of for decades? The one that Putin said last year that he could have Russian soldiers in six European capitals within two days?

Forty years ago the UK liberated some islands on the other side of the planet, stretching supply chains to the limit, in an operation they had to throw together in a few days.
Russia spent months planning this invasion, of a country the other side of their own border, and they can't support their troops fifty miles away.

Putin has managed to get Norway and Sweden to join NATO, and possibly even Switzerland, and at the same time made his entire military look like shambling amateurs, while losing a huge chunk of his military hardware and cutting off supplies from abroad he needs to replace them.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

anfrind: Vern: oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 425x283]
'I am surrounded by frickin' idiots!'

When you surround yourself with idiots, appointed many of them, and keep them around, well...

In a power-oriented organization like Putin's regime, loyalty is more important than intelligence.


Sounds eerily, and very recently, familiar.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One thing the Russians do understand is specialization.
 
