(The Weather Channel)   The couple said the thrusting washing over them and their onlookers made the event more memorable (w/video)
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No injuries reported. Even the cake made it."

The cake is a live
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The couple" are idiots.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did someone say Darby Crash?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Darby" is a stupid name for a Pacific storm. Does that count toward the men's or women's nomenclature?
 
patcarew
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, this happened in Hawaii.

But at the top of this page, I see:

"More: Followup, Democratic Republic of the Congo, The Weather Channel, English Argentina, Central African Republic, Malay language, Indonesian language, Franais Chile, English Barbados "

/Meanwhile, people keep sending the Brady Bunch dildos. I don't get it.
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Apparently it is legal to wear pink trousers in Hawaii.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Surfaris - Wipe Out
Youtube p13yZAjhU0M
 
mikalmd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Darby" is a stupid name for a Pacific storm. Does that count toward the men's or women's nomenclature?


Yes ..
 
Snort
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Destination weddings suck.
 
kt-atl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Darby" is a stupid name for a Pacific storm. Does that count toward the men's or women's nomenclature?


They are a non-binary storm, you unwoke bastard.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snort: Destination weddings suck.


Save some money by getting married by the justice of the peace, and get straight to the fun stuff like the farking and partying.
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Darby" is a stupid name for a Pacific storm. Does that count toward the men's or women's nomenclature?


Well, it's up to the gills with little people
 
