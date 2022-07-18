 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Atlanta)   Tyler Perry has apparently taken his method acting a little too far for his next movie "Madea Robs a Bank"   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
a new angle has revealed that it's .... !!!

Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No old black lady in her right mind would be wearing white sneakers with that dress. ಠ_ಠ
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If there are any Wikipedia mods out there please update Madea's page. Thanks.

Criminal background[edit]

Madea's criminal record began at age 9 with a charge of theft. She was charged with her first felony at this age, and her crimes began progressing to illegal gambling at age 18, which later evolved into check fraud, identity theft, insurance fraud (related to her nine deceased husbands), assault, attempted murder, and vehicle theft.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How does being disguised as an old woman on Jonesboro Rd. differ from being disguised as an old woman on some other road?
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Where did he get that dress? It's awful!!! And those shoes! Jeez!"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I see the fark fashionistas are out in force again. Just because you can't pull off a look is no reason to be jealous.
 
tasteme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sigh. *Ziiiiip* The shiat I put up with.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Please don't give him anymore ideas relating to Madea.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
First Crimo, now this guy. When did criminals start crossdressing?
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Subtonic: I see the fark fashionistas are out in force again. Just because you can't pull off a look is no reason to be jealous.


Meow!
 
