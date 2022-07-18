 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Plane drops 20,000ft in minutes, 'terrified' passengers ask for fresh underwear upon arrival at airport   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
32
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 14 minutes, yes terrifying.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a short cut.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or as it's traditionally known, "an approach"


//<groan>
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously?  That's about 1500 FPM... a little faster than your normal descent (which is around 1000 FPM), but hardly falling out of the sky.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: In 14 minutes, yes terrifying.


So by my calculations, that's 1,429 ft per minute. Not exactly a nose dive.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How drunk were the passengers on that flight?
 
radinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've flown faster rates in a glider, both ascent and descent..
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scots don't have clean underwear, so that would be a new experience.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost Famous (9/9) Movie CLIP - I'm Gay! (2000) HD
Youtube TEAIVXJ1Qds
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20000 ft in 14 mins is not terrifying.  Only thing is your ears will pop several times depending how good the edc's are operating.
 
Valter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

elaw: Seriously?  That's about 1500 FPM... a little faster than your normal descent (which is around 1000 FPM), but hardly falling out of the sky.


Descent is best enjoyed when it is expected rather than endured.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sgarri7777: 20000 ft in 14 mins is not terrifying.  Only thing is your ears will pop several times depending how good the edc's are operating.


Ears? Lucky. For me it can feel like a knife to the center of my forehead.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
it's when they drop 20,000ft in a minute instead of minutes you have a problem.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
During a flight, a passenger needed medical help and the pilots were forced to request a priority landing.
The plane then made its way to the runway and dropped from 30,000ft to 10,000ft in 14 minutes.

Farking morons. The pilot did their very best to get a passenger the medical help they needed and these farking farks treat him like shiat. It's like complaining that you had to wait at a green light while an ambulance went through.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sidailurch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What an amazing not story. Why did they write this? They should feel bad.
 
olorin604
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The decent wasn't the scary part, that was the pilot getting on the 1MC instead of the radio to send out the mayday.
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I dropped 10,000 ft in seven minutes in my aircraft. Interesting, but not terrifying. It's called a terminal descent. Sounds much worse than it is.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It was a controlled, intentional descent.  Not like a sudden pocket & drop, not mechanical failure.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did one of those coming into JFK many years ago, for traffic control reasons. It was back in the day when we could hear pilot/ATC conversations on a channel of the In Flight Entertainment. The pilot wasn't too happy about it, but he complied. I assume the alternative would have been a missed approach, in NYC airspace.
The descent itself wasn't particularly frightening.
 
skyotter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not a word from (or about) the actual passengers.

The "must be terrifying" quote comes from some random asshole on Twitter.
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
isleofran.comView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My dad told me about being flown to Saigon during the Vietnam war. It was on a big commercial passenger airline. The plan was to fly as high as possible until the last minute, then nose dive on the airport at full speed. He didn't mention the condition of his underwear.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FALLING HARE Clip - Gremlin (1943) Bugs Bunny
Youtube 2VKIBs2IaPs
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: It was a controlled, intentional descent.  Not like a sudden pocket & drop, not mechanical failure.


We recently had an article about an explosive decompression and emergency descent. That one was somewhat newsworthy. Not this.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Try participating in a combat landing sometime, lightweights.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

elaw: Seriously?  That's about 1500 FPM... a little faster than your normal descent (which is around 1000 FPM), but hardly falling out of the sky.


About 15mph down. Elevators go 19mph.
 
nytmare
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ComaToast: My dad told me about being flown to Saigon during the Vietnam war. It was on a big commercial passenger airline. The plan was to fly as high as possible until the last minute, then nose dive on the airport at full speed. He didn't mention the condition of his underwear.


How would the jet get slowed down enough to land, doing that? Do they do reverse thrusters in mid-air?
 
