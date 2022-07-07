 Skip to content
(EFF)   Goliath goes after David... again   (eff.org) divider line
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Internet Archive, headquartered in San Francisco..."

They should probably change that, like to another country.  I don't know a ton about the inner workings of the Internet Archive.  Do they have some sort of international decentralisation that would permit them to continue offering their services if, you know, just totally hypothetically, some right wing political party in the united states decided people shouldn't be able to do things like have unrestricted access to information? Not to mention being able to fact check past versions of websites for (in)convenient edits that wholly change the meaning of what was published?
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like I should finally make a copy of this documentary before it's gone: https://bit.ly/3B0aj0m
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if they ban the archiving of Rick rolls?

Or my fat butt trying to swing a light saber?!

What if memes become NFT's?!?!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Information hoarding and control is a REAL problem...Elsevier, J-Stor etc.. are strangling the
world by monetizing scientific papers and research..Even shat that was done with public funding.
All because THEY control the publishing rights because they control the peer reviewers.
It's horrible..Even average size academic institutions are being extorted HUGE HUGE HUGE amounts
for "subscriptions" to access academic papers and current research..It's a damn RICO crime syndicate
between these greedy farks, and no one seems to be batting a farking eye at the problem except librarians
and academics, who have little power to fight against it because they rely on it..
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently they decided at beginning of pandemic to let people check out a bunch of digital copies of stuff for many feel good reasons without checking back with the right holders at all. "Because the law is dumb" isn't an especially good legal defense.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyway hacker news has a good discussion https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=32141358
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: What if they ban the archiving of Rick rolls?

Or my fat butt trying to swing a light saber?!

What if memes become NFT's?!?!


Shut your whore mouth!!!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is full of potential NFTs!
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Second Fark Account: Anyway hacker news has a good discussion https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=32141358


The actual legal argument can be found at https://www.eff.org/files/2022/07/07/hachette_v._internet_archive_-_internet_archives_memorandum_for_summary_judgment_.pdf
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So apparently there are 12 Circuit Court by region, and one for just patent, copyright issues, and other very special kinds of law.

I assume this will show up there at some point.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
tl;dr:  The four largest publishers (Hachette, HarperCollins, Wiley, and Penguin Random House) are going after internet libraries in order to use that loophole to shut down libraries in general.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IANALINFLORIDA: My Second Fark Account: Anyway hacker news has a good discussion https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=32141358

The actual legal argument can be found at https://www.eff.org/files/2022/07/07/hachette_v._internet_archive_-_internet_archives_memorandum_for_summary_judgment_.pdf


Thank you for this! And yeah it's largely what I've seen summarized before....

First, the archive basically guessed that what they do would be okay under copyright law (kind of what they have always done...):

"the Internet Archive proposed temporarily lifting the technical
controls enforcing its one-to-one ratio. Since all of the libraries were closed, the Internet Archive reasoned, there were surely more non-circulating copies locked up in shuttered libraries than would be borrowed via the Internet Archive even without those technical controls in place."

And their backup plan is essentially: they didn't cause any quantitatively measurable harms, and even if it's ruled that they did, their guess was good enough to avoid damages against them (they just can't do it again in the future).

"Under section 504(c)(2), a court "shall remit statutory damages in any case where an infringer believed and had reasonable grounds for believing that his or her use of the copyrighted work was a fair use under section 107, if the infringer was . . . an employee or agent of a nonprofit educational institution, library, or archives acting within the scope of his or her employment, or such institution, library, or archives itself, which infringed by reproducing the work[.]" In addition, it is the plaintiff's burden to prove that the defendant did not believe and did not have reasonable grounds for believing that the use was fair use."

I think the real purpose of this suit is what another farker mentioned above: the publishers want to prevent digital lending of physical copies. Telling is that none of the plaintiffs have digital lending programs with libraries.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

RIP David Duchovny
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The backup plan for those of us who think that China and Russia and Saudi internet controls are the future of N. America, is to buy books from publishers like Dover Thrift Editions, who keep the price as low as possible. They might end up being the paper tiger that protects our right to read what we want. God knows Penguin has transformed from the publisher that puts affordable books in the hands of the worker, to soaking everyone as if we are tenured profs.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Information hoarding and control is a REAL problem...Elsevier, J-Stor etc.. are strangling the
world by monetizing scientific papers and research..Even shat that was done with public funding.
All because THEY control the publishing rights because they control the peer reviewers.
It's horrible..Even average size academic institutions are being extorted HUGE HUGE HUGE amounts
for "subscriptions" to access academic papers and current research..It's a damn RICO crime syndicate
between these greedy farks, and no one seems to be batting a farking eye at the problem except librarians
and academics, who have little power to fight against it because they rely on it..


This.  My wife used to work for a company that got bought by one of those you mention, and said exactly the same thing.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "The Internet Archive, headquartered in San Francisco..."

They should probably change that, like to another country.  I don't know a ton about the inner workings of the Internet Archive.  Do they have some sort of international decentralisation that would permit them to continue offering their services if, you know, just totally hypothetically, some right wing political party in the united states decided people shouldn't be able to do things like have unrestricted access to information? Not to mention being able to fact check past versions of websites for (in)convenient edits that wholly change the meaning of what was published?


Servers are going to be controlled by whatever country they're in, so even though the US is going Christofascist, it's probably best to keep them here.  US law currently favors Fair Use (e.g. public libraries), so remain in the US until it's absolutely necessary to move resources.  Where they would go is anybody's guess.
 
