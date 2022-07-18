 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   All of this bullshiat started with the Bundy ranch
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bundy's propaganda was so effective, in fact, that the court-ordered impoundment of rancher Cliven Bundy's cattle turned into a standoff with dozens of supporters armed to the teeth and some pointing their semi-automatic rifles down range toward federal security officers. A bloodbath was narrowly averted.

It shouldn't have been, that's when they should have sent in the drones.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It started with Nixon and his whole rat farking crew.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Bundy ranch was yet another warning, not the beginning; it had roots going back to McVeigh's bombing in Oklahoma city and earlier.

Marcus Aurelius: It started with Nixon and his whole rat farking crew.


Those were the genteel beginnings. The genteel facade of the GOP is all but completely fallen away. I'm not happy to anticipate a point when Roger Stone seems comparatively law-abiding in preferring rat farking to overt use of munitions.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They should have farking droned all his farking cattle is what they shoulda done. Nice cows you have there. Shame if something were to happen to them. farking terrorist.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It started with Nixon and his whole rat farking crew.


https://www.vox.com/2018/7/19/17581546/donald-trump-russia-collusion-elite-impunity-immunity-torture-iran-contra-financial-crisis
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Im pretty sure there was a report released during the Obama admin that said angry white dudes were going to start being more terrorists. But we had to sweet it under the rug to not upset the angry white dudes, who became terrorists anyway
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It started with Nixon and his whole rat farking crew.


ghettodwarf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
wasn't it Ruby Ridge that really inspired y'all qaeda?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That was the one where the criminal case against Cliven Bundy was dismissed with prejudice because the government was blatantly lying about conducting surveillance (insisting in court that it "never happened" and documentation of the surveillance "doesn't exist") that was later revealed to be happening, complete with paperwork documenting it?

Yeah, the government gets what is coming for it if you keep it up. We never learned or changed anything after Randy Weaver.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ghettodwarf: wasn't it Ruby Ridge that really inspired y'all qaeda?


And isn't Ruby Ridge what made the FBI decide that going after white supremacists isn't a good idea because it makes them look bad?
 
skyotter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Im pretty sure there was a report released during the Obama admin that said angry white dudes were going to start being more terrorists. But we had to sweet it under the rug to not upset the angry white dudes, who became terrorists anyway


In fact, that report was released during the Bush 43 admin.

And Obama *still* couldn't touch it, or else.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I really read this as the Brady Bunch or did the headline change?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can't be the only one who read that as the Brady Bunch and this thread makes no sense.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Im pretty sure there was a report released during the Obama admin that said angry white dudes were going to start being more terrorists. But we had to sweet it under the rug to not upset the angry white dudes, who became terrorists anyway


"Let me tell you about the angry white dude..."
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Im pretty sure there was a report released during the Obama admin that said angry white dudes were going to start being more terrorists. But we had to sweet it under the rug to not upset the angry white dudes, who became terrorists anyway


From 2006 through 2015, terrorist attacks involving Islamic extremists got 357% more attention than those involving white right-wing extremists, even though during the same time, the white right-wing extremists perpetrated twice as many attacks.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/jul/20/muslim-terror-attacks-press-coverage-study
 
knbwhite
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

austerity101: ghettodwarf: wasn't it Ruby Ridge that really inspired y'all qaeda?

And isn't Ruby Ridge what made the FBI decide that going after white supremacists isn't a good idea because it makes them look bad?


Mistake were made.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The manipulation of the 2014 Bundy Ranch standoff by the American radical rightmainstream Republicans has become clear with the passage of timewas immediately obvious to most people.

Fixed the article.
 
zappaisfrank
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, those brave "warriors" putting women and kids up front to act as human shields so they didn't get a lead forehead ornament courtesy of a federal sniper.

These people need to be herded up and put on a reservation far away from anyone or anything they could come in contact with and cause any harm. They are sick.
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: I've got a hankering for some snacks


You all heard the man, let's get those dildos in the mail! Come on, move move move! Who's on lube duty today??
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Kazan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: The Bundy's propaganda was so effective, in fact, that the court-ordered impoundment of rancher Cliven Bundy's cattle turned into a standoff with dozens of supporters armed to the teeth and some pointing their semi-automatic rifles down range toward federal security officers. A bloodbath was narrowly averted.

It shouldn't have been, that's when they should have sent in the drones.


airandspace.si.eduView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

neongoats: They should have farking droned all his farking cattle is what they shoulda done. Nice cows you have there. Shame if something were to happen to them. farking terrorist.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/sorry, peave, lol
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gin Buddy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
qorkfiend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: But he had that tarp and all those dildos.


Different right-wing lunacy
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

McGrits: I can't be the only one who read that as the Brady Bunch and this thread makes no sense.


Me too but I am on my phone without my reading glasses.
 
The Drawing Board
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The place should have been droned.
 
DynoFARKjr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bundy was enabled by jokers

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Posse_Comitatus_(organization)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Birch_Society
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Reagan predates those farks.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zappaisfrank: These people need to be herded up and put on a reservation far away from anyone or anything they could come in contact with and cause any harm. They are sick.


Isn't that exactly what Nevada is?
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
May his evil ass rot in hell. And his butt buddy LaVoy Finicum.

That better be the last time whiny biatches aim rifles at government officials and live.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd go back a lot farther than the Bundy assholes, but whatever.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When these ridiculously self-proclaimed patriot idiots got away with squatting in Malheur bird preserve in a legal courtroom you knew it was going to escalate until they were stopped
We need dildos, lots of them. I'm talking C-170 cargo plane packed to the gills with dildos and maybe some blue tarps. It's the only weapon that seems to effect them
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It all started back in 1927
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: That was the one where the criminal case against Cliven Bundy was dismissed with prejudice because the government was blatantly lying about conducting surveillance (insisting in court that it "never happened" and documentation of the surveillance "doesn't exist") that was later revealed to be happening, complete with paperwork documenting it?

Yeah, the government gets what is coming for it if you keep it up. We never learned or changed anything after Randy Weaver.


If the surveillance was done with a warrant I don't see the problem.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

abb3w: The Bundy ranch was yet another warning, not the beginning; it had roots going back to McVeigh's bombing in Oklahoma city and earlier.

Marcus Aurelius: It started with Nixon and his whole rat farking crew.

Those were the genteel beginnings. The genteel facade of the GOP is all but completely fallen away. I'm not happy to anticipate a point when Roger Stone seems comparatively law-abiding in preferring rat farking to overt use of munitions.


It's been a descent in stages for the Republican Party.  Goldwater radicalized the party.  Nixon established white grievance politics as the party base.  Reagan normalized modern right
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: The Bundy's propaganda was so effective, in fact, that the court-ordered impoundment of rancher Cliven Bundy's cattle turned into a standoff with dozens of supporters armed to the teeth and some pointing their semi-automatic rifles down range toward federal security officers. A bloodbath was narrowly averted.

It shouldn't have been, that's when they should have sent in the drones.


Is this the one where Bundy and crew had shooters on a highway bridge? There was a pic from that where this guy, armed with a rifle (might've been up and ready) and a cop was reaching for it, as if to say "Its ok sir, i understand. Lets just put this down and calmly talk about it"

Farking bullshiat. Anyone else would've been shot.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: [Fark user image 723x500]


I always like the pic of this guy. Limited sight, limited movement, not very thought out.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Those on the left wrote off Bundy as a reactionary scofflaw who refused to pay nominal fees to run his cattle on federal land. Those on the right saw him as an ambling American icon who believed in God and family, the U.S. Constitution and the trampled rights of "We the People."

What p***es me off to no end is the refusal of the later to recognize the former -- of course he's an American frontier icon of the past America, who probably loves his family, God and his imagining of his country --- but he's also a scofflaw with over a million dollars in grazing fees over 20 years.

Nobody on the left said he wasn't any of the things those on the right said he was -- but no one on the rightwas ever gonna admit the federal government has the jurisdiction to enforce grazing rights.

And that's the beginning of sedition.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: abb3w: The Bundy ranch was yet another warning, not the beginning; it had roots going back to McVeigh's bombing in Oklahoma city and earlier.

Marcus Aurelius: It started with Nixon and his whole rat farking crew.

Those were the genteel beginnings. The genteel facade of the GOP is all but completely fallen away. I'm not happy to anticipate a point when Roger Stone seems comparatively law-abiding in preferring rat farking to overt use of munitions.

It's been a descent in stages for the Republican Party.  Goldwater radicalized the party.  Nixon established white grievance politics as the party base.  Reagan normalized modern right


McCarthy had the government purge anybody who thought Black and LGBT peoples' lives matter, instilling paranoia towards leftist politics.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's correct that it didn't start with the Bundy Ranch, but Bundy and the Malheur incident was critical because it happened during a high social media time in our history when these y'all qaeda miscreants could more easily communicate with each other and gain support and funding. the problem with Bundy and Malheur is that they all got off too easy. The government was too chicken to move on them aggressively while it was going on, and they all got off basically scot free afterward. This gave their Freedumb fighters more confidence that they were right. It was an empowering turning point for their types.

/Not to mention they made up some of the funniest Fark threads that ever were.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: neongoats: They should have farking droned all his farking cattle is what they shoulda done. Nice cows you have there. Shame if something were to happen to them. farking terrorist.

[Fark user image image 425x595]

/sorry, peave, lol


fark, i think it should have said "drone" in the second frame
 
yellowjester
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I blame the NRA
 
