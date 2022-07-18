 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Putin strikes again: Shadowy rival 'plotting to overthrow Putin the tyrant' is 'POISONED' in assassination attempt   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Silvanas Max
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What happened to good old fashioned shootings?  Is the Bond series THAT popular in Russia?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Russians are inhuman barbarians.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Silvanas Max: What happened to good old fashioned shootings?  Is the Bond series THAT popular in Russia?


An old fashioned is for sipping, not shooting.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Silvanas Max: What happened to good old fashioned shootings?  Is the Bond series THAT popular in Russia?


 You don't get to watch ala Olenna Tyrell if you start shooting.  *Comment not accurate in TX*
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Russians are inhuman barbarians.


Some certainly are. They're sort of like Texans atm - individually they're generally fine, nice people.  Get a bunch together and oh lawd where's the farkin' shotgun?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Silvanas Max: What happened to good old fashioned shootings?  Is the Bond series THAT popular in Russia?


That seems awfully complicated for a culture where people routinely accidentally fall down elevator shafts

/on to hails of bullets
 
tasteme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Poison is a woman's weapon.
 
Valter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Again? Vlad, we can see what you're doing.
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: Silvanas Max: What happened to good old fashioned shootings?  Is the Bond series THAT popular in Russia?

 You don't get to watch ala Olenna Tyrell if you start shooting.  *Comment not accurate in TX*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Sun is reporting that Putin poisoned his closest friend? What does the New York Daily News or the Daily Mail have to say on the subject?
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Former CIA Moscow station chief Daniel Hoffman claimed Putin's cronies will look to secretly overthrow the president if his invasion of Ukraine starts to go south.

STARTS to go south?! Honey, they landed in Antarctica a month ago and have been speeding towards the pole full tilt. There ain't much further south left to go...
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Try harder people.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Russian security council, has been described in some circles as the only person that Putin truly trusts.

Well not anymore.
 
