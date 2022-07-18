 Skip to content
(MSN)   Lying in the sun. My life is done. People look and wonder if I'm dead and gone   (msn.com)
23
    Sad, MSN  
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was found dead why did they still think he was sunbathing?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait- this happened in a movie. The guy's dog kept whining and stayed at his side. It was a comedy. It'll come to me...
 
Monac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems to me like the people who assumed this man was just sunbathing were Cretans!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been worse...

i0.wp.com
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they spring for an open casket.  Hate for that ran to go to waste.

The funeral director did such a good job.
"That's his skin color"
Wow.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looked like every other pale-ass Brit.
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somon Shud have checked on him sooner!

/Thank you, tip the Waiters
//He'll be here all night!
///
Fark user image
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whomever decided the best format for this "article" would be a slideshow should be banned from the internet forever.
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: Whomever decided the best format for this "article" would be a slideshow should be banned from the internet forever.


Bonus: A slideshow with stock photos.
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were to die on a Mediterranean island, Crete would not be the one I'd pick.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

skybird659: Wait- this happened in a movie. The guy's dog kept whining and stayed at his side. It was a comedy. It'll come to me...


Think that was from the Air Bud franchise.
 
minorshan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Were all of his clothes' tags cut out and hidden pockets checked? Did they check everywhere?
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
EXCUSE ME, DON'T DISTURB MY FRIEND. HE'S DEAD TIRED - Arnold Schwarzenegger
Youtube anQFLvOLE8o
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I don't care if I just had a triple bypass.  I'm getting on that plane if it kills me!"
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

minorshan: Were all of his clothes' tags cut out and hidden pockets checked? Did they check everywhere?


Wild Wild West - Magnet Scene
Youtube 55q6b0FaYFo
 
sonnyboy11
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Monac: It seems to me like the people who assumed this man was just sunbathing were Cretans!


Who found him - Marcus Vindictus?

Best Comedy scene "History of the World" by Mel Brooks in HD
Youtube A2IPF4XngRs
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
memegenerator.net
 
yellowjester
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Should have put him on a Weber Rotisserie
thesmokeycarter.com

GYROS!!!
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How the fark is this sad?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: "I don't care if I just had a triple bypass.  I'm getting on that plane if it kills me!"


Oh, so you are still here. You've been silent on the Entertainment tab. Glad you didn't die on a beach.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Subtonic: skybird659: Wait- this happened in a movie. The guy's dog kept whining and stayed at his side. It was a comedy. It'll come to me...

Think that was from the Air Bud franchise.


I was thinking 'S.O.B.'....
 
Katwang
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The water skiing scene still cracks me up. Every time Bernie hits a buoy. BONG!
Fark user image
 
