(MLive.com)   Ann Arbor remains the most educated city in the US, as anyone who's gone to U of M will tell you   (mlive.com) divider line
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suck it Columbus
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For example, Shaky Jake had a doctorate, while Preacher Mike had a masters (in bation).

Iggy Pop was the best-educated man to ever take heroin, cover himself in peanut butter and crowdsurf.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Most educated in the U.S.? Could we set the bar any lower?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/an attempt was made
//to summon the debbil
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Amazing that the Ann Arbor metro area ranks so well itself, yet Michigan as a state ranks 30th.  I wonder what kind of defenses they've built around the city to keep the mindless zombie hordes at bay.
 
comrade
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ann Arbor is not a city. It's like 120k people, 250k people on game days. It's a college town/village.

My father-in-law (87 years) lives there and I was there just a week ago. Parts of it have gone downhill and I think that's the USA in general - the roads are shiat, everything is just run down and rusted and shiatty.

The stadium is amazing though.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes, but it's in Michigan.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Suck it Columbus


They were #46 just ahead of Albuquerque but behind St. Louis.
 
blackminded
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Education equity continues to be an issue in the Ann Arbor area, however, with the metro area ranking toward the bottom - 136th - for the racial education gap - the difference between the percentage of Black bachelor's degree holders and their White counterparts.

Huh. Well that's odd.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My parents live there. They have Masters degrees. I don't live there. It is too expensive.
 
