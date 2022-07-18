 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   It's a die heat   (abc7.com)
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rains in Spain fall mostly in vain
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you no shame, stubby?

Ok, I lol'ed...
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As opposed to Arizona, in which it's a dry hate
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The slain in Spain lays mainly on the flame
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it from heat or with heat?

/ sorry
// this is truly horrific, not being sarcastic
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Princess Die.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There have also been more than 1,000 heat-related deaths in Spain and Portugal so far in July, according to the respective countries' ministries of health."

What is that death number in US customary units?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dieberian peninsula is no pace to live right now?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: "There have also been more than 1,000 heat-related deaths in Spain and Portugal so far in July, according to the respective countries' ministries of health."

What is that death number in US customary units?


Forty mass shootings.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes it's all due to global warming. Except in Texas where it's solely Republicans fault.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark did they not learn the lesson every three years for the last thirty?

Install. Air. Conditioning.

This is the richest area of Europe and these residents can't find $200 for a window AC? God dammit it's so stupid, it hurts.

Hell, I have it in NYC and it snows here half the year.

Farking idiots.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: How the fark did they not learn the lesson every three years for the last thirty?

Install. Air. Conditioning.

This is the richest area of Europe and these residents can't find $200 for a window AC? God dammit it's so stupid, it hurts.

Hell, I have it in NYC and it snows here half the year.

Farking idiots.


You have failed to understand the problem, thus making you an farking idiot
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: Flushing It All Away: How the fark did they not learn the lesson every three years for the last thirty?

Install. Air. Conditioning.

This is the richest area of Europe and these residents can't find $200 for a window AC? God dammit it's so stupid, it hurts.

Hell, I have it in NYC and it snows here half the year.

Farking idiots.

You have failed to understand the problem, thus making you an farking idiot


People die when it's too hot. Air conditioning removes heat. What the fark am I missing, genius?

PS. People have lived just fine in Phoenix for decades - with average summer highs 20° hotter than this heat wave. How, you may ask? Farking air conditioning.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: How the fark did they not learn the lesson every three years for the last thirty?

Install. Air. Conditioning.

This is the richest area of Europe and these residents can't find $200 for a window AC? God dammit it's so stupid, it hurts.

Hell, I have it in NYC and it snows here half the year.

Farking idiots.


Because they never needed ACs, you dumb fark.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D20?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's not the heat, it's the humidity dying from the heat.

thisisfine.jpg
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from the neighbors who visit family in Portugal every year:

It's worse than this makes out
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Flushing It All Away: How the fark did they not learn the lesson every three years for the last thirty?

Install. Air. Conditioning.

This is the richest area of Europe and these residents can't find $200 for a window AC? God dammit it's so stupid, it hurts.

Hell, I have it in NYC and it snows here half the year.

Farking idiots.

Because they never needed ACs, you dumb fark.


Oh really?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1955_United_Kingdom_heat_wave

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1976_United_Kingdom_heat_wave

1983 - United Kingdom experienced a heatwave during July 1983. This was the hottest month ever recorded until it was beaten in 2006.

1987 - prolonged heat wave from 20 to 31 July in Greece, with more than 1,000 deaths in the area of Athens. The maximum temperature measured was 41.9 °C (107.4 °F) at 23 July at the center of Athens and in the suburb of Nea Philadelphia, 8 kilometres (5.0 mi) northeast was 43.6 °C (110.5 °F) on 27 July, and were combined with high minima, with the highest being 30.2 °C (86.4 °F) in the center of Athens at 27 July and 29.9 °C (85.8 °F) at 24 July at Nea Philadelfia. The lowest minimum was 25.6 °C (78.1 °F) at the center of Athens. Moreover, humidity was high and wind speeds low, contributing to human discomfort, even during the night.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1990_United_Kingdom_heat_wave

1995 - United Kingdom experienced its 3rd hottest summer since 1659. August was the hottest on record since 1659. The summer was also the driest on record since 1766. Temperatures peaked at 35 °C (95 °F) on 1 August, which did not break the all-time record.

1997 - United Kingdom experienced its 3rd major heatwave in 7 years with August 1997 being one of the hottest on record.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2003_European_heat_wave

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_heat_wave_of_2006

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007_European_heat_wave

In July 2013, the United Kingdom experienced the warmest July since 2006.

Between 30 June - 5 July 2015, a heat wave, brought upon by a Spanish plume, occurred in Western Europe, which pushed hot temperatures from Morocco to England. Temperatures in England reached 37 °C (99 °F), beating the previous July record from 2006 but the all-time record of 38.5 °C (101.3 °F) stayed unbeaten.

During September 2016, the United Kingdom experienced its hottest September day since 1911 with temperatures as high as 34.4 °C (93.9 °F) on the 13th. However the all time September record still stands at 35.6 °C (96.1 °F) from 1906

Also, on 21 June 2017, the United Kingdom experienced a heat wave where temperatures reached the hottest since 28 June 1976, hitting 34.5C at London Heathrow Airport.

I think you get the point. Heatwaves are nothing new and thousands of people dying because they can't have the common knowledge of a $200 air conditioner is nothing short of mass idiocy.
 
DVD
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This post isn't very on point for the article, but as I suspect that the global warming deniers will be here, I wanted to recycle this post.

___________________________________________

"
I have an old posting (only tangentially related) that I'll recycle here. We do indeed need to transport CO2 safely, but more importantly, the methods to transport CO2 so as to remove it from the atmosphere and keep it out, need to be used. However, doing it safely is also paramount as any lethal accidents will be used as more false-narrative disinformation in the Faux News-pushed war to stop the efforts to curb climate change.

"I won't reply to the Faux News consumer and Kinja poster that's trying to contrast his shallow "knowledge" of the right-wing/GOP/Faux News do-nothing urgings with actual in-depth science. But I can counter the falseness of "Earth is coming out of an Ice Age, so that explains all the warming" in my own post that he can't dismiss. Yes, the Earth warms between Ice Ages, but that natural shift can take thousands of years. The nature-caused changes are not highly visible in the lifespans of one or two human generations.

One of the ways that Faux News has been so detrimental to the cause of getting people and corporations to change habits and purchasing trends for the better, is by channeling a lot of Russian/Kremlin misinformation about climate change. One of these has been the push to try to claim that CO2 is not an atmospheric insulator. CO2 most certainly does absorb and re-radiate infrared light energy. It does so at a higher level than most other gases except for methane, nitrous oxide and a few others. By volume, CO2 is the biggest player, even accounting for the increased potency of a few others. Dropping methane emissions would certainly help combat climate change too.

There are ways that the large-scale emissions of CO2 can be addressed. One way would be for richer nations to include, in their aid packages to poorer nations, the construction of renewable, battery-backed, energy power stations as well as job training. This would offset the need to build fossil fuel plants. Another would be to include incentives for renewable energy in such aid to less-poor countries that nonetheless still qualify for such things as low-interest financial help.

Another way to help with the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere would be to scale up such projects as basalt rock dust spreading in large wilderness areas, and also such projects as Climeworks and Carbfix installations.  If Gizmodo, or even Fark, for example, could participate in a Carbfix installation, the hands-on experience gained from participation would be invaluable in reporting on climate change addressing."
_________________________________
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Because they never needed ACs, you dumb fark.


Well, they need them now, don't they?   So they are dumb farks.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Flushing It All Away: <words>

Lot of lives would be saved by things like owning a generator, or a decent set of tools, or emergency food/water supplies too - right here in the U.S.  How many people (the ones that are economically/etc. capable of doing so) actually have them?  Tons do not.  Humans gonna human, if the problem is intermittent at best they're not going to pick up stuff like that as a rule because that's maybe in 5 years and they got other priorities atm.  That wise?  Not really no but it's entirely typical

/and that's not counting the people that are indeed too damn poor
//or those that live in an area with electrical systems that aren't gonna handle the kind of load a bunch of AC units it going to produce
///or or or or or
 
artifishy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Yes it's all due to global warming. Except in Texas where it's solely Republicans fault.


When you try to think, do you just hear a buzzing noise?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: $200 air conditioner is nothing short of mass idiocy.


Air conditioners are neither widely available nor that cheap in Europe, I'm afraid. You don't just go buy a window unit, typically you need to do a through the wall model which is far more expensive to install particularly when retrofitting an older property.

Never quite understood why they weren't more popular in Mediterranean countries other than people were much poorer there until recently and thus there isn't the same cultural addiction to creature comforts like there is for fat Americans.
 
12349876
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't care how hot it is as long as it rolls lots of 12s.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
John Pinette - Las Vegas: All You Can Eat
Youtube 5GnFGxOWgt8
 
adamatari
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Guys
Guys
Those forest fires in Europe are just bad forest management. Just like the ones that happened in North America and Siberia and Australia and the Amazon.

/sarcasm just in case you're confused
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Flushing It All Away: $200 air conditioner is nothing short of mass idiocy.

Air conditioners are neither widely available nor that cheap in Europe, I'm afraid. You don't just go buy a window unit, typically you need to do a through the wall model which is far more expensive to install particularly when retrofitting an older property.

Never quite understood why they weren't more popular in Mediterranean countries other than people were much poorer there until recently and thus there isn't the same cultural addiction to creature comforts like there is for fat Americans.


Ah, I found out why window ACs aren't available in Europe. The stupid ass regulators banned them for energy efficiency reasons.

Great, people are dead because some asshole in government said they aren't efficient enough.

It only gets worse the more I look into this happy horseshiat.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Flushing It All Away: How the fark did they not learn the lesson every three years for the last thirty?

Install. Air. Conditioning.

This is the richest area of Europe and these residents can't find $200 for a window AC? God dammit it's so stupid, it hurts.

Hell, I have it in NYC and it snows here half the year.

Farking idiots.

Because they never needed ACs, you dumb fark.

Oh really?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1955_United_Kingdom_heat_wave

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1976_United_Kingdom_heat_wave

1983 - United Kingdom experienced a heatwave during July 1983. This was the hottest month ever recorded until it was beaten in 2006.

1987 - prolonged heat wave from 20 to 31 July in Greece, with more than 1,000 deaths in the area of Athens. The maximum temperature measured was 41.9 °C (107.4 °F) at 23 July at the center of Athens and in the suburb of Nea Philadelphia, 8 kilometres (5.0 mi) northeast was 43.6 °C (110.5 °F) on 27 July, and were combined with high minima, with the highest being 30.2 °C (86.4 °F) in the center of Athens at 27 July and 29.9 °C (85.8 °F) at 24 July at Nea Philadelfia. The lowest minimum was 25.6 °C (78.1 °F) at the center of Athens. Moreover, humidity was high and wind speeds low, contributing to human discomfort, even during the night.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1990_United_Kingdom_heat_wave

1995 - United Kingdom experienced its 3rd hottest summer since 1659. August was the hottest on record since 1659. The summer was also the driest on record since 1766. Temperatures peaked at 35 °C (95 °F) on 1 August, which did not break the all-time record.

1997 - United Kingdom experienced its 3rd major heatwave in 7 years with August 1997 being one of the hottest on record.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2003_European_heat_wave

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_heat_wave_of_2006

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007_European_heat_wave

In July 2013, the United Kingdom experience ...


Those prior 'heat waves' were when temps got around 90.

It is going to be 104 in the UK tomorrow. Unprecedented.

Condemning them for not having AC is like condemning residents of Atlanta or LA for not having all-season tires or why they don't have natural gas heat. A typical annual high in the UK is in the mid-80s.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

madgonad: Flushing It All Away: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Flushing It All Away: How the fark did they not learn the lesson every three years for the last thirty?

Install. Air. Conditioning.

This is the richest area of Europe and these residents can't find $200 for a window AC? God dammit it's so stupid, it hurts.

Hell, I have it in NYC and it snows here half the year.

Farking idiots.

Because they never needed ACs, you dumb fark.

Oh really?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1955_United_Kingdom_heat_wave

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1976_United_Kingdom_heat_wave

1983 - United Kingdom experienced a heatwave during July 1983. This was the hottest month ever recorded until it was beaten in 2006.

1987 - prolonged heat wave from 20 to 31 July in Greece, with more than 1,000 deaths in the area of Athens. The maximum temperature measured was 41.9 °C (107.4 °F) at 23 July at the center of Athens and in the suburb of Nea Philadelphia, 8 kilometres (5.0 mi) northeast was 43.6 °C (110.5 °F) on 27 July, and were combined with high minima, with the highest being 30.2 °C (86.4 °F) in the center of Athens at 27 July and 29.9 °C (85.8 °F) at 24 July at Nea Philadelfia. The lowest minimum was 25.6 °C (78.1 °F) at the center of Athens. Moreover, humidity was high and wind speeds low, contributing to human discomfort, even during the night.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1990_United_Kingdom_heat_wave

1995 - United Kingdom experienced its 3rd hottest summer since 1659. August was the hottest on record since 1659. The summer was also the driest on record since 1766. Temperatures peaked at 35 °C (95 °F) on 1 August, which did not break the all-time record.

1997 - United Kingdom experienced its 3rd major heatwave in 7 years with August 1997 being one of the hottest on record.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2003_European_heat_wave

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_heat_wave_of_2006

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007_European_heat_wave

In July 2013, the United Kingdom experience ...

Those prior 'heat waves' were when temps got around 90.

It is going to be 104 in the UK tomorrow. Unprecedented.

Condemning them for not having AC is like condemning residents of Atlanta or LA for not having all-season tires or why they don't have natural gas heat. A typical annual high in the UK is in the mid-80s.


Do people not use AC in the high-70s? Holy Christ. I have my AC running as soon as it's over 75 ambient.

Pretty sure most of the US is the same.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Today on FARK I have learned that the Iberian peninsula is the wealthiest region in a;ll of Europe and that  air conditioning was practically unheard of in Spain or Portugal due to the chilly climate which they enjoy there.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Today on FARK I have learned that the Iberian peninsula is the wealthiest region in a;ll of Europe and that  air conditioning was practically unheard of in Spain or Portugal due to the chilly climate which they enjoy there.


You know mountainous Colorado, and even Idaho and hell, British Columbia have air conditioning, right?

Hey, far be it to tell people what to do but if I knew three years ago a few thousand people died because it got to a temperature seen as an average high during a Colorado summer at 13,000 feet, I would probably have spent the money to outfit my place with a reasonably accommodating HVAC system.

This is, of course, easy do to since almost every heat pump manufactured in the last 40 years can be outfitted with a reversible valve which allows for both heating and cooling functions with the same equipment.

Whatever, 1000 people died today because they forgot it got hot last summer.

Idiots.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Do people not use AC in the high-70s? Holy Christ. I have my AC running as soon as it's over 75 ambient.

Pretty sure most of the US is the same.


Nice carbon footprint.
I have an attic fan and typically don't seal up the house and turn on the AC until it gets into the 90s and stays there.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: You know mountainous Colorado, and even Idaho and hell, British Columbia have air conditioning, right?


Okay, you apparently didn't learn much in school.

Large bodies of water moderate temperatures. Colorado and Idaho get both really cold and really hot. Places like San Francisco are 60-70 degrees year round. I will also remind you that the UK is further NORTH than all of the continental United States.
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Yes it's all due to global warming. Except in Texas where it's solely Republicans fault.


Global warming is largely Republicans' fault. Now go away little MAGAT. The grownups have serious problems to deal with
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

madgonad: Flushing It All Away: You know mountainous Colorado, and even Idaho and hell, British Columbia have air conditioning, right?

Okay, you apparently didn't learn much in school.

Large bodies of water moderate temperatures. Colorado and Idaho get both really cold and really hot. Places like San Francisco are 60-70 degrees year round. I will also remind you that the UK is further NORTH than all of the continental United States.


Yes, I know. I live in NYC and I don't know anyone without AC. I also have lived in Seattle and guess what? Still had A/C.

So, what the fark are you on about other than proving people have no god damned idea what a reversible heat pump is and why they should have one?

Like, you understand almost every A/C or heat pump has the ability to do both functions if you just spec it that way, right?

https://www.thermal-engineering.org/what-is-reversible-heat-pump-heating-and-cooling-definition/
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Shaggy_C: Flushing It All Away: $200 air conditioner is nothing short of mass idiocy.

Air conditioners are neither widely available nor that cheap in Europe, I'm afraid. You don't just go buy a window unit, typically you need to do a through the wall model which is far more expensive to install particularly when retrofitting an older property.

Never quite understood why they weren't more popular in Mediterranean countries other than people were much poorer there until recently and thus there isn't the same cultural addiction to creature comforts like there is for fat Americans.

Ah, I found out why window ACs aren't available in Europe. The stupid ass regulators banned them for energy efficiency reasons.

Great, people are dead because some asshole in government said they aren't efficient enough.

It only gets worse the more I look into this happy horseshiat.


My Scottish relatives have an aversion to AC believing it unhealthy. It's a fairly common belief in the UK at least, for whatever reason
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

madgonad: Flushing It All Away: You know mountainous Colorado, and even Idaho and hell, British Columbia have air conditioning, right?

Okay, you apparently didn't learn much in school.

Large bodies of water moderate temperatures. Colorado and Idaho get both really cold and really hot. Places like San Francisco are 60-70 degrees year round. I will also remind you that the UK is further NORTH than all of the continental United States.


Also, yup. The UK is north of the continental US. Let's see what Alaska has to say about it ...

https://www.klebsheating.com/blog/air-conditioner-alaska/

Oof.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Climate change? Now we're cooking!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: thus there isn't the same cultural addiction to creature comforts like there is for fat Americans


Bingo.  There will be a high of 108 here tomorrow.  We typically go 100+ during the summer months here.  Winter will go below freezing at night, and rarely during the day, but sometimes cold weather can strike and leave us below freezing day and night.  Get out of the desert and up into the mountains, and it gets really cold in the winter.  Fat people like to keep cool, plus our fashions have adapted themselves to the world of HVAC, creating constant reinforcement for more HVAC.  How many Americans wear wool shirts and trousers in the winter and cotton in the summer?  It's always the same poly crap 365 days a year regardless of outside temperatures, because we have HVAC.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Flushing It All Away: How the fark did they not learn the lesson every three years for the last thirty?

Install. Air. Conditioning.

This is the richest area of Europe and these residents can't find $200 for a window AC? God dammit it's so stupid, it hurts.

Hell, I have it in NYC and it snows here half the year.

Farking idiots.

Because they never needed ACs, you dumb fark.

Oh really?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1955_United_Kingdom_heat_wave

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1976_United_Kingdom_heat_wave

1983 - United Kingdom experienced a heatwave during July 1983. This was the hottest month ever recorded until it was beaten in 2006.

1987 - prolonged heat wave from 20 to 31 July in Greece, with more than 1,000 deaths in the area of Athens. The maximum temperature measured was 41.9 °C (107.4 °F) at 23 July at the center of Athens and in the suburb of Nea Philadelphia, 8 kilometres (5.0 mi) northeast was 43.6 °C (110.5 °F) on 27 July, and were combined with high minima, with the highest being 30.2 °C (86.4 °F) in the center of Athens at 27 July and 29.9 °C (85.8 °F) at 24 July at Nea Philadelfia. The lowest minimum was 25.6 °C (78.1 °F) at the center of Athens. Moreover, humidity was high and wind speeds low, contributing to human discomfort, even during the night.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1990_United_Kingdom_heat_wave

1995 - United Kingdom experienced its 3rd hottest summer since 1659. August was the hottest on record since 1659. The summer was also the driest on record since 1766. Temperatures peaked at 35 °C (95 °F) on 1 August, which did not break the all-time record.

1997 - United Kingdom experienced its 3rd major heatwave in 7 years with August 1997 being one of the hottest on record.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2003_European_heat_wave

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_heat_wave_of_2006

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007_European_heat_wave

In July 2013, the United Kingdom experienced the warmest July since 2006.

Between 30 June - 5 July 2015, a heat wave, brought upon by a Spanish plume, occurred in Western Europe, which pushed hot temperatures from Morocco to England. Temperatures in England reached 37 °C (99 °F), beating the previous July record from 2006 but the all-time record of 38.5 °C (101.3 °F) stayed unbeaten.

During September 2016, the United Kingdom experienced its hottest September day since 1911 with temperatures as high as 34.4 °C (93.9 °F) on the 13th. However the all time September record still stands at 35.6 °C (96.1 °F) from 1906

Also, on 21 June 2017, the United Kingdom experienced a heat wave where temperatures reached the hottest since 28 June 1976, hitting 34.5C at London Heathrow Airport.

I think you get the point. Heatwaves are nothing new and thousands of people dying because they can't have the common knowledge of a $200 air conditioner is nothing short of mass idiocy.


Good people of Fark

A perfect example of illustrating the point yet completely missing it
 
PunGent
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KCinPA: Yes it's all due to global warming. Except in Texas where it's solely Republicans fault.


Voting NOT to weather-proof the grid is, in fact, Republican's fault...they control the political system there, and therefore are in charge of the infrastructure.

Climate change is just magnifying their stupidity.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ less than a minute ago  

meat0918: Flushing It All Away: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Flushing It All Away: How the fark did they not learn the lesson every three years for the last thirty?

Install. Air. Conditioning.

This is the richest area of Europe and these residents can't find $200 for a window AC? God dammit it's so stupid, it hurts.

Hell, I have it in NYC and it snows here half the year.

Farking idiots.

Because they never needed ACs, you dumb fark.

Oh really?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1955_United_Kingdom_heat_wave

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1976_United_Kingdom_heat_wave

1983 - United Kingdom experienced a heatwave during July 1983. This was the hottest month ever recorded until it was beaten in 2006.

1987 - prolonged heat wave from 20 to 31 July in Greece, with more than 1,000 deaths in the area of Athens. The maximum temperature measured was 41.9 °C (107.4 °F) at 23 July at the center of Athens and in the suburb of Nea Philadelphia, 8 kilometres (5.0 mi) northeast was 43.6 °C (110.5 °F) on 27 July, and were combined with high minima, with the highest being 30.2 °C (86.4 °F) in the center of Athens at 27 July and 29.9 °C (85.8 °F) at 24 July at Nea Philadelfia. The lowest minimum was 25.6 °C (78.1 °F) at the center of Athens. Moreover, humidity was high and wind speeds low, contributing to human discomfort, even during the night.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1990_United_Kingdom_heat_wave

1995 - United Kingdom experienced its 3rd hottest summer since 1659. August was the hottest on record since 1659. The summer was also the driest on record since 1766. Temperatures peaked at 35 °C (95 °F) on 1 August, which did not break the all-time record.

1997 - United Kingdom experienced its 3rd major heatwave in 7 years with August 1997 being one of the hottest on record.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2003_European_heat_wave

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_heat_wave_of_2006

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007_European_heat_wave

In July 2013, the United Kingdom experienced the warmest July since 2006.

Between 30 June - 5 July 2015, a heat wave, brought upon by a Spanish plume, occurred in Western Europe, which pushed hot temperatures from Morocco to England. Temperatures in England reached 37 °C (99 °F), beating the previous July record from 2006 but the all-time record of 38.5 °C (101.3 °F) stayed unbeaten.

During September 2016, the United Kingdom experienced its hottest September day since 1911 with temperatures as high as 34.4 °C (93.9 °F) on the 13th. However the all time September record still stands at 35.6 °C (96.1 °F) from 1906

Also, on 21 June 2017, the United Kingdom experienced a heat wave where temperatures reached the hottest since 28 June 1976, hitting 34.5C at London Heathrow Airport.

I think you get the point. Heatwaves are nothing new and thousands of people dying because they can't have the common knowledge of a $200 air conditioner is nothing short of mass idiocy.

Good people of Fark

A perfect example of illustrating the point yet completely missing it


Oh, that this is all caused by climate change? Absolutely, no doubt.

But you don't deal with climate change by sticking your head so far up your own ass, you die of a heat wave that has become a near annual event on the continent.

Those are the people who play golf during thunderstorms, lightning be damned. After all, lighting doesn't strike THAT often and you'll probably be alright.
 
