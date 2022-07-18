 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Subby thought he knew what a swarm of mosquitoes looked like, but this is Texas-sized nightmare fuel   (youtube.com) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you dun f*cked up enough that God decides locusts are too good for you...
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, seen worse just by being in the bush in northern Ontario during May.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sic a Texas-sized bat swarm on em.

Two million bats swarm over bridge in Austin, Texas
Youtube v21h7cZ16QU
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Yeah, seen worse just by being in the bush in northern Ontario during May.


I have seen moose driven out of the forest onto the T-Can in northern Ontario because the bugs where so bad.

And don't get my started on Manitoba...why anyone lives there between May 1st and the end of July is beyond me.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks terrible, but no-see-ums in Canada almost ate us alive one summer. Even screens on windows won't keep them out.

That being said, just another reason to never go to Texas.
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Yeah, seen worse just by being in the bush in northern Ontario during May.


North Ontario? Don't forget the damn blackflies!
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now I'll be itchy all day.

/skritch skritch skritch
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DreamyAltarBoy: Ghastly: Yeah, seen worse just by being in the bush in northern Ontario during May.

North Ontario? Don't forget the damn blackflies!


If you're in the bush in Ontario in May, surely crabs are the biggest threat.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We celebrate it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$20 says those are Midges, not mosquitos.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehk56zBQzeI
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Yeah, seen worse just by being in the bush in northern Ontario during May.


Ever been to Nakina? It goes well into June there.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slightly worse than my backyard in Minnesota in July.

/I have three creeks within a quarter mile of me
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's on his way:

rmacsplicer.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Sic a Texas-sized bat swarm on em.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/v21h7cZ16QU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrwknd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, they can have Texass.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Sic a Texas-sized bat swarm on em.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/v21h7cZ16QU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Years ago i saw those bats and was amused as all hell at the people watching them from open-topped boats underneath.
 
holeinthedonut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been in Louisiana Mosquitos that were as thick as these but I'm not sure these are mosquitos.
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DreamyAltarBoy: Ghastly: Yeah, seen worse just by being in the bush in northern Ontario during May.

North Ontario? Don't forget the damn blackflies!


Blackfly
Youtube f389hIxZAOc
 
Hack Patooey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whitebuffaloburgers: DreamyAltarBoy: Ghastly: Yeah, seen worse just by being in the bush in northern Ontario during May.

North Ontario? Don't forget the damn blackflies!

[YouTube video: Blackfly]


Came to post this.  Glad to see it's covered.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: He's on his way:

[rmacsplicer.files.wordpress.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mad cowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: $20 says those are Midges, not mosquitos.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehk56zBQzeI


could also have been mayflies. Used to see huge swarms on the river at or near dark.

Around here the fave mosquito is the Asian Tiger mosquito. You don't see one on your leg there's at least ten sucking blood off you.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DreamyAltarBoy: Ghastly: Yeah, seen worse just by being in the bush in northern Ontario during May.

North Ontario? Don't forget the damn blackflies!


There is a town in North Ontario. All my blackflies were there.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Northern Minnesota sees your Texas mosquito swarm and goes all in with a cloud of simulium tuberosum, biting black flies.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas, you've brought pestilence upon yourselves with your selfishness and wilful ignorance of science.  Enjoy, asshats!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah?  Maybe them Texans will wear masks, now...
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need more bats.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up in Michigan and I used to have a mosquito for a pet, until it bit through the chain and flew away.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: Texas, you've brought pestilence upon yourselves with your selfishness and wilful ignorance of science.  Enjoy, asshats!


Yep, that explains Superstorm Sandy too.

/tell us again how bananas may be employed to prevent earthquakes
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drove through Arkansas Rice Fields at dusk and watched the mosquitos rise like fog. Driving through them sounded like hard rain.
/They had prisoners escape and then turn themselves in because the mosquitos were killing them.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, bald eagles are cool and all, but this video makes a pretty solid argument for bringing back DDT.

/Jk
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now that is terrifying.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: That looks terrible, but no-see-ums in Canada almost ate us alive one summer. Even screens on windows won't keep them out.

That being said, just another reason to never go to Texas.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
auntedrie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We had moths badly at the river so my buddy rigged a garage door opener, a solenoid valve, the spark generaor from a stove and a 5 gallon propane bottle together. All of us  would be sitting on the deck with fans to keep the moths away but every now and then he would hit the opener and a 6 foot flame would fry a million of them.
Good times.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mad cowboy: BunchaRubes: $20 says those are Midges, not mosquitos.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehk56zBQzeI

could also have been mayflies. Used to see huge swarms on the river at or near dark.

Around here the fave mosquito is the Asian Tiger mosquito. You don't see one on your leg there's at least ten sucking blood off you.


Mayflies aren't that noisy, nor are mosquitos.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Brandi Morgan: I grew up in Michigan and I used to have a mosquito for a pet, until it bit through the chain and flew away.


Luxury!  When I was a lad in Winnipeg, I had to bite through my chain to get away from my mosquito owner!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Person filming is standing next to stagnant water. Yeah, that'll happen. I have three suggestions.

One: dragonflies and as mentioned upthread, bats.

Two: mosquito donuts

Fark user imageView Full Size


Toss the in the stagnant water. To be clear this won't kill adult mosquitos (see the dragonflies and bats) but it will stop the next generations, and they're not dangerous to wildlife. It's basically a bacteria that targets only mosquitos. Neat stuff.

If you're not worried about wildlife, then fark it, it's time for shock tablets:

Fark user imageView Full Size


For those who haven't had to deal with swimming pools, shock tablets are a massive chunk of chlorine that slowly dissolves. In a used pool you have to be judicious about shock, in stagnant pools? Bombs away!

/why yes, I used to live in a house with a dead swimming pool on either side
//ladder, slingshot, donuts and shock tabs
///three
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That sucks.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

goodncold: Ghastly: Yeah, seen worse just by being in the bush in northern Ontario during May.

I have seen moose driven out of the forest onto the T-Can in northern Ontario because the bugs where so bad.


Time to die?
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
God REALLY hates Texas.
 
benelane
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: That looks terrible, but no-see-ums in Canada almost ate us alive one summer. Even screens on windows won't keep them out.

That being said, just another reason to never go to Texas.


My mom is from the top of Maine, right on the border. We used to go up there every summer and enjoy family and their cabins on the various lakes (eagle lake was our main lake). Anyways, we eventually stopped going in the mid-summer months because the no-see-ums made it unbearable at times. Haven't heard that term in awhile, but i do remember there were probably enough bug zappers to power a city.
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The worst I was ever swarmed by mosquitoes was in Canada on Lake of the Woods.

Only traveled through a bit of Texas a couple times, so no skeeter experience there.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Rene ala Carte: That looks terrible, but no-see-ums in Canada almost ate us alive one summer. Even screens on windows won't keep them out.

That being said, just another reason to never go to Texas.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


The more Californians we get here, the better.

Also, Houston should be where OKC is, Austin should be Tulsa, and Dallas should be around Henryetta (based on culture, not size).
 
frankb00th
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DreamyAltarBoy: Ghastly: Yeah, seen worse just by being in the bush in northern Ontario during May.

North Ontario? Don't forget the damn blackflies!


Thats north On Tay rye Oh
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Minnesota up above Mille Lacs got pretty nasty during the summer. When the sun started to drop towards the horizon we could almost see the wave of skeeters heading across the lake to devour anything with red blood. Screens and bug zappers were the only refuge.

/ Minnesota mosquitos were too large to fit through the screen holes.
// Unofficial state bird.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just like the average Texan, they'll suck you dry in no time.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They're no' in the same league as an elite corps of Tighnabruaich midges.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCI_3Y0Nv78

If Dougie wass here, he would tell you.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Just like the average Texan, they'll suck you dry in no time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlackPete
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This was one of the justifications given for draining Sumas Lake and turning it into farm land:

But European settlers in the early 1900s also made their case for draining the lake by pointing out that it created a mosquito population nightmare during the flood season. Research by Abbotsford's The Reach Gallery Museum states the mosquitoes were such a problem to the extent that it forced schools to close, with children kept indoors for up to six weeks. As well, farmers reported that unprotected young livestock died from the loss of blood.

So if you're facing a swarm of mosquitoes like that... uh, run?
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Whatever they are, one thing is for certain - there is no stopping them. The insects will soon be here.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.