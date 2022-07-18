 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   'Smile and wave for the camera.'   (abc7.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Tropical cyclone, Surfing, Saturday, Weekend, Weather, Workweek, Wind, Cleveland Indians  
•       •       •

2434 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2022 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold the GODDAMN CAMERA horizontally!!!!!

GODAMMIT!
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kowabunga!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Hold the GODDAMN CAMERA horizontally!!!!!

GODAMMIT!


I blame the media. if they said "sorry vertical video, no cash for you" boom the word would get around fast

/and apple, google, etc for not forcing video into landscape to start with
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Oahu, and I'm sure stuff can get crazy because the islands are out in the middle of the Pacific.  Anyway, those condos should invest in some heavy offshore reef type barrier.
 
Cashew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have video from Pacifica, CA El Nino 1998 of a massive wave crashing into the riprap rock wall just north of the pier, barelling a streetful of cars and throwing over the roof of Jetlag's two story house across the street
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Hold the GODDAMN CAMERA horizontally!!!!!

GODAMMIT!


That doesn't fully explain the 64 kbps bit rate
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I frikkin TOLD you, Haole: "Don't Nuke the Aliens!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: I've been to Oahu, and I'm sure stuff can get crazy because the islands are out in the middle of the Pacific.  Anyway, those condos should invest in some heavy offshore reef type barrier.


I can only assume by "reef type barrier" you actually mean "barrier sticking 20 feet up out of the water", which reefs are not known for doing.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What've I ever done to you?
King Brian: Nothing, Darby.
Darby O'Gill: Who tells all the stories about ye?
King Brian: You do, Darby.
Darby O'Gill: Aye, who makes the women watch where they're throwin' their wash water when you an' your lads are out walking invisible?
King Brian: You do, Darby.
Darby O'Gill: An' who makes the men tip their hats respectful to every swirl o' dust?
King Brian: You. You've done grand.
Darby O'Gill: So you put the come-hither on me, that's 'ow ye pay me back! You ungrateful little frainey! Your heart's as cold as a white Christmas!
 
inner ted [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Those "once in a lifetime" events sure are happening a lot
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mugato: Hold the GODDAMN CAMERA horizontally!!!!!

GODAMMIT!


Look, you can have smart people film videos or you can have people willing to risk their wellbeing in potentially dangerous situations film videos.  You can't have both.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

inner ted: Those "once in a lifetime" events sure are happening a lot


What a time to be alive!
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bot v2.38beta: inner ted: Those "once in a lifetime" events sure are happening a lot

What a time to be alive!


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
/damn formatting
//wtb edit button
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We vacationed on Oahu back in October 2006. Our house was on the northeast coast and was sited within a couple of feet of the sea wall. So, basically every wave splashed against it. Or, at least, sprayed. When the October 15 earthquake hit, I was still sleeping and for a second I thought a boat had smashed the side of the house, but as soon as I got fully conscious I knew what it was. We'd had a local quake in Kentucky and I knew what one felt like. Within another second I accepted the ironic fate that "He would have survived if he'd gotten under a door frame." And I went back to sleep.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

inner ted: Those "once in a lifetime" events sure are happening a lot


I moved to SC USA eight months ago and we've have "once every thousand years" rainfall twice. hmmm.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That looks scary. I might step back a bit further.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: ski9600: I've been to Oahu, and I'm sure stuff can get crazy because the islands are out in the middle of the Pacific.  Anyway, those condos should invest in some heavy offshore reef type barrier.

I can only assume by "reef type barrier" you actually mean "barrier sticking 20 feet up out of the water", which reefs are not known for doing.


I'm not an expert on wavy things, but it seems to me that a lot of the power is under the surface. So I was thinking a reef might help keep things at a more reasonable level.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: inner ted: Those "once in a lifetime" events sure are happening a lot

I moved to SC USA eight months ago and we've have "once every thousand years" rainfall twice. hmmm.


You can't be disappointed by the same rainfall twice
 
whidbey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
during 'historic' weather conditions

Yeah no, stop building on shorelines.

And every inch of that coastline had better be public from now on.
 
p51d007
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Get a condo on the beach they said.  It will be GREAT they said.

How's it working out for ya now?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mugato: Hold the GODDAMN CAMERA horizontally!!!!!

GODAMMIT!


Heaven forbid that they might actually be IN DANGER and have to RUN FOR THEIR LIVES...but yes, absolutely, please have the wherewithal to not piss off anyone on Fark...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Mugato: Hold the GODDAMN CAMERA horizontally!!!!!

GODAMMIT!

Look, you can have smart people film videos or you can have people willing to risk their wellbeing in potentially dangerous situations film videos.  You can't have both.


Going out in the hurricane to get some footage is what interns are for.
 
headslacker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Surfs Up!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ski9600: Dustin_00: ski9600: I've been to Oahu, and I'm sure stuff can get crazy because the islands are out in the middle of the Pacific.  Anyway, those condos should invest in some heavy offshore reef type barrier.

I can only assume by "reef type barrier" you actually mean "barrier sticking 20 feet up out of the water", which reefs are not known for doing.

I'm not an expert on wavy things, but it seems to me that a lot of the power is under the surface. So I was thinking a reef might help keep things at a more reasonable level.


For a non-expert, you made a pretty good guess: https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/data-visualizations/2014/coral-reefs-reduce-wave-energy-and-height
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Mugato: Hold the GODDAMN CAMERA horizontally!!!!!

GODAMMIT!

Heaven forbid that they might actually be IN DANGER and have to RUN FOR THEIR LIVES...but yes, absolutely, please have the wherewithal to not piss off anyone on Fark...


Don't tell me, tell them.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mugato: kb7rky: Mugato: Hold the GODDAMN CAMERA horizontally!!!!!

GODAMMIT!

Heaven forbid that they might actually be IN DANGER and have to RUN FOR THEIR LIVES...but yes, absolutely, please have the wherewithal to not piss off anyone on Fark...

Don't tell me, tell them.


I did ;)
 
cdsmith74
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.