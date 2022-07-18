 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Whoever told you to take the turnpike gave you a bum steer   (wfla.com) divider line
4 Comments     (+0 »)
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [i.pinimg.com image 275x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What if it's the Jersey Turnpike?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Video here: https://www.wesh.com/article/cows-florida-turnpike/40641851?fbclid=IwAR0BHT5ENvyQo4qrLPtRWv8xJNaVKgb2QZ-r38Xgs4Lc5rPupnlK0LaTU9o
 
