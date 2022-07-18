 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Hey lobster, orange you glad you are actually orange   (wral.com) divider line
15
    More: Sappy, South Carolina, Staff members, Color, rare orange lobster, Scientific method, Orlando, Florida, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Ripley's Believe It or Not!  
•       •       •

343 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2022 at 8:30 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The practice of boiling lobsters alive is horrific, barbaric and should be ended.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So are we just eating so many lobsters we keep finding all these "rare" colors or what. Seems like every other week there is a new, "rare <insert color/pattern> lobster saved from the buttah sauce" article
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It looks delicious.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seems appropriate

Keeping A Grocery Store Lobster As A Pet
Youtube 9sI7WveN7vk
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 500x375]


Fark user imageView Full Size


This always cracks me up
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I read the headline in Andy Samberg's impersonation of Mark Wahlberg's voice.

"You think it's going to be really hot in that pot, lobster? If it helps, you are going to go great with some lemon and buttuh. Or you could be made into a lobster thermidor. That would be even bettah. Hey...'bettah buttah'. I gotta go now. Say 'hi' to your mother for me. Now I am going to talk to those clams."
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The practice of boiling lobsters alive is horrific, barbaric and should be ended.


Fine. I'll be sure to drown it first.

In butter.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: iheartscotch: The practice of boiling lobsters alive is horrific, barbaric and should be ended.

Fine. I'll be sure to drown it first.

In butter.


No, they're right. You should jam a knife under the head to kill them quickly, keeps the meat a little sweeter.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them," said Mario Roque, a manager at Red Lobster who led the rescue of Cheddar.

You ever read something so stupid it gives you heartburn?

/*pops a Tums*
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: iheartscotch: The practice of boiling lobsters alive is horrific, barbaric and should be ended.

Fine. I'll be sure to drown it first.

In butter.


Butter poached in lobster FTW.

If it helps, I first kill them humanely by chopping their head down the middle between the eyes with a cleaver.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A plus tard, homard.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"SEAFOOD: INSECTS OF THE OCEAN" - Jim Gaffigan Stand up (Obsessed)
Youtube 1y6KW_Tup4M
 
MiamiChef
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It looks precooked.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.