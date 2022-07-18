 Skip to content
What media personality would it least surprise you to learn was a Musk fanboy?
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Drew Curtis
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That dude that was on "Andromeda". Kelvin Sorbet or some-such.

/ You know, what's-his-name-MAGA-dupe.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Elon Musk...
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Seeing Glenn Greenwald carry water for fascists and billionaires is always interesting.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He doesnt want it to explode, hes buying his time for a hopefully cheaper price since the stock price has dropped since his first offer......so says wall street.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: That dude that was on "Andromeda". Kelvin Sorbet or some-such.

/ You know, what's-his-name-MAGA-dupe.


Musk isn't Jesusy enough for Sorbo.

I'm guessing Scott Baio.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Anybody that's whining about "cancel culture".
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm guessing Joe Rogan.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seriously though, does David Duke count as a media personality?

If not, I'm going with Glenn Greenwald.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
His path from concerned citizen to concern troll has been something.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trump?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dennis Miller?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Elon Musk...


...is the establishment.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tim the tool
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Dennis Miller?


I hope DM reads this: D.M. I wish I was never a fan.  Eat poop
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tia Tequila.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby, that is a misuse of the word "personality".
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jeff Bridges?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: His path from concerned citizen to concern troll has been something.


It's hard to tell if he genuinely went nuts or if he decided that writing the occasional "I'm a for-real liberal but Trump has some smart things to say" article was easy money.
 
patrick767
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tucker Carlson?
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

odinsposse: swahnhennessy: His path from concerned citizen to concern troll has been something.

It's hard to tell if he genuinely went nuts or if he decided that writing the occasional "I'm a for-real liberal but Trump has some smart things to say" article was easy money.


He's been defending neo Nazis since the late 90s. He has always been this.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Jeff Bridges?


Don't be fatuous, Jeffrey.
 
patrick767
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(TFA)
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bill Maher.   If there's a wrong side to something, he will tell you why you're wrong about it.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

patrick767: [Fark user image 850x908]


Fark user imageView Full Size


that app is seriously creepy.
 
