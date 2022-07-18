 Skip to content
(Jezebel)   If you had "three weeks" as the answer to "How long until the post-Roe U.S. will look like a gileadian dystopia?" step forward and claim your prize   (jezebel.com) divider line
65
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We didn't know it would all happen so fast."

Yes we did.

People get pregnant all the time, so yeah. Zero years to fark it up. Then in 20 years, we get problems on top of the problems we already have.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All we have to fight with is the truth. These stories... the personal horror people are facing.

Now, the Republicans? They don't give a flying f*ck... But the people who sit on the fence and waffle on voting or not voting? You need to terrify them with the truth. It's not intentional to terrify them... it's just the truth and that truth is terrifying right now.

Blast it everywhere you can. All we have is the power of the vote and we need those fence sitters to get off their ass and help us take back purple seats and states and counties and state houses. That is the only way to reverse this sh*t.

It will take time and several elections... but you have to amplify the truth.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked that the fundraising emails and text messages aren't doing anything to stop this.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I'm shocked that the fundraising emails and text messages aren't doing anything to stop this.


The move to force hospitals to follow the federal law seems like a good thing they're doing. Is it not?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I'm shocked that the fundraising emails and text messages aren't doing anything to stop this.


Why are you against Democrats raising money to win election against these assholes?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: AdmirableSnackbar: I'm shocked that the fundraising emails and text messages aren't doing anything to stop this.

Why are you against Democrats raising money to win election against these assholes?


Legislation and/or expansive executive orders would be more helpful. As would expanding the Supreme Court. There is also no guarantee that if Democrats expand their majorities they'll do anything.

And if people are going to donate money, they should be donating to direct help for women in need of assistance is much more effective than donating to Democrats. Democrats have more than enough money already.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again. I didn't want Hillary as our nominee, I didn't vote for her in the primary because that's what primaries are.

We said this shiat would happen over and over and some people couldn't hold their nose and vote for her in 2016.

Now matters are worse.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Republicans, this is all Democrats' fault. If we weren't so determined to treat women and minorities with dignity and respect, Republicans wouldn't be forced to do such horrible things to them.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Now, the Republicans? They don't give a flying f*ck...


They don't care, but they used to have a comfortable position as the ones "defending life" against us baby-eating liberals.

Now they have to defend the pregnancy of a 10-year-old girl.  They don't look like heroes any more.  And the more atrocities they have to defend, the more they'll wish abortion was legal again so they could go back to weeping for the precious unborn bayybeees...
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Again. I didn't want Hillary as our nominee, I didn't vote for her in the primary because that's what primaries are.

We said this shiat would happen over and over and some people couldn't hold their nose and vote for her in 2016.

Now matters are worse.


I think we are lucky TFG didn't actually throw a nuke at someone for making fun of him. It's possible we should be grateful that we only saw the end of roe v wade, the rise of the nazis, covid, coup etc.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chariset: NewportBarGuy: Now, the Republicans? They don't give a flying f*ck...

They don't care, but they used to have a comfortable position as the ones "defending life" against us baby-eating liberals.

Now they have to defend the pregnancy of a 10-year-old girl.  They don't look like heroes any more.  And the more atrocities they have to defend, the more they'll wish abortion was legal again so they could go back to weeping for the precious unborn bayybeees...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Right masturbate furiously to stories like this.

The bible was wrong: The meek won't inherit the earth, the evil will.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Chariset: NewportBarGuy: Now, the Republicans? They don't give a flying f*ck...

They don't care, but they used to have a comfortable position as the ones "defending life" against us baby-eating liberals.

Now they have to defend the pregnancy of a 10-year-old girl.  They don't look like heroes any more.  And the more atrocities they have to defend, the more they'll wish abortion was legal again so they could go back to weeping for the precious unborn bayybeees...


Yeah the Republicans are really starting to look bad now (not over the last 60 years)!
I bet they will lose the support of 1 or 2 people!
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: There is also no guarantee


Full Stop.

There's no such thing as a guarantee. If you need a guarantee to do anything positive, I guarantee you live in a cave.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: AdmirableSnackbar: I'm shocked that the fundraising emails and text messages aren't doing anything to stop this.

Why are you against Democrats raising money to win election against these assholes?


I'm pretty annoyed at my shiatty return on investment. Havent Democrats been saying forever to vote for them and give them money so things like Roe wouldnt be overturned?

Yeah yeah I know, just do it harder.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have this mental image of Moscow Mitch on the phone with Clarence Thomas screaming, "I told you to wait until AFTER the mid terms!!!"
 
Target Builder
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The Stories Emerging Are Worse Than Anyone Imagined"

Pretty sure all of us here had called all this shiat happening.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: The meek won't inherit the earth, the evil will.


Evil self-destructs.  Everywhere, inevitably, always.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I'm shocked that the fundraising emails and text messages aren't doing anything to stop this.


You should try endlessly shiatposting. That seems effective.
 
oldfool
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
On the up side the end is in sight.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A new headline, and new face, every day, in each newspaper, campaign ad, tweet, etc. from now until election day.

This is what they wanted, make them say they're happy with the results.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Blast it everywhere you can. All we have is the power of the vote and we need those fence sitters to get off their ass and help us take back purple seats and states and counties and state houses.


If you want that to happen, Democrats really have to stop doing shiat that turns off the fence sitters.  Fence sitters that would normally vote Democrat aren't going to vote for the republican, they just won't vote.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA "Instead, the stories have sprayed out like a firehose"

BUKKAKE THREAD!!!
 
Theeng
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Subtonic: AdmirableSnackbar: I'm shocked that the fundraising emails and text messages aren't doing anything to stop this.

You should try endlessly shiatposting. That seems effective.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlKao_Pox5A&ab_channel=NinetyPercentofEverythingisCrap
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And we haven't even gotten to the really horrific parts yet.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: NewportBarGuy: AdmirableSnackbar: I'm shocked that the fundraising emails and text messages aren't doing anything to stop this.

Why are you against Democrats raising money to win election against these assholes?

I'm pretty annoyed at my shiatty return on investment. Havent Democrats been saying forever to vote for them and give them money so things like Roe wouldnt be overturned?

Yeah yeah I know, just do it harder.


Vote in non-presidential elections. You know: the way Republicans got control of state houses.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bslim: [preview.redd.it image 850x563]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Chariset: NewportBarGuy: Now, the Republicans? They don't give a flying f*ck...

They don't care, but they used to have a comfortable position as the ones "defending life" against us baby-eating liberals.

Now they have to defend the pregnancy of a 10-year-old girl.  They don't look like heroes any more.  And the more atrocities they have to defend, the more they'll wish abortion was legal again so they could go back to weeping for the precious unborn bayybeees...


As i said in an earlier Gilead horror story thread, the smarter Republicans never wanted this to actually happen. They knew what the stories would be like. And it's only going to get worse from now until Election Day.

And if the Dems fail to keep the House as well as pick up a couple of seats in the Senate, it's going to get much much worse after that.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: NewportBarGuy: Blast it everywhere you can. All we have is the power of the vote and we need those fence sitters to get off their ass and help us take back purple seats and states and counties and state houses.

If you want that to happen, Democrats really have to stop doing shiat that turns off the fence sitters.  Fence sitters that would normally vote Democrat aren't going to vote for the republican, they just won't vote.


Yeah. Democrats should appeal to everyone all the time and keep a consistent focus message.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

oldfool: On the up side the end is in sight.


No joke, my Evangelical Christian grandmother-in-law asked me (a Jew) whether there were "a lot of Jews moving back to Jerusalem" because that's one of the signs of the End Times.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yes, but those women in danger are all dirty Libs or disobedient daughters who wouldn't be in that situation if they'd just kept away from boys being boys. And the few good girls that DO get into trouble, well, that's just God's Plan, isn't it? So, this is the best of all possible worlds, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The GOP after Roe is overturned:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess we'll have to rely on our representatives to write laws rather than asking presidents to write executive orders or ask SCOTUS to find rights where they don't exist.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: AdmirableSnackbar: I'm shocked that the fundraising emails and text messages aren't doing anything to stop this.

The move to force hospitals to follow the federal law seems like a good thing they're doing. Is it not?


The EO didn't change anything, it was just saying follow emergency care laws (that hospitals already have to follow, anyway).

It was strictly putting something out there to make a statement, that literally doesn't change anything.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Reminder that Ireland changed their draconic, anti-women law when a woman's child died in her uterus at seven months, the hospital refused to clean out the remains, she developed sepsis because... well, it was essentially a corpse inside her.

I don't think such thing will change America's mind, but we will get lots of those stories. Lots of them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You know, just because I spend all day shiatposting about the Democrats on Fark, that doesn't mean that I'm not involved in grass-roots direct action to change this country!

I'm not, of course.  I'm just shiatposting about the Democrats on Fark.  But the fact is that I could be involved in grass-roots direct action to change this country!
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why are you against Democrats raising money to win election against these assholes?


He's actually a Trumper.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "The Stories Emerging Are Worse Than Anyone Imagined"

Pretty sure all of us here had called all this shiat happening.


Pretty sure that's geared towards the run of the mill suburban soccer mom and dads voting blocks.  The ones who think "while I'm not a big fan of their social issues, taxes are just soooo high, how bad can it get if we just put republicans in?"
 
apoptotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, their rejection of 'life of the mother' exceptions doesn't surprise me. It's perfectly consistent with their view that women are nothing more than incubator to be treated like any other appliance. Ectopic pregnancies and incomplete miscarriages are, in their eyes, 'proof' that the incubator is defective and should be returned to its manufacturer.

Now, the raped children are a little harder to justify, which is why they're trying to distract by going after the doctor(s).
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A vote like 5/4 is a conservatives victory and a statement.  A vote list 6/3 is an arrogant statement saying a sure thing wasn't enough, not enough pain.    Overturning a 50 year precedent and radically changing an attitude about the rights of a majority of Americans, and there's not enough pain in that.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Bslim: [preview.redd.it image 850x563]

[i.imgflip.com image 707x353]


Needs updating. Hillary is soooo 2016.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroman987
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I'm shocked that the fundraising emails and text messages aren't doing anything to stop this.


Hey everyone Donald Trump's mouthpiece has announced that the Democratic Party shouldn't even try.

We should just sit back and take it.  No action necessary everyone, a hard core right winger has announced that resistance is futile.  The right winger would appreciate it if you just give up.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Again. I didn't want Hillary as our nominee, I didn't vote for her in the primary because that's what primaries are.

We said this shiat would happen over and over and some people couldn't hold their nose and vote for her in 2016.

Now matters are worse.


I don't understand why people think you should vote for someone even if you don't like them.  The Democrats were also told over and over again that Clinton wasn't exactly popular.  Yet they chose to put her up anyway.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Reminder that Ireland changed their draconic, anti-women law when a woman's child died in her uterus at seven months, the hospital refused to clean out the remains, she developed sepsis because... well, it was essentially a corpse inside her.

I don't think such thing will change America's mind, but we will get lots of those stories. Lots of them.


I think it's safe to assume a lot of similar cases happened in the Convents for Unwed Mothers, just the sick farks running these things were able to brush them under the rug.

In the case you mentioned I suspect it was so publicized because the woman and her family wasn't inside the fold of the Irish Catholic Church so the local clergy weren't able to pressure her family into silence. Everyone knew this stuff was happening, but nobody could/would talk about it.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Woman forced to carry her dead fetus for two weeks due to anti abortion laws
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm really exhausted by Dem's trying to message how "Women will die" and "This will cause pain to minorities" as if the Republicans don't get a McConnell-sized turtle boner everytime they think of those possibilities.


They are totally ok with you being hurt and other horrible things happening so long as fark you got mine.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: All we have to fight with is the truth. These stories... the personal horror people are facing.

Now, the Republicans? They don't give a flying f*ck... But the people who sit on the fence and waffle on voting or not voting? You need to terrify them with the truth. It's not intentional to terrify them... it's just the truth and that truth is terrifying right now.

Blast it everywhere you can. All we have is the power of the vote and we need those fence sitters to get off their ass and help us take back purple seats and states and counties and state houses. That is the only way to reverse this sh*t.

It will take time and several elections... but you have to amplify the truth.


Republicans and Democrats aren't as far apart as you are implying.

pewresearch.orgView Full Size


Only 13% of Republicans think all abortion should be illegal. And 4% of Democrats agree with them.

That means 87 of every 100 Republicans think abortion is okay in some particular situation.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: I guess we'll have to rely on our representatives to write laws rather than asking presidents to write executive orders or ask SCOTUS to find rights where they don't exist.


That might be the first thing you've ever written that I agree with.

Here's the problem roo, congress has left the chat. They haven't done anything legislatively meaningful for the countries top problems for decades. We are like a car going down the road but there's no driver. At least the SC put in guardrails even if their rulings were based on dubious grounds (much like the current court).
Now this court wants to remove the guardrails and put us into a ditch.
And regarding  executive orders, that is no way to run a country son. Every 4-8 years the rules flip flop? There is no stability on which to build.

The legislative branch isn't doing it's job, the executive and judicial branches are trying to pick up the slack but, by design, they can't.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Health and human services has issued guidance that federal law protects women's right to emergency medical services. Doctors should know this. There should be no horror stories from any emergency related to pregnancy.
 
