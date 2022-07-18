 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Military unable to meet recruiting targets, may have to start allowing jelly donuts in foot lockers   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20+ years of constant warfare has shown an entire generation what can happen if you sign up to fight.
Everyone knows a friend, family member, classmate or neighbor who's lost something or came home damaged from our various wars around the globe. No wonder nobody wants to sign up for military service anymore.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"OK, well, just give me a name - one number I can call, right now," he pressed. "You've got to know someone who might want to join. One number, and I'll leave you alone."

Or, and I know this sounds crazy, you can leave me alone right the hell now.  Camo or not, that's a creeper.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
images.sampletemplates.comView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Weaver95: 20+ years of constant warfare has shown an entire generation what can happen if you sign up to fight.
Everyone knows a friend, family member, classmate or neighbor who's lost something or came home damaged from our various wars around the globe. No wonder nobody wants to sign up for military service anymore.


Plus you don't have to be in the service to walk into McDonalds with an AR-15 over your shoulder and a 1911 on your belt.  You just have to move to an open carry state and boom, you're a hero in your own mind.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA
As of late June, it had recruited only about 40% of the roughly 57,000 new soldiers it wants to put in boots by Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.

/FTA

That's insane. Considering how belligerent Russia is, we may actually need the Army in a little bit.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Thoreny: FTA
As of late June, it had recruited only about 40% of the roughly 57,000 new soldiers it wants to put in boots by Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.

/FTA

That's insane. Considering how belligerent Russia is, we may actually need the Army in a little bit.


The Russian strategy of denouncing the American military through Tankie media and social media puppets worked.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We should be using this opportunity to scale down our military.  We don't need one this large to protect our own interests.  At this time, we are substituting for countries who don't bother to provide their own security. In other words, American taxpayers are footing the bill for their social programs they love brag about.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yawn.

Let me know when the Air Force/Space Force has trouble recruiting.

The Army will always have a deficit of people who want to get their ass blown up by pissed-off insurgents in a Central Asian shiathole when deployed and dealing with dumbasses who were C-minus average students when they are back at base.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The only reason we were able to come up with enough physically-fit young men to fight WWII was that there were tens of thousands of young men who had been working in the Civilian Conservation Corps for the last few years, and were thus physically fit and also trained in following orders.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Yawn.

Let me know when the Air Force/Space Force has trouble recruiting.

The Army will always have a deficit of people who want to get their ass blown up by pissed-off insurgents in a Central Asian shiathole when deployed and dealing with dumbasses who were C-minus average students when they are back at base.


FTA

Even the air force is having difficulty recruiting.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Yawn.

Let me know when the Air Force/Space Force has trouble recruiting.

The Army will always have a deficit of people who want to get their ass blown up by pissed-off insurgents in a Central Asian shiathole when deployed and dealing with dumbasses who were C-minus average students when they are back at base.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlAlvin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So another reason why republicans want to have a ban on abortions. They need soldiers.
 
12349876
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [images.sampletemplates.com image 585x550]


That's not going to keep teens from being fat and weak and doing drugs.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ask those young conservatives  out there who are the "real" patriots should be signing up any day now.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: The only reason we were able to come up with enough physically-fit young men to fight WWII was that there were tens of thousands of young men who had been working in the Civilian Conservation Corps for the last few years, and were thus physically fit and also trained in following orders.


You know what's funny?  Michelle Obama was pushing people to "Get up and move" because she saw the youth of the US turning into blobs.  Rush Limbaugh lead the GOP charge that she was infringing on the youth and leading some liberal plot to get people to eat healthy.  That was the start of the military having issues finding quality recruits.

PE was driven mainly due to lessons learned after WWII and the Korean War in that the military depends on a healthy civilian population for recruitment.  It is a national security issue.  Something else the GOP have managed to destroy.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: baronbloodbath: Yawn.

Let me know when the Air Force/Space Force has trouble recruiting.

The Army will always have a deficit of people who want to get their ass blown up by pissed-off insurgents in a Central Asian shiathole when deployed and dealing with dumbasses who were C-minus average students when they are back at base.

FTA

Even the air force is having difficulty recruiting.


Oh?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: baronbloodbath: Yawn.

Let me know when the Air Force/Space Force has trouble recruiting.

The Army will always have a deficit of people who want to get their ass blown up by pissed-off insurgents in a Central Asian shiathole when deployed and dealing with dumbasses who were C-minus average students when they are back at base.

FTA

Even the air force is having difficulty recruiting.


Well, shiat.

https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2022/01/21/air-forces-enlisted-recruitment-pipeline-is-drying-up-general-warns/
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It used to be you could sign up for the National Guard or Army/Navy Reserve and pretty much live a normal life while pocketing some extra cash and feel good knowing you'll help defend your country if attacked and if things got real.

Nowadays however you'd have to be a complete moron to sign up. They've leaned on the Guard & Reserve so much it's not the Guard/Reserve anymore; you're just part of the toolkit. It's an absolute certainty you'll be called up & your life disrupted, for months at random and maybe for years here or there. To fill some need somewhere, or protect our access to oil, to occupy a nation on the other side of the planet in a conflict a bunch of politicians are too cowardly to either conclude decisively or pull out of. Even worse, have your Governor use/misuse deploying you in-state to score political dunk-points. All of the above is happening all of the time now.

I can see joining the actual military, especially early on in life out of HS or college. But they've really screwed up the notion of civilian defense.
 
dustman81
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [images.sampletemplates.com image 585x550]


Go ahead, reactivate the draft. Watch the shiatstorm that ensues. The rich will bribe their way out of it, anyone who can will escape to Canada, and the others will just burn their draft notices.
 
sleze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weaver95: 20+ years of constant warfare has shown an entire generation what can happen if you sign up to fight.
Everyone knows a friend, family member, classmate or neighbor who's lost something or came home damaged from our various wars around the globe. No wonder nobody wants to sign up for military service anymore.


They picked wrong...

Military Videos - Navy Recruiting Ad spoof
Youtube GspQH0I47K0
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Offer every soldier who successfully enlists and completes AIT in a combat MOS a tax free Charger, Wrangler, or Tacoma and they'll get those numbers up in a flash.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AlAlvin: So another reason why republicans want to have a ban on abortions. They need soldiers.


Proving Carlin right.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dustman81: GardenWeasel: [images.sampletemplates.com image 585x550]

Go ahead, reactivate the draft. Watch the shiatstorm that ensues. The rich will bribe their way out of it, anyone who can will escape to Canada, and the others will just burn their draft notices.


There will never be another draft again. Because post-Vietnam war reforms made it impossible for the well-off to protect their kids from it.

Lots of top-quintile household parents are all gung-ho to fight America's enemies abroad up to the second their kid is inducted as infantry.
 
ng2810
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why don't they just up their recruiting of folks from 2nd and 3rd world countries to meet the quotas? My father was recruited in Subic Bay and my recruiter came on board from Ghana. Every other family in my base housing in Pearl Harbor were recruits from overseas. It's not like it's a new thing...
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've got it!  All those terrorists who attacked the Capitol should be forcibly conscripted into the Armed Forces for three years.  They want to fight a war, right?  Send them to the front.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
GI bill is hot garbage, after service VA is problematic (if you qualify for it), pay is a joke, much of the training is non-transferrable, hours are long and thankless (16-20 hour days! 7 days a week months on end!)...and you're having a hard time filling openings?

Go figure.

/But nobody wants to work anymore
//Did my 6.
///Tried Higher ed when I got out.  They wanted me to pay for phy ed credits.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ng2810: Why don't they just up their recruiting of folks from 2nd and 3rd world countries to meet the quotas? My father was recruited in Subic Bay and my recruiter came on board from Ghana. Every other family in my base housing in Pearl Harbor were recruits from overseas. It's not like it's a new thing...


Because this is America and we don't like immigrants.

We'd rather deal with labor shortages everywhere than do that.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nationalize all the anti-government militia groups and send them to the front lines.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Thoreny: FTA
As of late June, it had recruited only about 40% of the roughly 57,000 new soldiers it wants to put in boots by Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.

/FTA

That's insane. Considering how belligerent Russia is, we may actually need the Army in a little bit.


Russia probably won't have a functional military by the end of the year. They are getting hollowed out by the meat grinder in Eastern Ukraine and the way has shown just how badly they'd get slaughtered in a direct fight with NATO. We'd establish air superiority quickly and just devastate their artillery (and that's before the Army joins in on the fun and lobs some long range HIMARS and artillery at their logistics infrastructure). They downside is they'd very quickly have to resort to tactical nukes, which would escalate things very fast.

China, on the other hand, is a growing threat. They just seem to smart to start anything soonish.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Boomers: Drafted to be killed and maimed in Vietnam.

GEN-X/Millinieals: Voluntered to be killed and maimed in the Mid-east.

GEN-Z: Yeah, pass.
 
khatores
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: We should be using this opportunity to scale down our military.  We don't need one this large to protect our own interests.  At this time, we are substituting for countries who don't bother to provide their own security. In other words, American taxpayers are footing the bill for their social programs they love brag about.


Nooooo we can't scale down the military, because then we won't have the biggest and best by far! And then what will we base our national identity on?

Thoreny: FTA
As of late June, it had recruited only about 40% of the roughly 57,000 new soldiers it wants to put in boots by Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.

/FTA

That's insane. Considering how belligerent Russia is, we may actually need the Army in a little bit.


I'm definitely not a Trump fan, but maybe Europe does need to provide for its own defense. Same goes for the Pacific Rim. Why is this and future generations saddled with the burden of having to worry about paying for and serving in a military to dominate the entire world? This is kind of bullshiat...we didn't sign up for this.

Other than inertia, there's really no reason why we need 11 main aircraft carriers, a bunch of amphibious assault craft, a huge submarine fleet, nukes, etc.

Not saying we shouldn't help them some, but let European and Asian nations take the lead on this. If Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, etc don't want to be pushed around by China, let them push back. It's really their problem.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: GI bill is hot garbage, after service VA is problematic (if you qualify for it), pay is a joke, much of the training is non-transferrable, hours are long and thankless (16-20 hour days! 7 days a week months on end!)...and you're having a hard time filling openings?


It's always been that way. The only difference now is the labor shortage. Unemployment is at 3.6%, an incredibly difficult rate to get new recruits in.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weaver95: 20+ years of constant warfare has shown an entire generation what can happen if you sign up to fight.
Everyone knows a friend, family member, classmate or neighbor who's lost something or came home damaged from our various wars around the globe. No wonder nobody wants to sign up for military service anymore.


I would argue that 20 years of fighting and bleeding in Afghanistan and then saying "fark it, let's just give it all back to the Taliban" probably doesn't make fighting in the next war sound like an attractive and valuable use of your time on earth.
 
advex101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dustman81: GardenWeasel: [images.sampletemplates.com image 585x550]

Go ahead, reactivate the draft. Watch the shiatstorm that ensues. The rich will bribe their way out of it, anyone who can will escape to Canada, and the others will just burn their draft notices.


Correction, the rich will get deferments.  (see Rush Limbaugh and the whole flock of Chicken Hawks in the conservative ranks)
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe it's time to phase out violence as a solution to everything?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Thoreny: FTA
As of late June, it had recruited only about 40% of the roughly 57,000 new soldiers it wants to put in boots by Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.

/FTA

That's insane. Considering how belligerent Russia is, we may actually need the Army in a little bit.


(1) The US will never go to war with Russia.  That can only end in a nuclear exchange.  And no one sane wants that.  It ain't pretty, it ain't just, but that is the blunt reality of it all

(2) I think ultimately Russia can defeat Ukraine by sheer weight of numbers if it just keeps throwing bodies into the meat grinder.  Whether it will is open to debate, but it has the sheer mass to eventually roll over Ukraine, all else being equal.  But look at their losses to date against what is essentially the Municipal Pick-up League of national armies.  It's freaking embarrassing for the Russians, especially since they are quite clearly going for the Stalin Purge Tour of Ukraine, and not worrying about civilian casualties.  The US would be dumb to not just feed weapons to Russia's neighbors and let them tarpit the Russian military.  And that doesn't cost American soldiery.  There is absolutely no reason we need to build up some huge military to literally all sit on the sidelines and wave pennants for some Eastern European home league.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm so glad I'm too old to have to worry about dodging a draft
 
Fissile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: The only reason we were able to come up with enough physically-fit young men to fight WWII was that there were tens of thousands of young men who had been working in the Civilian Conservation Corps for the last few years, and were thus physically fit and also trained in following orders.


That and the standards for 'defending democracy' were lowered quite a bit as the war dragged on.   Guys who previously had been classified as 4-F, miraculously were reclassified as 1-A.
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Chief Superintendent Lookout: ...That was the start of the military having issues finding quality recruits.

Recruiting was a problem in 2004-05 as well. The military lowered their standards for enlistment because not many people wanted to play war for Bush and the Republicans. Lots of folks noted this was problematic as white nationalists and skinheads were signing up and that was sure to cause problems down the road when they came back to civilian life full of military and weapons training to go along with their nationalistic views. Those folks proved to be prescient indeed.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weaver95: 20+ years of constant warfare has shown an entire generation what can happen if you sign up to fight.
Everyone knows a friend, family member, classmate or neighbor who's lost something or came home damaged from our various wars around the globe. No wonder nobody wants to sign up for military service anymore.


90% of the military never sees combat and that's just a fact.  With 20/20 hindsight I wish i had joined, if for no other reason than free healthcare for the rest of my life.  Then there's the pension for wartime veterans (wartime does not mean you were in combat, it means you server during war....those "20+ years" you mention).  And education benefits, loan benefits....there is a long list of reasons to join the military.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Get back to break shiat and kill people recruiting, and I bet the quality of candidate and recruit count goes up.

Look at the communities that typically compromise the military, then look at current recruiting materials.

This isn't a surprise to anyone paying attention.
 
invictus2
‘’ now  

OgreMagi: We should be using this opportunity to scale down our military.  We don't need one this large to protect our own interests.  At this time, we are substituting for countries who don't bother to provide their own security. In other words, American taxpayers are footing the bill for their social programs they love brag about.


And the recruiter in the article proved it.

The local Army recruiting station was empty. The normally reliable recruiting grounds at the nearby Walmart were a bust. With the Army still thousands of soldiers short of its recruiting goal, the station commander, Sgt. 1st Class James Pulliam, dressed head to toe in camouflage, scanned a strip mall parking lot for targets.
Like many soldiers who make recruiting their career, he believed in what he was selling because he knew what Army service had done for him. Before he enlisted in 2012, he was a 31-year-old warehouse worker in North Carolina, working extra shifts to support his three children. A year later, he was working on AH-64 Apaches, with his housing and education paid for by the Army.

/ Glowing example of journalism Yahoo! News.I don't slight The Sgt. personally in the story. Yet, I due love that the propaganda is so cracked, that even talking about lower standards of the Army. You, show the lower standards of the Armed forces even back in 2012.
/ It's like the warmed up left-over stories of the Rust Belt poverty porn when talking about the economy. Yes, you can be empathetic of some body on hard times. Yet, you show a man that is addicting to meth when he lost his job at the closed plant in 94. Media knows what it is doing. Less empathy, more judgement, you can't consume you ain't shiat. Or you ain't shiat If you can't support the Millitary profiteers.
 
