(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   This California teen has mastered more than 100 instruments from around the world. He certainly is not a trebled man   (kcra.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully the kid finds an instrument he can play well.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's only 12 notes
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can believe he can play that many instruments, and that he's a prodigy.

I have a harder time with "mastered."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read that as "masturbated over 100 instruments"
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I read that as "masturbated over 100 instruments"


came here to say that
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody can master the bagpipes.  There are only those that make it sound slightly less like strangling a cat.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Nobody can master the bagpipes.  There are only those that make it sound slightly less like strangling a cat.


What's perfect pitch? Throwing the bagpipes into the dumpster without hitting the sides.

What's the difference between violin and viola? The viola burns for longer.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I read that as "masturbated over 100 instruments"


Lulz.  For some reason I first read it as "murdered".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has he mastered his own "instrument"?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Nobody can master the bagpipes.  There are only those that make it sound slightly less like strangling a cat.

What's perfect pitch? Throwing the bagpipes into the dumpster without hitting the sides.

What's the difference between violin and viola? The viola burns for longer.


One time I left my bagpipes in my car and forgot to lock the doors.  When I came out the next morning, somebody had broken in and left three more sets of bagpipes.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well when he can play the skin flute as well as I can, then I'll be impressed.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure about "flawlessly," but good for him. The problem will be turning it into something people can enjoy - you know, making music,after he gets older and the novelty wears off.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Hopefully the kid finds an instrument he can play well.


and he's lucky to be able to choose the one he likes the best.   most have natural ability with an instrument they hate to play.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke of the Day:

A Guy goes into a bar with his pet octopus and says, "I bet $50 that no one here has a musical instrument that this octopus can't play." 
The people in the bar look around and someone fetches out an old guitar. 
The octopus has a look, picks it up, tunes up the strings and starts playing the guitar. 
The octopus' owner pockets the fifty bucks. 
The next guy comes up with a trumpet, octopus takes the horn, loosens up the keys, licks it's lips and starts playing a jazz solo. 
The guy hands over another fifty bucks to the octopus' owner. 
The bar owner has been watching all this and disappears out back, coming back a few moments later with a set of bagpipes under his arm. 
He puts them on the bar and says to the guy, "Now if your octopus can play that I'll give you a hundred dollars." 
The octopus takes a look at the bagpipes, lifts it up, turns it over, and has another look from a different angle. 
Puzzled, the octopus' owner comes up and says,
"What are you pissing around for? Hurry up and play the damn thing!" 
The octopus says, "Play it? 
If I can figure out how to get it's pajama's off, I'm gonna screw it!"
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Nobody can master the bagpipes.  There are only those that make it sound slightly less like strangling a cat.

What's perfect pitch? Throwing the bagpipes into the dumpster without hitting the sides.

What's the difference between violin and viola? The viola burns for longer.


What's a tuba for?
Generally 1.5"x3.5", unless you get rough cut.
What's a tuba's range?
20 yards, but you've got to have a really good arm.
How do you know you've met a trumpeter?
They're loud, know everything, are better than you, and will tell you every chance they get.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Deep nods approvingly
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I can believe he can play that many instruments, and that he's a prodigy.

I have a harder time with "mastered."


This.  I'm betting he can't play guitar like Jerry Reed could or play drums like Neal Peart could.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nobody "masters" 100 instruments.  You might be able to make a tune on anything you're handed, but mastry of an instrument is not the same thing as proficiency.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Russ1642: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Nobody can master the bagpipes.  There are only those that make it sound slightly less like strangling a cat.

What's perfect pitch? Throwing the bagpipes into the dumpster without hitting the sides.

What's the difference between violin and viola? The viola burns for longer.

What's a tuba for?
Generally 1.5"x3.5", unless you get rough cut.
What's a tuba's range?
20 yards, but you've got to have a really good arm.
How do you know you've met a trumpeter?
They're loud, know everything, are better than you, and will tell you every chance they get.


The difference between an onion and a clarinet?
No one cries when you cut a clarinet.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I can believe he can play that many instruments, and that he's a prodigy.

I have a harder time with "mastered."


FTFA:  "When I was around six years old my parents took me to a free drum class and after just one drum lesson, I was playing the drums like an old pro," Neil said.

And I'm the King of the Earth.
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What the hell is Grammy camp?
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If being a cranky old asshole was an instrument, I too could be a master. My wife agrees. Oh, and my neighbors, my kids, and my ex wife. I could probably make a long list but I need to yell out the window at some kids playing in the street. Making too much noise.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Damn you subby and your jib!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My wife plays the skin flute. One instrument is good enough for me.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I can believe he can play that many instruments, and that he's a prodigy.

I have a harder time with "mastered."


Yeah this reminds me of the stupid music trend in the early 2000's where your were "super talented" if you made a dumb modification to a normal guitar or bass(like putting a bass string on your guitar) or "played" non standard ethnic instruments (more like plunked something out and edited the shiat out of it in the studio) on your recordings

/Meh
//After studying music for 35-ish years I can pick up just about anything and make it make sound
///Tritone is the devil's interval
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd like to hear the Master of Puppets album done with the hurdy gurdy, bagpipes, a bone xylophone, and steel drums.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He's still struggling with learning the vertical harmonica though
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This one time at band camp...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The kazoo has only one note and doesn't require practice to master.

\the kid has no idea how much he fails
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How do you five oboists in tune?
Shoot four of them.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
no way he has "mastered" them.  Also i'm betting the list contains no small number of items like

Alto sax, tenor sax, baritone sax where the fingering is largely the same and simple percussion instruments tamborine and woodblock.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Elk Grove 16-year-old masters over 100 instruments from around the world


AKA how to say - "i've never had sex with a real person" w/o saying "i've never had sex with a real person."

\was a band kid.
\\i can relate.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.