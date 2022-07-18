 Skip to content
fiddlehead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's a hot ticket.
 
Theeng
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The train in Spain travels through the flame.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why do I get the feeling that's going to be the new "Window seat, please" pic for Fark.
 
p51d007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Theeng: The train in Spain travels through the flame.

                                      ^
                                      mainly
 
Theeng
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Theeng: The train in Spain travels through the flame.
                                      ^
                                      mainly


I am not a clever man.
 
hammettman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Theeng: The train in Spain travels through the flame.


By George, I think you've almost got it.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hot meals on steel wheels.
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Damn Spanish trains! Damn em!

For A Few Dollars More The Trains Damn Em !!!
Youtube hgFTKuWWYhQ
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So this is like the opposite of snowpiercer?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I had to lookup where Ferrol is and it's about 600km from Madrid, but a ticket is only 22 Euros.  Damn, that's cheap.  Imagine if you could take a train from Atlanta to Orlando for $22.  And it's Spain, so the train has a bar car.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Theeng: brainlordmesomorph: Theeng: The train in Spain travels through the flame.
                                      ^
                                      mainly

I am not a clever man.


Did you get lost in the ethereal plane on your way to the kitchen?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I had to lookup where Ferrol is and it's about 600km from Madrid, but a ticket is only 22 Euros.  Damn, that's cheap.  Imagine if you could take a train from Atlanta to Orlando for $22.  And it's Spain, so the train has a bar car.


Imagine that we had sane policies and support for quality and convenient mass transportation? We imagine that, and a lot of other things, quite frequently.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 850x500]


And this is why we're doomed as a species.
 
Valter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not today but we'll come upon a time where it is simpler to list the things which are not on fire.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Valter: Not today but we'll come upon a time where it is simpler to list the things which are not on fire.


I'll start the list.
1. My sex life.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was Dennis Quaid fighting some shape-changing government-backed psychopath?

Because that looks like a farking nightmare.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Valter: Not today but we'll come upon a time where it is simpler to list the things which are not on fire.

I'll start the list.
1. My sex life.


Climate scientists have some good news and bad news for you. When everything catches on fire, your dick will be included.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Valter: Not today but we'll come upon a time where it is simpler to list the things which are not on fire.

I'll start the list.
1. My sex life.


Are you married, too? :)
 
Nullav
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I had to lookup where Ferrol is and it's about 600km from Madrid, but a ticket is only 22 Euros.  Damn, that's cheap.  Imagine if you could take a train from Atlanta to Orlando for $22.  And it's Spain, so the train has a bar car.


Hot damn, talk about a fire sale!
 
stuartp9
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Honest Government Ad | We're F**ked
Youtube cOmdkN6MOwU
 
scalpod
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


THIS IS FINAL
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuartp9: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cOmdkN6MOwU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Let's note that came out in 2019. Pretty sure we're still farked.
 
