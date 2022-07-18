 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   "The three of us chatted for a bit before Kiki went off to get bound to a desk with plastic wrap and forced to watch 1950s stock photo vacation slides"   (huffpost.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange, BDSM, beginning of a new chapter, balancing act, first hour, book club gathering, far wall, series of BDSM, kinky marketplace  
•       •       •

850 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2022 at 2:35 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
BDSM is the new Improv
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I may or may not have been perusing web cam sites one lonely evening and came across an old English guy and a woman in what appeared to be not a sex *dungeon*, but a sex attic.  I did my best and was successful and devolving their evening of sexual camera work into a discussion about how he created his six attic.  I mean how he stocked it, how he decorated it, building codes, permits, anything I could think of to keep his mind off having sex.  I stalled them for about a half-hour and got bored.  I mean, who gets on webcam sites to talk about building codes?
 
Veloram
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I may or may not have been perusing web cam sites one lonely evening and came across an old English guy and a woman in what appeared to be not a sex *dungeon*, but a sex attic.  I did my best and was successful and devolving their evening of sexual camera work into a discussion about how he created his six attic.  I mean how he stocked it, how he decorated it, building codes, permits, anything I could think of to keep his mind off having sex.  I stalled them for about a half-hour and got bored.  I mean, who gets on webcam sites to talk about building codes?


Have you readthe comments on Porn Hub?
 
COVID19
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mom, is that you?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This isn't strange at all. People meet people based on common interests.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That line subby quoted from tfa is absolutely the funniest thing I've seen today
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Veloram: Have you readthe comments on Porn Hub?


There are comments?
 
tasteme
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
vendors selling every kinky thing you can imagine. Paddles of various shapes and sizes, crops, collars, canes, corsets, floggers, you name it.
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sir this an Arbys
 
peachpicker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I may have paid for that sort of hot slideshow group action once or twice in my life...

"Look At Me" by Trachtenburg Family Slideshow Players
Youtube X-BSydlnExY
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Trevor and I actually met at the dungeon's game night, where a bunch of kinky nerds gathered to play geeky board games

Debbie's all grown up now.

inliquid.orgView Full Size
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Sir this an Arbys


They've got the meats
 
shamen123
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Inb4 thatsmykink.jpg
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.